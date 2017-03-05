Contrary to what many football fans expected, West Ham have coped relatively well since Dimitri Payet's return to Marseille in January.

In the six Premier League games since Payet refused to play on January 12, the Hammers have won three, drawn two and lost one to bag 11 points.

West Ham pocketed a tidy £25 million from the transfer, too, suggesting the Frenchman's controversial departure might have been for the best.

But there will always be a sense of regret about his move. Payet is a sensational player and, whether fans are prepared to admit it or not, they will miss his mercurial talents.

His ego was clearly a problem, though. Earlier this week, Bilic explained how the 29-year-old once told him Victor Moses was West Ham's best player - but only behind himself.

"I remember once I spoke to Payet last season," he said. "Him and a couple of other players. Payet said that Victor, after himself, was the best player that we had."

Upon Payet's return to Marseille, West Ham fans wanted nothing more than for him to fail in Ligue 1.

And while it's been an up-and-down start to his second spell at the club, he produced one of his best moments during Saturday's thumping over Lorient.

From a corner, Payet beautifully controlled the ball with his right foot before lobbing the goalkeeper with his left foot. Check out his stunning effort below.

PAYET'S MOMENT OF MAGIC

Whether he meant to control the ball how he did is debateable, but there can be no questioning the intent of his looped finish.

Payet certainly seems to be enjoying life back at his former club and it would seem one of West Ham's most famous fans is glad to see the back of him.

Speaking at the premier of 'Iron Men' earlier this week, English actor Ray Winstone slammed the France international in an explicit rant.

"It just shows how easily footballers can be upset," he told the Mirror. "When you box, you are one, you haven't got to rely on anyone else.

"But when someone in the dressing room is upsetting everyone else, well, the proof's in the pudding. So, f*** him, he's gone."

Nicely put, Ray.

