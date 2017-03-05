Sam Querrey shocks former World No.1 Rafael Nadal in Mexico

The ATP World Tour stopped off in Acapulco, Mexico for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel Championship, with some of the biggest names in tennis gracing the blue hard courts.

The event which is held at the Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial switched to hard courts in 2014, after 20 years on clay - it won the ATP World Tour award for best tournament of the year in 2007.

Among the list battling for the Mexican Open trophy was former World No.1 Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, as well as season veterans Juan Del Potro and Marin Cilic.

Article continues below

Djokovic was defeated 7-6 (11-9) 7-5, by controversial Aussie, Nick Kyrgios who proved himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world tennis again.

Kyrgios faced Sam Querrey in the semi-final where he started strongly before having treatment on his elbow at the end of the second set, however, it was the unseeded American who triumphed 3-6 6-1 7-5.

Article continues below

Earlier on in the day Spanish star, Nadal, routed to victory over Cilic, 6-1 6-2 as he sealed a place in the final against Querrey.

Nadal was in search for his first title this season and an amazing 70th overall, he won the event in 2005 and 2013, when it was on his favoured clay courts.

On the way to the final Querrey had beaten three top-10 players David Goffin, Dominic Thiem and Kyrgios.

Querrey had only faced the Spaniard four times on the ATP World Tour, but it was Nadal who came out on top every time.

Nadal reached the final without dropping a set, however, Querrey was powerful in the serve and hit 19 aces, proving too much for Nadal.

Querrey is ranked No.40 in the world, so he could be forgiven for having stage fright against one of the greatest tennis players ever, however, it was the American who won the first set in 29 minutes after breaking Nadal with a crosscourt backhand winner.

Querrey ended the match, 6-3 7-6 (7-3), with Nadal failing to convert any of his six break point opportunities in the second set.

(via BBC)

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms