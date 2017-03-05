It's fair to say that even WWE superstars desire their space and privacy from the public eye every now and then in order for them to put the best show on possible when asked.

That is why, for big events, the WWE usually puts signing sessions on which people can pay to meet and have a photo with their favorite superstars and have an interaction with them which they might not be able to have during Raw, SmackDown, and pay-per-views.

However, some fans decide to go to airports and follow superstars around during their travels in order to get an interaction or picture. As you would expect, this annoys a couple of WWE stars and one of them has spoken out about it.

Seth Rollins tweeted late on Saturday night and took a shot at some fans which have been following him at airports and demanding autographs, stating how much it is getting on his nerves.

The Architect said: "Gathering intel on flights. Staking out baggage. Intrusively demanding autographs. That's called stalking. It's not okay. Stop doing it."

Many fans supported Rollins' rage as they understand how irritated he and other superstars must get when they are jetlagged, tired, and traveling from place to place only to have fans ambush them as soon as they come off the plane.

With the number of superstar signings which are now available for fans to attend, there really isn't any excuse for fans to camp out at airports and wait for their superstars to arrive. They won't get as good as an interaction with them in that setting anyway, so it's kind of strange that they still do it.

Seth Rollins is currently speculated to have a match against Triple H at this year's WrestleMania, but it is yet to be confirmed.

