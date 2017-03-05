Even though one of the biggest fights was called off a day before UFC 209, the event still went ahead which saw Tyron Woodley successfully defend his welterweight crown against Stephen Thompson – albeit in controversial circumstances.

The co-main event was originally supposed to feature the interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, and after plenty of trash talk in the build-up to it, the dangerous Dagestani was pulled from the card altogether by the doctors.

SCRAPPED BOUT

Weight cutting issues led to that decision being made, and although UFC president Dana White admitted that the fight could have been salvaged if Nurmagomedov’s team had followed the correct procedures, it was called off.

El Cucuy could have also featured on the night even if The Eagle wasn’t able to compete, as he turned down the chance to fight Michael Johnson and avenge his only UFC loss.

However, it seems like he has his eyes on the bigger prize – Conor McGregor.

It was thought that the winner between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov would go on to face the Irishman for the full version of the belt, and with Nurmagomedov out of the equation, for now, Ferguson has set his sights on the Notorious.

DEFEND OR VACATE

He took to Twitter to send a simple yet chilling warning to McGregor.

He posted: “You’re next Conor…@TheNotoriousMMA. #DefendOrVacate #UFC #UFC209.”

That’s the biggest criticism that McGregor receives, at his failure to defend championships.

However, it looks like there’s no way out now as the path is clear for Ferguson to eventually meet McGregor, even though a rearranged clash with Nurmagomedov has been touted for UFC 210.

Now we have to wait and see whether McGregor responds, and if he deems Ferguson a worthy challenger.

Should Tony Ferguson be next in line for Conor McGregor’s lightweight championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

