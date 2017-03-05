Arsenal chiefs name who they believe will be the perfect Arsene Wenger replacement

With the summer fast approaching, the managerial merry go round is set to go into overdrive with some big names already being tipped to move on.

One man already guaranteed to be acting his post is Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique, who announced to the world this week that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the current campaign.

The names being linked to replace him are already ranging from the more obvious choices to names from further afield.

There has been much speculation surrounding Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal lately, too, though with Enrique on the move he's naturally being tipped as one of the possibilities to take over.

Wenger's time at Arsenal is becoming increasingly frustrating as they have yet again crashed out of the title race and the Champions League – they may not be out of Europe yet but they face an uphill struggle to overturn the 5-1 deficit they suffered in the first leg.

But despite his deficiencies, he remains one of the frontrunners to take over at the Nou Camp, and with his contract expiring soon, and no sign of him penning an extension, it could mean that an era is coming to an end in north London.

And with that, Arsenal will need a new man to take them forward, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the club's chiefs have identified one Premier League manager as the ideal candidate to replace him.

Ronald Koeman has made quite the impression on the Premier League since taking over at Southampton in 2014, and though he's only been at Everton since the summer, it would appear as if he's caught the eye at the Emirates.

The report states that the 53-year-old has emerged as the prime candidate to replace Wenger, but Arsenal may face a battle to get him as Barcelona are also said to be considering an approach.

Koeman spent six years as a player with Barca between 1989-1995, where he made 264 appearances, scoring 88 goals.

His time there saw him collect an impressive 10 different titles, and Barca are hoping he can replicate that success as a manager.

But it will all rest on what Wenger decides to do. Given all he's done for the club and the fact that there is a two-year deal on the table, it's unlikely that they'll usher him out the door.

But he has previously said that he will make up his mind at the end of the season, by which point it may be too late to snare Koeman.

