The thousands of Arsenal fans that travelled to Liverpool to cheer on their must have feared the worst when they heard the team news.

Mesut Ozil missed out through illness when Alexis Sanchez was inexplicably named on the bench by Arsene Wenger.

And the Arsenal stars did very little to prove their supporters that they could cope without the duo. They were 2-0 down by half-time after goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and, despite Danny Welbeck's second-half strike, they succumbed to a 3-1 loss thanks to a late goal from Gigi Wijnaldum.

It left Arsenal's top four hopes in serious danger.

The Gunners are now fifth - although they do have a game in hand over Liverpool and could go back above them.

However, after the difference between the two sides on Saturday evening, you certainly wouldn’t be confident saying the north London side will qualify for the Champions League this season.

And you’ve got to feel sorry for the Gooners that spent their entire Saturday travelling and watching a lacklustre display from their beloved team.

But thanks to the wonders of Arsenal Fan TV, we can discover exactly how the supporters feel immediately after each match. And, following their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday, we may have just witnessed the most entertaining episode yet.

Troopz - who is probably the most ‘Wenger Out’ regular on Arsenal Fan TV - was interviewed by host Robbie and went on a lengthy rant that included a lot of ‘blud’ ‘fams’.

You won’t be surprised to learn that most of Troopz’s anger was aimed at Wenger and his decision to leave Sanchez out of the starting XI. It's already been viewed more than 350,000 times on YouTube and that is set to increase over the coming days.

Take a look:

Of course, Sanchez came on at half-time and tried his best to haul the visitors into the match. It was the Chilean’s run and through ball that set Welbeck free to get them back into the game.

However, he couldn’t inspire Arsenal any further as they slumped to yet another defeat to a top four challenger.

The reason to leave him out was baffling to say the least. Resting him for the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday surely wasn't the reason - with them 5-1 down on aggregate and almost definitely already out.

Troopz - and many other Arsenal and - will just be praying that Wenger chooses not to sign the new contract currently on the table at the club.

But until then, we will continue to enjoy Arsenal Fan TV every time they lose.

