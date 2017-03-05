Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

The Rock praised Samoa Joe.

The Rock gives Samoa Joe some huge praise on Instagram

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Rock has made a habit recently of giving high praise to a select few individuals in the WWE.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, as it shows that not only does The Great One still tune in to watch what’s going in the WWE, but backing from him makes it seem like a massive endorsement from one of the greatest of all time.

HIGH PRAISE

While it definitely adds extra pressure, it also shows that he sees something in them, and we recently saw that when he praised some of the WWE’s finest.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Recently, he praised Bray Wyatt for his big WWE Championship win at the Elimination Chamber, and he followed that up by singling out Kevin Owens for his journey to the top, as well as Bayley.

He’s at it again and this time, he’s singled out Samoa Joe after being impressed with him throughout his career, claiming he’ll be a WWE Champion very soon.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

After posing him with him in a picture, The Rock posted: “Been following this man’s wrestling career for years now. I’m very happy to see him (finally) in the WWE making a global name for himself.

FUTURE WWE CHAMPION

“Many wrestling and fight historians will attest to this, that at one time in 1970’s, pro wrestlers were some of the biggest and toughest men on the planet. Well before UFC and MMA made its worldwide footprint, there was a hard core wrestling style derived from ‘Catch wrestling’ which then spawned lots of shoot styles in wrestling training.

“Samoa Joe reminds me of that rare left tough MF throwback style of wrestler.

“Happy for him and his family. It’s his time. He’s earned it and one day we’ll be referring to him as WWE World Champ. Keep kickin’ ass Uso. #SamoaJoe #FutureChamp #Backstage #RAW.”

It’s great to see an influential member of the WWE Universe praise Joe at a time like this, especially when he’s drawing criticism for his wrestling style.

What do you make of The Rock praising Samoa Joe? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
The Rock
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Watch: Leo Messi nearly orchestrated one of the best team goals of the season vs Celta

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again