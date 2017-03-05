Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins rants on Twitter about WWE fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's fair to say that even WWE superstars desire their space and privacy from the public eye every now and then in order for them to put the best show on possible when asked.

That is why, for big events, the WWE usually puts signing sessions on which people can pay to meet and have a photo with their favorite superstars and have an interaction with them which they might not be able to have during Raw, SmackDown, and pay-per-views.

However, some fans decide to go to airports and follow superstars around during their travels in order to get an interaction or picture. As you would expect, this annoys a couple of WWE stars and one of them has spoken out about it.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Seth Rollins tweeted late on Saturday night and took a shot at some fans which have been following him at airports and demanding autographs, stating how much it is getting on his nerves.

The Architect said: "Gathering intel on flights. Staking out baggage. Intrusively demanding autographs. That's called stalking. It's not okay. Stop doing it."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Many fans supported Rollins' rage as they understand how irritated he and other superstars must get when they are jetlagged, tired, and traveling from place to place only to have fans ambush them as soon as they come off the plane.

With the number of superstar signings which are now available for fans to attend, there really isn't any excuse for fans to camp out at airports and wait for their superstars to arrive. They won't get as good as an interaction with them in that setting anyway, so it's kind of strange that they still do it.

Seth Rollins is currently speculated to have a match against Triple H at this year's WrestleMania, but it is yet to be confirmed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again