The recipient has been announced.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated officially announce the wrestler of the year

The Pro Wrestling Illustrated lists are a great way to get wrestling fans to debate, as they hand out awards to wrestlers in numerous categories.

It’s up to you whether you choose to agree with their choices, but it’s proven to be quite a big deal to such an extent that even the wrestlers themselves are honoured to not only win the award, but to grace the cover of the magazines.

PWI have now finally revealed who the wrestler of the year is for 2016 – as well as plenty of other awards.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

While it hasn’t hit the stands just yet, AJ Styles has officially been crowned as the winner, further solidifying his status as the best wrestler in the world today.

He finished just ahead of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and rather surprisingly, Dean Ambrose.

There’s no disputing the winner, as The Phenomenal One enjoyed perhaps the greatest first-year ever in WWE history.

He put on a great showing in his debut Royal Rumble match, he had a great bout with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania and even became a highly entertaining WWE Champion.

Despite being a heel on paper, he easily gets the loudest reactions on a weekly basis, and that alone speaks volumes on just how popular he is amongst fans.

PHENOMENAL YEAR

It didn’t end there for him either.

His match with John Cena at SummerSlam – where Styles won clean – was crowned the match of the year, while the feud itself finished just behind the programme with Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

Styles has started the year off strong, despite losing his title to Cena at the Royal Rumble.

He’s racking up the wins on SmackDown LIVE, and is also expected to face off against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

Styles has always been considered one of the best, and this just proves that regardless of the promotion he’s in, he still steals the show.

However, expect somebody like Kazuchika Okada or Kenny Omega to give him a run for his money in 2017.

Does AJ Styles deserve to be crowned the winner of the wrestler of the year award? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

