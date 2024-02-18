Highlights The Houston Texans have cap space to improve the team alongside elite quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to focus on fixing Trevor Lawrence's turnover problems.

The Indianapolis Colts have a decision to make on Michael Pittman Jr., and the Tennessee Titans have to hope Will Levis is the long-term answer at quarterback.

With one of the best seasons in league history by a rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud took the AFC South and the entire NFL by storm in 2023, leading the Houston Texans to a 10-7 season (a seven-win improvement from a season earlier), the division title, and a home playoff victory.

Despite their success, the Texans, with second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and their second-year star QB, still have questions to answer to improve what Stroud has to work with.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who led the division most of the season until a 1-5 finish kept them out of the postseason, have to get QB Trevor Lawrence back on track after a rough and injury-marred campaign.

The Indianapolis Colts might have been the most overachieving team in the AFC South, especially considering Gardner Minshew was the starting quarterback for most of the season. The Colts now have a major free-agent decision to make with star receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The last-place Tennessee Titans, with new head coach Brian Callahan, naturally have tons of offseason issues to address, perhaps the most significant being how they start with Callahan working with young but promising QB Will Levis to see if he’s Tennessee’s real long-term answer.

How can the Houston Texans improve upon their surprising 2023 season?

The Texans have the cap space to give Stroud more help

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston discovered the answer at head coach and quarterback, seemingly for a long time to come. Now, the Texans have the considerable advantage of an elite quarterback on a rookie contract, the salary cap benefit, if you will.

With roughly $62 million of cap space with which to work, the Texans have some serious decisions about free agents to try to re-sign. On the defensive side, key players hitting free agency include defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who recorded 12.5 sacks, linebackers Denzel Perryman and Blake Cashman, and cornerback Steven Nelson.

Stroud exploded onto the scene, averaging a league-high 274 passing yards per game. He also set the post-merger record for TD-INT ratio for a rookie, throwing 23 touchdowns against only five picks. The Texans' running game, however, averaged just 96.9 yards per game and 3.7 yards per run play. Devin Singletary led the team with 819 rushing yards and five scores.

How to address building a better running game might not be as simple as signing or drafting a better back. It could come via upgrading the offensive line to boost the run and give Stroud more dependable protection, as he was sacked 38 times in 15 regular-season games.

How do the Jacksonville Jaguars fix Trevor Lawrence's turnover problem?

Lawrence battled injuries and turnovers in his third season

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

A year ago, Jacksonville believed it had its franchise answer at quarterback. While the Jaguars certainly aren't moving on from Trevor Lawrence, a lot has to be figured out and improved after this past year.

Lawrence bravely attempted to play through injuries to his knee, ankle, and shoulder, as well as a concussion. He ultimately gutted it out, playing in 16 of 17 games, but he also had the third-most turnovers in the league with 14 interceptions and seven lost fumbles.

The Jaguars were 8-3 through 11 games and seemingly a lock to win the AFC South before going 1-5 to finish the season when the injuries and turnovers became too much to overcome.

"It's the biggest thing that he has to focus on moving forward," head coach Doug Pederson said following the season. "We just can't have this amount of turnovers… We've got to protect the football. That's the No. 1 thing. For the quarterback, the person that touches the ball every snap, we got to make sure the emphasis is taking care of the ball."

Will the Indianapolis Colts keep Michael Pittman Jr.?

Can the Colts afford not to re-sign their star receiver?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts had first-round rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson for just four games overall and only two full contests. And while Gardner Minshew overachieved and led Indianapolis to within one drive of a division title, Richardson will be the man moving forward.

As such, the Colts must have their definite WR1 for Richardson to take them beyond this past season's 9-8 mark. That receiver, of course, is Michael Pittman Jr., who led the Colts with 109 receptions, 1,152 yards, and four touchdowns but is now set to become one of the top wideouts on the market in free agency.

At this point in the offseason, the Colts' receiving group without Pittman consists of Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Kylen Granson. The Colts likely need more talent at both wide receiver and tight end via free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft, especially without the excellent consistency and big plays Pittman provides if they fail to bring him back.

"I loved my four years here, but I wouldn't be doing my due diligence if I didn't explore every option and find the best fit," Pittman said after the season.

"We kind of had an agreement that we were going to wait until the season ended and kind of feel it out," he said. "There really haven't been any contract negotiations or offers just because we felt like it wasn't the right time."

Can new Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan turn Will Levis into a franchise QB?

The Callahans will work with Will Levis

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans finished last in the AFC South this past season at 6-11. New head coach Brian Callahan inherits second-year, second-round quarterback Will Levis, who had both bright spots and rough patches in nine games as a rookie.

The new boss, known for bringing up Joe Burrow, including in the Bengals' AFC championship season, has the No. 7 pick in the draft, more than $65 million in cap space, and his dad to help with the immense task of rebuilding this team.

Brian recruited Bill Callahan, a long-time offensive line guru and Cleveland's offensive line coach for the last four years, to do the same job for the Titans. They are the first son-father, head coach-assistant coach combo in NFL history.

Levis completed 58.4% of his passes in his nine appearances in 2023, throwing for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns against four interceptions while taking 28 sacks. As the Titans will likely be without Derrick Henry moving forward, Levis will be tasked with carrying the offensive load for Tennessee, a process Callahan seems excited about.

"I can't wait to get to work with him," the new Titans head coach said of Levis at his introductory press conference. "He's got a lot of really special physical talents that I'm excited to see if we can make better. Everything about him so far has been fantastic."

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.