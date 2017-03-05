Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Kante has been a massive hit in England .

N'Golo Kante wanted to join another club before signing for Leicester

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

N'Golo Kante is well on his way to winning PFA Player of the Year after a fine debut campaign with Chelsea.

There's also the small matter of potentially winning another title, but that's becoming par for the course in the Frenchman's career in English football.

It's no surprise that the demise of last season's champions Leicester has coincided with Kante moving to Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

The 25-year-old has been a huge part of Antonio Conte's side and it's fair to say we've been blessed with his presence in the Premier League.

However, it could all have been very different, at least if you believe his former team-mate Alexandre Raineau.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Raineau played with Kante at Caen and watched his transfer to Leicester transpire in the summer of 2015.

The Foxes had Claudio Ranieri to thank for identifying the midfielder, but it seems a move to the King Power wasn't exactly top of his wish list.

Speaking to SFR Sport 1 show Le Vestiaire, Raineau said, per Goal:

"He [Kante] wanted to go to Marseille, but the club did not make the same financial proposal as Leicester, so Caen said no.

“He wanted to stay in France.”

Back then, Marseille were in the midst of financial difficulties, so they weren't able to compete with Leicester's wealthy owners.

Leicester were rewarded for making a bigger offer, selling Kante on just a year later for £30million.

They could certainly have done with keeping him.

Regardless of whether Kante actually wanted to sign for Leicester, he's been a revelation in England.

Famed for his brilliant interceptions and tackles, his importance for Chelsea this term can't be underestimated.

In the recent 1-1 draw with Liverpool, he made 14 tackles, which is more any other player in a Premier League game all season.

Chelsea fans will just be hoping he's now settled, as they won't want him heading back to Ligue 1 anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Seth Rollins fires out at WWE fans in Twitter rant

Seth Rollins fires out at WWE fans in Twitter rant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again