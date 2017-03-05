Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

McGuigan lost his cool on the walk back to the dressing room .

David Haye's trainer appears to punch a fan after Tony Bellew fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, after months of build-up, we finally have a winner.

Tony Bellew and David Haye gave the viewing public a fantastic fight at the O2, and it ultimately saw the Liverpudlian underdog come out on top.

Bellew stopped Haye in the 11th round, though the former WBA world champion's corner could well have thrown the towel in long before that.

Article continues below

Of course, one of the big questions was how the two fighters would react to each other after the bout.

Their trash talking has been nothing short of vitriolic, with Haye, in particular, crossing the line on quite a few occasions with his comments.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Yet, as a lot of people suspected, their apparent 'hatred' for each other wasn't all that genuine. Afterwards, they both exchanged warm comments about the other.

Haye will undoubtedly be disappointed not to have delivered on the night, but he conducted himself pretty gracefully in the defeat.

Unfortunately, that can't be said of his trainer, Shane McGuigan.

McGuigan loses it 

McGuigan, son of former featherweight champion Barry, clearly took exception to one fan in the crowd as he shepherded Haye back to his dressing room after the fight.

Fan footage appears to show him leaning over the barrier and punching the fan in the face.

Take a look at the incident below:

The Mirror have it that the trainer was incensed by overexcited Bellew fans shouting abuse at Haye and decided to take the matter into his own hands. That was probably the last thing they were expecting.

Elsewhere, McGuigan has plenty on his plate with Haye's career hanging in the balance.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW

The 36-year-old needed to beat Bellew if he was to have any chance of facing the likes of Anthony Joshua in future fights, but he also seems to have suffered a serious Achilles injury.

Regardless of the result, both men can be proud of the spectacle they put on, even if it seems one fan got more than they bargained for.

Would you like to see a Bellew-Haye rematch? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again