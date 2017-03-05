N'Golo Kante is well on his way to winning PFA Player of the Year after a fine debut campaign with Chelsea.

There's also the small matter of potentially winning another title, but that's becoming par for the course in the Frenchman's career in English football.

It's no surprise that the demise of last season's champions Leicester has coincided with Kante moving to Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old has been a huge part of Antonio Conte's side and it's fair to say we've been blessed with his presence in the Premier League.

However, it could all have been very different, at least if you believe his former team-mate Alexandre Raineau.

Raineau played with Kante at Caen and watched his transfer to Leicester transpire in the summer of 2015.

The Foxes had Claudio Ranieri to thank for identifying the midfielder, but it seems a move to the King Power wasn't exactly top of his wish list.

Speaking to SFR Sport 1 show Le Vestiaire, Raineau said, per Goal:

"He [Kante] wanted to go to Marseille, but the club did not make the same financial proposal as Leicester, so Caen said no.

“He wanted to stay in France.”

Back then, Marseille were in the midst of financial difficulties, so they weren't able to compete with Leicester's wealthy owners.

Leicester were rewarded for making a bigger offer, selling Kante on just a year later for £30million.

They could certainly have done with keeping him.

Regardless of whether Kante actually wanted to sign for Leicester, he's been a revelation in England.

Famed for his brilliant interceptions and tackles, his importance for Chelsea this term can't be underestimated.

In the recent 1-1 draw with Liverpool, he made 14 tackles, which is more any other player in a Premier League game all season.

Chelsea fans will just be hoping he's now settled, as they won't want him heading back to Ligue 1 anytime soon.

