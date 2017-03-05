J.R. Smith might have missed the last 34 games while nursing a broken thumb, but he’s still in mid-season form.

Playing without both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, the shorthanded Cavaliers got blown out 120-92 on Saturday night in Miami against the Heat.

With a little over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Miami’s Rodney McGruder slammed home a putback dunk over Cleveland’s Channing Frye to put the Heat up by 31 points.

McGruder then celebrated by slapping Frye in the lower back before running back on defense.

While Frye didn’t particularly show a reaction, it certainly set Smith off. Check out what happened in the closing seconds and after the final whistle.

A number of Cavaliers security guards had to intervene, as Smith stuck up for his teammate.

Former Cleveland guard Dion Waiters, now a member of the Heat, also got in the mix, pointing and shouting something in Smith’s direction.

Here’s another angle of the incident. You can see McGruder’s slap to Frye’s back in this one.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue downplayed the incident when asked about it after the game and noted that his shooting guard is counting down the days until he can get back on the floor.

"We got J.R. off the floor," Lue said. "He's fiery. He's feisty. He's ready to get back on the floor. It happens throughout the course of a game. It's nothing, though.”

Smith is not only one of the most outspoken NBA athletes, but he also holds an important role for the Cavaliers as one of their primary perimeter shooters in an offense that’s centered around LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, who receive most attention from opposing defenses.

In 21 games played earlier this season, he averaged 8.6 points per game on 33.7 percent shooting. Oddly, he shot better from three-point range (36.2 percent) than he did from two-point range.

According to a number of reports, Smith will re-join the team sometime in the next couple of weeks and it will be interesting to see how Lue fits him into a rotation that will also include newcomers Kyle Korver, Deron Williams, Derrick Williams and Andrew Bogut while Love recovers from knee surgery.