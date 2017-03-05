Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Murray claims doubles success in Mexican Open

It has been a weekend full of celebrations for the Murray family.

While World No 1 Andy was claiming his first tournament win for 2017 in the Dubai Open against Fernando Verdasco, big brother Jamie also had success this time on the doubles circuit.

Playing with Brazilian Bruno Soares, the duo claimed their first title of 2017 and the fourth since becoming a partnership by defeating John Isner and Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-3 in the final of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Murray was prepared for a tough battle against their well credentialed opponents, but was ready for the challenge thanks to a tough test in the first round where they beat Croatian duo Marin Cilic and Nikola Mektic 10-8 in the third set.

TheBBC reported Murray as saying "We did well to get through that match but that is what usually happens in doubles.

" You squeeze through the first match and then go on to win the tournament."

One service break in both sets was all that was required to seal the victory which was completed in just 62 minutes.

The doubles victory in Mexico was the 17th for Murray in his career while it was the 24th for Soares.

