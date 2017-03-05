Ireland winger Andrew Trimble out of the Six Nations

Ireland are currently second behind Six Nations favourites England after three games of the tournament.

They lost their opening encounter at Murrayfield, losing 27-22 to Scotland in the first game of the tournament.

With the highest score of the Six Nations, the Irish routed to victory at the Stadio Olimpico thumping Italy 63-10, two weeks later with home advantage they beat Les Bleus 19-9, as France slipped to another away defeat in the tournament.

The Irish still have their two toughest tests to come with their next game in Wales, and their final game of the tournament at home to Eddie Jones’ men.

Unfortunately for Ireland, they will be without influential winger Andrew Trimble after he suffered a broken bone in his hand, after featuring for Ulster in their Pro 12 tie against Treviso, the BBC reports.

The 32-year-old winger only made his return from a groin injury the week before, as he was used as a substitute in Ireland’s victory against France.

Joe Schmidt had allowed the Irish players some well-deserved rest over the past week with no game at the weekend, players who needed game time were given the option to rest, or get some much-needed minutes on the pitch.

Schmidt will be left scratching his head as fullback Rob Kearney remains a doubt and Jared Payne has only just recovered from a kidney injury which has left him sidelined for three months.

Inexperienced youngster Garry Ringrose will be looking for his chance, hoping Schmidt shows the same level of faith he did when putting him in the squad.

However, in Trimble’s absence, Schmidt will more than likely look towards Payne, as more of a physical defensive presence than Ringrose.

Ireland still have a chance to take the Six Nations title, if they beat both Wales and England, the title is Ireland’s.

However, England, the current Six Nations champions will be looking to repeat the same feat they did in 2016, by winning the Grand Slam.

