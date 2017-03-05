Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Querrey lifts the Open trophy.

Sam Querrey shocks former World No.1 Rafael Nadal in Mexico

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The ATP World Tour stopped off in Acapulco, Mexico for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel Championship, with some of the biggest names in tennis gracing the blue hard courts.

The event which is held at the Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial switched to hard courts in 2014, after 20 years on clay - it won the ATP World Tour award for best tournament of the year in 2007.

Among the list battling for the Mexican Open trophy was former World No.1 Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, as well as season veterans Juan Del Potro and Marin Cilic.

Article continues below

Djokovic was defeated 7-6 (11-9) 7-5, by controversial Aussie, Nick Kyrgios who proved himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world tennis again.

Kyrgios faced Sam Querrey in the semi-final where he started strongly before having treatment on his elbow at the end of the second set, however, it was the unseeded American who triumphed 3-6 6-1 7-5.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Earlier on in the day Spanish star, Nadal, routed to victory over Cilic, 6-1 6-2 as he sealed a place in the final against Querrey.

Nadal was in search for his first title this season and an amazing 70th overall, he won the event in 2005 and 2013, when it was on his favoured clay courts.

On the way to the final Querrey had beaten three top-10 players David Goffin, Dominic Thiem and Kyrgios.

Querrey had only faced the Spaniard four times on the ATP World Tour, but it was Nadal who came out on top every time.

TENNIS-MEXICO-OPEN

Nadal reached the final without dropping a set, however, Querrey was powerful in the serve and hit 19 aces, proving too much for Nadal.

Querrey is ranked No.40 in the world, so he could be forgiven for having stage fright against one of the greatest tennis players ever, however, it was the American who won the first set in 29 minutes after breaking Nadal with a crosscourt backhand winner.

Querrey ended the match, 6-3 7-6 (7-3), with Nadal failing to convert any of his six break point opportunities in the second set.

(via BBC)

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again