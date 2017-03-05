Ian Wright gives Alexis Sanchez a controversial piece of advice

Ever since he joined the club back in 1991, Ian Wright has been a consistent cheerleader for Arsenal, never wasting an opportunity to champion them at his whim.

Since leaving in 1998 and retiring in 2000, he has embarked on a career in the media where he has always made his feelings for his beloved side known.

So because of that, you'd think he'd have nothing but the club's best interests at heart and would drop everything to ensure they get the best of the best.

Article continues below

Then why has he just advised Alexis Sanchez to move on at the end of the season?

Arsenal are currently in the process of trying to tie down the Chilean playmaker beyond the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

Article continues below

However, he has shown signs if increasing frustration at how the side's season has unfolded and it's hard to blame him, given how they're about to crash out of the Champions League and have their top four spot in the Premier League coming under threat due to a run of bad form.

The forward was even benched for his side's meeting with Liverpool on Saturday, and his face clearly gave away what he was thinking.

And Wright told viewers on BT Sport (via the Mirror) that Sanchez should leave the club over the summer if he ever wants to win the titles that his ability deserves.

“I’d be thinking "if I can’t get in this team — hammered out of the Champions League and not in the top four — I know there'll be other teams"," Wright said on BT Sports.

"He has nothing to lose now. It was a strange game to leave him out of, it baffled me.”

Sanchez is again Arsenal's leading scorer this season with 20 goals to his name in 34 appearances across all competitions, making the decision to leave him on the bench all the more strange.

And with the likes of Juventus reportedly on his tail, it may give him food for thought when the transfer window re-opens.

Wenger's comments

After the game, Wenger admitted that he had no regrets about benching his star man by saying: “I have no regrets. My only regret is that we lost the game.

“Decisions like that aren't easy to make but I am strong enough to make them.

“My thinking with Alexis was that we had to be more direct and I wanted two players who were strong in the the air.

“I know Alexis Sanchez is a great player - I bought him. You can focus on what you want, but for every single player it's the same.

“People ask me why I don't keep strikers on the pitch. When I do it is still wrong.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms