The Rock has made a habit recently of giving high praise to a select few individuals in the WWE.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, as it shows that not only does The Great One still tune in to watch what’s going in the WWE, but backing from him makes it seem like a massive endorsement from one of the greatest of all time.

HIGH PRAISE

While it definitely adds extra pressure, it also shows that he sees something in them, and we recently saw that when he praised some of the WWE’s finest.

Recently, he praised Bray Wyatt for his big WWE Championship win at the Elimination Chamber, and he followed that up by singling out Kevin Owens for his journey to the top, as well as Bayley.

He’s at it again and this time, he’s singled out Samoa Joe after being impressed with him throughout his career, claiming he’ll be a WWE Champion very soon.

After posing him with him in a picture, The Rock posted: “Been following this man’s wrestling career for years now. I’m very happy to see him (finally) in the WWE making a global name for himself.

FUTURE WWE CHAMPION

“Many wrestling and fight historians will attest to this, that at one time in 1970’s, pro wrestlers were some of the biggest and toughest men on the planet. Well before UFC and MMA made its worldwide footprint, there was a hard core wrestling style derived from ‘Catch wrestling’ which then spawned lots of shoot styles in wrestling training.

“Samoa Joe reminds me of that rare left tough MF throwback style of wrestler.

“Happy for him and his family. It’s his time. He’s earned it and one day we’ll be referring to him as WWE World Champ. Keep kickin’ ass Uso. #SamoaJoe #FutureChamp #Backstage #RAW.”

It’s great to see an influential member of the WWE Universe praise Joe at a time like this, especially when he’s drawing criticism for his wrestling style.

What do you make of The Rock praising Samoa Joe? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

