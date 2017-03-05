There are only a handful of WWE superstars from the present and the past that could honestly be called one of the greatest of all time.

Such superstars as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Triple H, Randy Orton, and John Cena could all be regarded as some of the greatest ever. It's fair to say with the push Roman Reigns has been receiving, he is the next superstar that could join this illustrious group.

However, The Great One has named another superstar that has 'G.O.A.T potential', not his first cousin. Speaking on his Instagram, he believes Charlotte Flair could possibly become the greatest of all time one day.

He said: "Good to take some time to chop it up w/ The Queen @charlottewwe about career and future endeavors. Our dads used to wrestle each other when we all lived in Charlotte and now here we are backstage incapable of smiling normally for pictures.

"What a trailblazer she's become for the ever growing and awesome Women's Division, by taking that brass ring to places it's never been. Great chick. Bad ass. Time will tell, but definitely GOAT potential. #QueenAndThePeoplesChamp #Backstage #RAW #FlexinOnEm 💪🏾🤙🏾"

It's fair to say that Charlotte has 'G.O.A.T potential' because of her family heritage, as she is the daughter of another legendary wrestler; Ric Flair. Yet, there is more to her wrestling than just her last name.

The fact she has been a part of the championship picture in the women's division and has been Raw Women's champion four times since making her debut on the main roster back in 2015 shows just how much confidence the WWE has in her.

Due to how fast The Queen is making her mark in the company, it wouldn't be strange to say that one day she could succeed the likes of Lita and Trish Stratus as one of the greatest women's wrestlers ever, and she still has plenty of years left in her career too.

Along with her title reigns, Charlotte is yet to be defeated at a pay-per-view with her winning streak currently at 16. This is another great accolade to have at such an early time in her WWE career, although it could end this weekend when she faces Bayley at Fastlane, or at WrestleMania 33 later this year.

Do you think Charlotte has 'G.O.A.T potential'? Have your say and leave a comment below...

