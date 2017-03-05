Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

WWE might have spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE Fastlane takes place this Sunday and it looks like it could be a very interesting pay-per-view as it sets up storylines for the company's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

The main two big matches taking place on this weekend's show include Roman Reigns vs Strowman and Kevin Owens vs Goldberg for the Universal championship. Both of these matches too are rumored to have some sort of outside interference to affect the outcome.

Although this speculation hasn't been denied by the WWE, it may have been accidently confirmed through Amazon UK's website and their pre-order page for a WWE Elimination Chamber/Fastlane combo DVD pack.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The DVD cover shows John Cena on the Elimination Chamber side, and Goldberg in the middle of The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar on the Fastlane side despite neither The Phenom or The Iconic being confirmed for the event.

This could mean one of two things. Either the website has made a mistake with the cover, or Lesnar and The Undertaker will be appearing at the Fastlane event this evening.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The Deadman is expected to interfere in the match between Reigns and Strowman and cost The Big Dog the match as he was the one who eliminated him from the Royal Rumble back in January. 

As for The Beast, he could interfere in Goldberg's match against Owens and help the WCW icon win the Universal title so that he could claim the championship for himself at WrestleMania 33. Chris Jericho is also rumored to interfere in the match as well to cost K.O. the title and add fuel to their feud.

We'll just have to wait and see at Fastlane tonight if either The Undertaker or Lesnar appear at the event to see if this DVD cover is correct.

p1bafan98v153vk41o8h1f12ri9.jpg

Who do you want to see win at WWE Fastlane? Have your say and leave a comment below...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
The Undertaker

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again