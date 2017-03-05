Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Harry Kane.

Harry Kane ruins 30-yard screamer with terrible celebration vs Everton

Much of the discussion ahead of Tottenham's game against Everton on Sunday was focussed on Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

The 23-year-old pair have been in sensational form this season and, heading into clash at White Hart Lane, had scored 17 league goals each.

When asked to pick between the two in the Sky Sports studio, Graeme Souness opted for Lukaku while Jamie Redknapp said he would rather Kane in his team.

In truth, they're pretty inseparable. Both are strong, clinical in front of goal and capable of linking up play with their teammates.

Perhaps the only real difference between the two is Lukaku's physical attributes and Kane's inclination to drop deep to pick up possession.

Even Everton manager Ronald Koeman couldn't pick between the two in a pre-match press conference, despite the fact Lukaku is his player.

"Both have 17 goals, both are really top strikers and top finishers," he said, per the Evening Standard. "I don't see much difference in that aspect."

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-STOKE

However, it was Kane who stole the show in the opening stages of Sunday's early kick-off, the Englishman scoring a 30-yard screamer in the 20th minute.

In the video below, after picking up the ball in Everton's half, Kane turned and unleashed a wonderful low strike that found the bottom-left corner.

KANE'S 30-YARD SCREAMER

A wonderful strike, I think you'll agree, yet Kane somewhat ruined his moment of magic with an absolutely ridiculous goal celebration.

Much like Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard have done at Manchester United, Kane and Dele Alli have come up with their own celebratory handshake - and it's just awful (see below).

KANE AND ALLI'S CELEBRATION

Football fans certainly weren't impressed with the pair's handshake, so much so that they wanted the goal to be ruled out because of it.

TWITTER REACTS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

