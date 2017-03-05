So, after months of build-up, we finally have a winner.

Tony Bellew and David Haye gave the viewing public a fantastic fight at the O2, and it ultimately saw the Liverpudlian underdog come out on top.

Bellew stopped Haye in the 11th round, though the former WBA world champion's corner could well have thrown the towel in long before that.

Of course, one of the big questions was how the two fighters would react to each other after the bout.

Their trash talking has been nothing short of vitriolic, with Haye, in particular, crossing the line on quite a few occasions with his comments.

Yet, as a lot of people suspected, their apparent 'hatred' for each other wasn't all that genuine. Afterwards, they both exchanged warm comments about the other.

Haye will undoubtedly be disappointed not to have delivered on the night, but he conducted himself pretty gracefully in the defeat.

Unfortunately, that can't be said of his trainer, Shane McGuigan.

McGuigan loses it

McGuigan, son of former featherweight champion Barry, clearly took exception to one fan in the crowd as he shepherded Haye back to his dressing room after the fight.

Fan footage appears to show him leaning over the barrier and punching the fan in the face.

Take a look at the incident below:

The Mirror have it that the trainer was incensed by overexcited Bellew fans shouting abuse at Haye and decided to take the matter into his own hands. That was probably the last thing they were expecting.

Elsewhere, McGuigan has plenty on his plate with Haye's career hanging in the balance.

The 36-year-old needed to beat Bellew if he was to have any chance of facing the likes of Anthony Joshua in future fights, but he also seems to have suffered a serious Achilles injury.

Regardless of the result, both men can be proud of the spectacle they put on, even if it seems one fan got more than they bargained for.

