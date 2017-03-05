Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Hardy Boyz announce which company they've signed with

The biggest story in the WWE over the past two weeks or so has seen the rumours intensify that The Hardy Boyz could be making an emphatic return to the WWE.

All of the signs pointed to that, as Broken Matt Hardy confirmed on his Twitter account that he was finished with Impact Wrestling, while his merchandise store was also shut down.

He continued to tease a WWE move on social media as the interaction with the stars of the company continued.

Despite all of that, Broken Matt has confirmed where he and Brother Nero will be competing, and it’s bad news for WWE fans.

They made it clear that they intend on capturing as much gold as possible, and they continued that pursuit when they appeared at a recent Ring of Honor show, where they defeated the Young Bucks – of the bucks of youth – to become the new ROH tag team champions.

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, Broken Matt referred to the speculation that they were going to be joining WWE, and revealed that they ‘now exist in the plane known as ROH.’

In other words, they’ve signed a deal with ROH, although it’s not clear how long their contracts will last.

While it could be a huge disappointment for WWE fans, they shouldn’t lose hope just yet as fans are speculating that they could yet go on to drop their new championships, and still join Vince McMahon’s organisation once WrestleMania 33 is in the books.

It could still be a big risk, though, as Ring of Honor isn’t televised weekly, and their stock could rapidly decrease.

What do you make of The Hardy Boyz signing with ROH? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

