The Raw Women's championship has only been a part of the WWE since WrestleMania 32, so it hasn't even been around for a year yet, but it has already changed hands seven times.

Charlotte Flair has won the title four times, Sasha Banks has won it three times, while Bayley is currently in her first championship reign. This is over the course of a couple of months as well. However, the title could change hands once again this weekend when Charlotte takes on Bayley at Fastlane.

This kind of hot potato with the championship annoys some fans as it subtracts the prestige of the title. Despite this criticism, Banks has defended WWE's booking of the Raw Women's championship as it keeps fans on the edge of their seat for every show they watch as they don't know what's going to happen.

The Boss said during an interview with the Mirror: "Absolutely. The hot potato on that [Raw Women's Title] too, the same goes for SmackDown, that title has already changed three times as well. Fans can complain all they want but they are still watching every week because they want to see what's next, we have them on the edge of their seat and they never know what is coming.

"That's what's so great about WWE, we are here to entertain you, we are here to make you watch with a mystery eye, like what's going to happen. Even when I show up on Raw I have no idea what is going to happen, they surprise me as well. Raw is the better brand, I was the better champion and when I want to reclaim that championship, I will."

The element of surprise does work in the WWE from time to time as it creates good drama for the fans to enjoy. However, while that has worked with titles in the past in the company, it's easy to see what the major flaw is with the booking with the Raw Women's championship. You only have to look at Charlotte's pay-per-view winning streak.

Constant hot potato of a title isn't enjoyable if you know the current title holder, whether it be Banks or Bayley, is just going to lose it once more when they face off against The Queen at a pay-per-view.

Sure, we still watch the product every week because it's enjoyable, but it's starting to get a little bit repetitive. Once Charlotte's PPV streak ends, most likely at WrestleMania, the Raw Women's championship will definitely become more interesting.

What do you think of WWE's booking of the Raw Women's championship? Have your say and leave a comment below...

