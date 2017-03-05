Wayne Rooney reacts to Tony Bellew's win vs David Haye

Tony Bellew's victory over David Haye on Saturday night provided boxing fans with a real treat. Not many gave the Liverpool-born fighter much of a hope against the bigger Haye, but he surprised everyone by winning in the 11th round.

Since the fight ended, it has emerged that both fighters sustained injuries, with Bellew breaking his hand in the second round and Haye rupturing his Achilles in the sixth.

But despite their respective handicaps, both men gave all they had and can come away with their heads held high.

Article continues below

There were a number of famous faces at ringside, though, with the likes of Boris Becker, Chris Eubank and Wayne Rooney all in attendance.

Rooney, a friend of Bellew's, even managed to get himself back into the boxer's dressing room after the fight and someone was even on hand to capture the meeting on camera.

Article continues below

The two were seen chatting like old pals, with Bellew even appearing to have a few choice words for heavyweight Deyonte Wilder.

Rooney wasn't the only footballer in the crowd either, as he explained to Bellew that Manchester United teammate Marouane Fellaini was also watching with his brother.

Former Everton skipper Sylvan Distin also made it to the fight, with Bellew even admitting that he sorted the Frenchman out with his ticket.

The camera holder soon turned his attention towards Rooney to ask him what he thought of the bout with the striker replying: "Brilliant, I was nervous but I'm just happy for him.

"Buzzing. Evertonion, champion of the world and goes up a weight against David Haye, who's one of the most powerful heavyweights."

When asked about his thoughts on a possible rematch at Goodison, Rooney then responded "Ask him" before pointing to Bellew and exploding with laughter.

Eddie Hearn then breaks things up by announcing that Bellew had to go and partake in a routine drugs test.

Rooney seemed genuinely pleased for his friend, and this kind of cross-sport camaraderie is good to see, even if he did look a little shy in front of the camera.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms