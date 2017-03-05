Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Watch: Injured J.R. Smith nearly started a fight with Heat players after blowout loss

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

J.R. Smith might have missed the last 34 games while nursing a broken thumb, but he’s still in mid-season form.

Playing without both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, the shorthanded Cavaliers got blown out 120-92 on Saturday night in Miami against the Heat.

With a little over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Miami’s Rodney McGruder slammed home a putback dunk over Cleveland’s Channing Frye to put the Heat up by 31 points.

McGruder then celebrated by slapping Frye in the lower back before running back on defense.

While Frye didn’t particularly show a reaction, it certainly set Smith off. Check out what happened in the closing seconds and after the final whistle.

A number of Cavaliers security guards had to intervene, as Smith stuck up for his teammate.

Former Cleveland guard Dion Waiters, now a member of the Heat, also got in the mix, pointing and shouting something in Smith’s direction.

Here’s another angle of the incident. You can see McGruder’s slap to Frye’s back in this one.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue downplayed the incident when asked about it after the game and noted that his shooting guard is counting down the days until he can get back on the floor.

"We got J.R. off the floor," Lue said. "He's fiery. He's feisty. He's ready to get back on the floor. It happens throughout the course of a game. It's nothing, though.”

Smith is not only one of the most outspoken NBA athletes, but he also holds an important role for the Cavaliers as one of their primary perimeter shooters in an offense that’s centered around LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, who receive most attention from opposing defenses.

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

In 21 games played earlier this season, he averaged 8.6 points per game on 33.7 percent shooting. Oddly, he shot better from three-point range (36.2 percent) than he did from two-point range.

According to a number of reports, Smith will re-join the team sometime in the next couple of weeks and it will be interesting to see how Lue fits him into a rotation that will also include newcomers Kyle Korver, Deron Williams, Derrick Williams and Andrew Bogut while Love recovers from knee surgery.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James
JR Smith

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

SEE: The Rock has just given some massive praise to Samoa Joe on Instagram

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again