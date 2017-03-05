Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

David Haye and Tony Bellew.

Slow-motion footage shows horrific extent of Haye's Achilles injury vs Bellew

David Haye may split opinions amongst boxing fans, but he deserved a huge amount of credit for the way he fought through the pain barrier against Tony Bellew.

In the sixth round of what ended as an 11-round fight, Haye landed awkwardly on his right foot while backing away from Bellew and damaged his Achilles.

The 36-year-old knew something was wrong immediately, with footage showing Haye looking down at his ankle as he hobbled towards the ropes.

Bellew quickly realised Haye was injured, too, with the Liverpudlian raising an eyebrow at his opponent before throwing a number of punches to try and take advantage.

As we know, Bellew failed in his initial attempts to end the fight and ended up waiting until the 11th round, where he knocked Haye out of the ring and won by TKO.

Haye, who refused to blame his injury for the defeat, was rushed to hospital after the fight and reportedly arrived on a stretcher for immediate surgery.

It has since been revealed by Sky Sports, however, that while Haye received treatement for a ruptured Achilles, he decided against surgery and has now been released.

Since the fight, videos have been doing the rounds on social media of the moment Haye - and Bellew - realised the severity of his injury in the sixth round.

Some slow-motion footage has now emerged showing the horrific extent of Haye's stumble, where his Achilles appears to snap. Be warned, the video below is graphic.

Ouch, it's no wonder Haye could barely stand. Here's the moment Bellew knew the 36-year-old was in trouble.

As mentioned, Haye was incredibly dignified in defeat and, rather than blaming his injury, hailed Bellew for his performance.

"Tony is a great fighter, that's what went wrong," he said. "I trained great, I felt good going into this fight. I wanted to do a demolition job but this guy has got the heart of a lion.

"I did not expect him to have the chin and durability he has. You took my best shots and got back up and put me down.

"I'd love to do it again. I loved it, the fans loved it. I've never been in a fight like that before. He beat me now fair and square. I can't think about world honours, I need to get past this guy."

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

