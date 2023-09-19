Highlights Since 1990, only a very small percentage of teams that start 0-2 have been able to overcome that and make the playoffs

The group of teams that started 0-2 this year included a few that were considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders before the season

While the odds are not good for teams to make the playoffs after starting 0-2, it's far from impossible, and there are a few teams, such as the Chargers and Vikings, who have what it takes to climb the 0-2 mountain and make it to the postseason

Nine NFL teams will have to grapple with the dreaded 0-2 start this year, but what does this mean in the grand scheme of things? When we look at the cold, hard stats, it doesn't paint a rosy picture. Since the 1990 season, only 11.5 percent of teams starting with an 0-2 record have managed to claw their way back into the playoffs.

That's a rather daunting figure, considering the 270 teams that have found themselves in that predicament. However, it's essential to remember that not all teams may find this situation equally intimidating, as a few of the teams that have been cursed with an 0-2 start this year are among the most talented in the NFL. Here are five teams that started 0-2 that could very well beat the odds and make the postseason.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals face a challenging situation sitting at 0-2 with a divisional loss in the highly competitive AFC North. On top of that, star quarterback Joe Burrow has yet to perform at his best after signing his record contract extension. Burrow's recent calf injury was aggravated during Cincinnati's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which is alarming since the initial injury kept him sidelined for the entire preseason.

Fortunately, the Bengals have an extra day of rest before their Monday night clash in Week 3. This additional time should benefit Burrow, who had started to show signs that he was shaking off the rust before his calf setback. Looking ahead at Cincinnati's immediate schedule, they have a manageable lineup: hosting the Rams, traveling to Tennessee, visiting Arizona, and hosting Seattle.

It's worth noting that Cincinnati has a history of overcoming adversity, as the 2022 Bengals count themselves among the 11.5% of teams that have made the playoffs after an 0-2 start, capturing the AFC North title to boot. So, despite their current challenges, the Bengals' track record suggests they have the resilience and talent to turn things around.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have been struck by regression this year in terms of one possession games, in which they were excellent last year. Surprisingly, they've already started the 2023 season with an 0-2 record in one-score games. Despite outplaying their opponents, the Vikings lost their first two games as turnovers, of which they have seven this year, proved costly.

Although the Vikings may not replicate their 13-win season from last year, there are signs of improvement. Under the guidance of new coordinator Brian Flores, their defense has become more formidable, most notably against the pass. At the same time, the offense is no longer solely reliant on Jefferson, thanks to emerging rookie Jordan Addison, who has already made significant contributions with two long touchdowns. This added dimension should help protect Jefferson from double-teams and additional attention from opposing defenses.

Despite their early struggles, it's reasonable to expect the Vikings to reduce their turnovers, potentially turning their fortunes around. Moreover, the NFC North remains within reach, as all four teams in the division took losses in Week 2, providing Minnesota with a chance to rebound and stay competitive in the race for the division title. However, they face a challenging schedule in the upcoming weeks, including matchups against the Chargers, Chiefs, and 49ers, which will put their resilience to the test.

Denver Broncos

While optimism surrounded the Broncos' offseason transformation, their 0-2 start raises some questions. Denver's hopes were high with the potential for a bounce back campaign for Russell Wilson paired with the addition of new head coach Sean Payton, who's renowned for his winning ways and offensive acumen.

In their Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders, Broncos fans experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. Denver squandered a 21-3 lead, only to make a dramatic comeback capped by Wilson's Hail Mary touchdown pass. Unfortunately, their efforts fell short when they failed to convert a two-point attempt, resulting in a heartbreaking defeat. What's particularly concerning is that their losses came at home in situations where Denver was favored against both Las Vegas and Washington.

Although the Broncos' early struggles have tempered expectations, a glimmer of hope remains. If Payton can demonstrate his prowess as a play caller and find a way to maximize Wilson's style of play, the Broncos still have a chance to make the postseason considering all the talent they employ.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans find themselves in a less than ideal spot after their 0-2 start, and the fact that they don't have their 2024 first-round pick puts some added pressure on them to get results. But while the Texans are off to a bad start, there is potential in rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

He has a great throwing arm that is strong and accurate, as well as enough ingenuity to make sure that linebackers stay clear of his passing lanes. Although it's just the beginning of his NFL journey, Stroud appears at ease within the pocket. He's successfully evading professional pass rushers and displaying a rapid learning curve from his errors. Despite the challenges Houston seems to face now, the future at the quarterback position looks optimistic.

While an 0-2 start in the NFL can pose a daunting challenge to playoff aspirations, history has shown that it's not impossible. The potential for redemption comes from the team's ability to address early-season shortcomings, make adjustments, and harness the talent within the roster. It's an uphill battle for the young Texans, but considering the dearth of quality in Houston's division, the AFC South, everything is still on the table.

Los Angeles Chargers

Along with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Chargers are probably the most surprising team to see sitting at 0-2. The Chargers have been nearly flawless on the offensive side of the ball, putting up nearly 60 points through two games while committing zero turnovers.

The issues come on the defensive side of the ball, where the Chargers have given up the most yards (438.5 per game) and the third most points (31.5 per game). L.A.'s head coach, Brandon Staley, comes from a defensive background, so the continued issues on that side of the ball are definitely concerning.

The rough start was compounded by the news that star running back Austin Ekeler, who's piled up 38 touchdowns over the past two years, is without a timeline for return after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. That places even more pressure on fourth-year quarterback Justin Herbert and the passing game, and thankfully, they seem to be up to the task so far.

Without Ekeler, the running game was nonexistent in Week 2, but Herbert threw for two scores and 300+ yards to keep L.A. in the game. While the Chargers should not be happy with an 0-2 start, they can take solace in the fact that they lost those games (one of which went to overtime) by a combined five points. L.A.'s upcoming schedule is no picnic, but they've shown they can hang with the top teams—they just need to learn how to finish.

