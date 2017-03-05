Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Ferguson called McGregor out.

Tony Ferguson calls Conor McGregor out on Twitter during UFC 209

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Even though one of the biggest fights was called off a day before UFC 209, the event still went ahead which saw Tyron Woodley successfully defend his welterweight crown against Stephen Thompson – albeit in controversial circumstances.

The co-main event was originally supposed to feature the interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, and after plenty of trash talk in the build-up to it, the dangerous Dagestani was pulled from the card altogether by the doctors.

SCRAPPED BOUT

Weight cutting issues led to that decision being made, and although UFC president Dana White admitted that the fight could have been salvaged if Nurmagomedov’s team had followed the correct procedures, it was called off.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

El Cucuy could have also featured on the night even if The Eagle wasn’t able to compete, as he turned down the chance to fight Michael Johnson and avenge his only UFC loss.

However, it seems like he has his eyes on the bigger prize – Conor McGregor.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

It was thought that the winner between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov would go on to face the Irishman for the full version of the belt, and with Nurmagomedov out of the equation, for now, Ferguson has set his sights on the Notorious.

DEFEND OR VACATE

He took to Twitter to send a simple yet chilling warning to McGregor.

He posted: “You’re next Conor…@TheNotoriousMMA. #DefendOrVacate #UFC #UFC209.”

That’s the biggest criticism that McGregor receives, at his failure to defend championships.

However, it looks like there’s no way out now as the path is clear for Ferguson to eventually meet McGregor, even though a rearranged clash with Nurmagomedov has been touted for UFC 210.

Now we have to wait and see whether McGregor responds, and if he deems Ferguson a worthy challenger.

Should Tony Ferguson be next in line for Conor McGregor’s lightweight championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again