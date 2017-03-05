Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness try to copy the Alli and Kane handshake

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tottenham and Everton are often considered as the 'best of the rest' in the Premier League, though the former have recently made strides to crack the top four.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the two sides served up a thrilling encounter that saw Spurs come away with all three points and Harry Kane further his goal tally for the season by two more.

And while Kane bagged himself an absolute peach of a goal to give the hosts the lead, the majority of the talk surrounded the special handshake he shared with teammate Dele Alli.

Fans are used to seeing this kind of behaviour from the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, but when Kane and Alli did it, it was a cause for some great amusement.

Twitter promptly exploded and pretty soon all the jokes and the memes were in full flow, and it even got some unlikely characters trying to replicate it.

Yep, even in the Sky Sports studio, pundits Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp were so taken with the players' antics that they attempted to copy the slick looking move themselves.

Needless to say, it didn't quite pan out in the same way, and much like watching your dad dance at a wedding, the result was so cringey that it caused us to implode into ourselves.

Check Alli and Kane's original attempt in the video below...

What's funny about the original is the nonchalance in the delivery, almost like Harry Kane is a little embarrassed to be doing it.

He just about manages to pull it off, but back in the studio things weren't quite so cool and smooth.

While discussing their handshake, the pair thought they'd give it a go themselves, and you can see the results here...

We never thought Souness would be the type to entertain such tomfoolery, but there he is, getting down with the kids.

He even enjoyed a chuckle about it afterwards, old age must be getting to him!

