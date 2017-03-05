The Rock and Triple H had a great rivalry during the Attitude Era, playing a huge part in the success of the WWE at the time, which ultimately made them into the global superstars which they are today.

The Great One was recently at Monday Night Raw to do some filming for his upcoming movie which he is producing about Paige's wrestling life and her journey to and in the WWE. He was photographed with several Raw superstars while he was backstage at the show.

One of the superstars he had a picture with was Bayley, who he said on Instagram he has huge respect for, saying how important it is to work hard but have fun during their time in the WWE.

He said: “Backstage at WWE events turn into cool special moments with superstars sharing very kind/inspiring words about how my career has inspired theirs. Grateful for their words. Great to meet (finally) The Champ herself, @itsmebayley. WWE life is a HARD life, and for the women superstars, it can be even harder. Mad respect and luv I have for them in this male dominated world. You’re doing great Bayley! No substitute for hard work, so keep working hard and above all else have fun.

The Rock linked this 'having fun' aspect of the WWE to a time which he pranked Triple H before dropping the title to him.

The People's Champion said: "And by fun, I mean when it’s time to “do the honors” and drop the title, do like I did and look at Triple H, laugh and say “F*ck that noise, I ain’t doing that bullshit tonight” and then walk away. Then come back with a big smile, give him a hug and say “Cool what’s the finish?” #HaveFun”

WWE teased a possible match between The Rock and Triple H back in 2014 when the two came face to face, recalling the matches they had on SmackDown and hinting at the possibility of the two legends facing each other one more time at WrestleMania.

Fans probably wouldn't mind seeing a match between The People's Champion and The Game one more time, as it's bound to be a good one. You never know, it could happen one day.

Would you like to see The Rock take on Triple H one more time? Have your say and leave a comment below...

