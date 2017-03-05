

The World Golf Championships stopped off in Mexico City as the Club De Golf Chapultepec hosted the latest PGA tour.

The course provides a difficult test for the players as the elevation of the course’s clubhouse is 2,400 meters above sea level - with players preparing for altitude sickness, it is the first World Golf Championships event to be staged in 2017.

Rory Mcllory warmed-up for the tournament with a round of golf with President Donald Trump which received a lot of criticism.

Mcllory told BBC Sport: "It's not as if we were talking foreign policy out there.

“We were talking golf.”

Trump is known for his passion for golf as he currently owns the Trump International Golf Links Scotland in Balmedie, Aberdeen.

Justin Thomas turned professional in 2013, after attending the University of Alabama, since then he has won 4 PGA tours, one in 2016 and three in 2017, finishing in the top 10, 19 times and the top 25, 31 times.

This has taken Thomas’ PGA tour earnings to over $10 million in only four years.

Mexico City is known for its high altitude, but Thomas will be thanking his 6-iron for a 232 yard hole-in-one on the par-3, 13th hole, helping him to a round of 66.

The ball literally slam-dunked its way into the hole, with one of the highest hops to be seen on the putting green.

However, this wasn’t luck by any means, on Thursday Thomas hit a 103-yard shot for a birdie.

With that hole-in-one Thomas tied Dustin Johnson at the top of the leaderboard as overnight leader Mcllroy failed to hit anything notable.

Thomas now leads on 12 under with his closest opponent and world number one Johnson one behind him on 66.

The American is two ahead of former world number one Mcllroy, and veteran Phil Mickelson.

Thomas will be hoping to carry his form into the final day where he will tee-off last with last alongside Johnson.

