Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley.

Sasha Banks uses good reason to defend WWE's 'hot potato' booking of RAW Women's title

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Raw Women's championship has only been a part of the WWE since WrestleMania 32, so it hasn't even been around for a year yet, but it has already changed hands seven times.

Charlotte Flair has won the title four times, Sasha Banks has won it three times, while Bayley is currently in her first championship reign. This is over the course of a couple of months as well. However, the title could change hands once again this weekend when Charlotte takes on Bayley at Fastlane.

This kind of hot potato with the championship annoys some fans as it subtracts the prestige of the title. Despite this criticism, Banks has defended WWE's booking of the Raw Women's championship as it keeps fans on the edge of their seat for every show they watch as they don't know what's going to happen.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Boss said during an interview with the Mirror: "Absolutely. The hot potato on that [Raw Women's Title] too, the same goes for SmackDown, that title has already changed three times as well. Fans can complain all they want but they are still watching every week because they want to see what's next, we have them on the edge of their seat and they never know what is coming.

"That's what's so great about WWE, we are here to entertain you, we are here to make you watch with a mystery eye, like what's going to happen. Even when I show up on Raw I have no idea what is going to happen, they surprise me as well. Raw is the better brand, I was the better champion and when I want to reclaim that championship, I will."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The element of surprise does work in the WWE from time to time as it creates good drama for the fans to enjoy. However, while that has worked with titles in the past in the company, it's easy to see what the major flaw is with the booking with the Raw Women's championship. You only have to look at Charlotte's pay-per-view winning streak.

Constant hot potato of a title isn't enjoyable if you know the current title holder, whether it be Banks or Bayley, is just going to lose it once more when they face off against The Queen at a pay-per-view.

p1baf75177k2oqvi15tl19f91otpd.jpg

Sure, we still watch the product every week because it's enjoyable, but it's starting to get a little bit repetitive. Once Charlotte's PPV streak ends, most likely at WrestleMania, the Raw Women's championship will definitely become more interesting.

What do you think of WWE's booking of the Raw Women's championship? Have your say and leave a comment below...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Charlotte
John Cena
WWE
Sasha Banks

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again