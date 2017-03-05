See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

WWE Fastlane takes place this Sunday and it looks like it could be a very interesting pay-per-view as it sets up storylines for the company's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

The main two big matches taking place on this weekend's show include Roman Reigns vs Strowman and Kevin Owens vs Goldberg for the Universal championship. Both of these matches too are rumored to have some sort of outside interference to affect the outcome.

Although this speculation hasn't been denied by the WWE, it may have been accidently confirmed through Amazon UK's website and their pre-order page for a WWE Elimination Chamber/Fastlane combo DVD pack.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The DVD cover shows John Cena on the Elimination Chamber side, and Goldberg in the middle of The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar on the Fastlane side despite neither The Phenom or The Iconic being confirmed for the event.

This could mean one of two things. Either the website has made a mistake with the cover, or Lesnar and The Undertaker will be appearing at the Fastlane event this evening.

Article continues below

The Deadman is expected to interfere in the match between Reigns and Strowman and cost The Big Dog the match as he was the one who eliminated him from the Royal Rumble back in January.

As for The Beast, he could interfere in Goldberg's match against Owens and help the WCW icon win the Universal title so that he could claim the championship for himself at WrestleMania 33. Chris Jericho is also rumored to interfere in the match as well to cost K.O. the title and add fuel to their feud.

We'll just have to wait and see at Fastlane tonight if either The Undertaker or Lesnar appear at the event to see if this DVD cover is correct.

Who do you want to see win at WWE Fastlane? Have your say and leave a comment below...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms