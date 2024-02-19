Highlights The New England Patriots need to move on from Mac Jones and find a new quarterback through the draft or free agency.

The New York Jets need to improve their offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers and give him a chance to succeed.

The Miami Dolphins must address Tua Tagovailoa's inconsistency and make difficult decisions regarding retaining free agents.

For the better part of two decades, the New England Patriots controlled the AFC East. But without the superb play from Tom Brady or wizard-like expertise from Bill Belichick on the sideline, the Patriots will look to rebuild with new head coach Jerod Mayo.

The New York Jets have one of the best defenses in the league but have struggled at the quarterback position for several seasons. They acquired Aaron Rodgers last year, but he played only one series before being injured.

The Miami Dolphins had a tremendous regular season in 2023 but faltered in the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills won the division for a fourth straight year but again fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

The division was somewhat up for grabs in 2023, but it could truly be anyone's ballgame come September. Here are the major questions facing each of the teams in the AFC East entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Who will be QB1 for the Patriots in 2024?

It's time for the Patriots to move on from Mac Jones

The Patriots drafted Mac Jones with the 15th selection of the 2021 NFL Draft. Things were initially promising, with the quarterback making the Pro Bowl in his rookie year. However, he has regressed immensely over the last two seasons and was benched multiple times throughout the 2023 season.

New England will have the opportunity to draft a quarterback during the 2024 NFL Draft. The team will have the No. 3 overall pick, and Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are all considered to be top-flight prospects at the position. The team may also choose to trade down if they prefer to target an option like Bo Nix or J.J. McCarthy.

Patriots' 2023 QB Stats Stat Mac Jones Bailey Zappe Cmp% 64.9 59.9 Pass Yards 2,120 1,272 Pass TD 10 6 INT 10 9 Yards Per Attempt 6.1 6.0 Rating 77.0 68.7

Another option for the Patriots would be to use the pick on a strong prospect at a different position and target a veteran quarterback in free agency, which could be an immense help paired with a first-year head coach. Quarterbacks expected to hit the open market include Kirk Cousins, Gardner Minshew, and former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo.

Will the Jets be able to protect Aaron Rodgers?

This offensive line wasn't up to par in 2023

Following the 2022 season, the Jets knew that Zach Wilson was a bad option going forward. The team acted aggressively by bringing in Aaron Rodgers to be their 2023 starter. Rodgers, though, tore his Achilles tendon during his first regular-season action with the team.

While Wilson somehow managed to lead the team to a victory against the Bills in Week 1, things got progressively worse over the year, and it became more and more evident that the team could do much better regarding depth at the quarterback position.

The Jets will seemingly move on from Wilson during the offseason. Rodgers will be in good shape with number one wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall bolstering the offensive unit. Even with a couple of Pro Bowl-caliber players, there is still a ton of room for improvement.

Most of all, the Jets need to put better blockers around their quarterback so that Rodgers can stay healthy. The team is fortunate in the sense that both the necessary cap space and a high draft pick are available to do so. The Jets will go as far as their legendary quarterback can take them in 2024.

Can the Miami Dolphins find playoff success?

The Dolphins have lost in the Wild Card Round in back-to-back seasons

The Miami Dolphins featured the league's most dominant offense this year. With a balance of a strong run game and an explosive passing game, they were challenging for any team to stop. The 'Phins aren't just an offensive powerhouse, though, as the squad also features several excellent defensive players.

The Dolphins were 11-6 this past season, but that wasn't good enough to win the AFC East after Buffalo went on an impressive five-game win streak to end the season. Because they lost out on the division title, Miami had to travel to Kansas City for the first round of the playoffs and were easily dispatched by the Chiefs in one of the coldest games in NFL history.

This was quite the scenario for Miami, as winning the division and hosting a playoff game in the near-perfect South Florida weather would have made a big difference for the warm-weather warriors. The recent playoff debacles haven't been much of a surprise, considering their record in cold temperatures.

Dolphins Last 10 games Below 40 degrees Date Opponent Temperature Result Jan. 8, 2017 Steelers 17 degrees 32-10 L Dec. 17, 2017 Bills 22 degrees 24-16 L Dec. 24, 2017 Chiefs 23 degrees 29-13 L Nov. 11, 2018 Packers 33 degrees 31-12 L Dec. 30, 2018 Bills 33 degrees 42-17 L Nov. 24, 2019 Browns 39 degrees 41-24 L Jan. 3, 2021 Bills 35 degrees 56-26 L Dec. 4, 2022 49ers 38 degrees 33-17 L Dec. 17, 2022 Bills 29 degrees 32-29 L Jan. 15, 2023 Bills 27 degrees 34-31 L Jan. 13, 2024 Chiefs -4 degrees 26-7 L

The team is in a strange spot with Tua Tagovailoa, who is expected to sign a significant contract extension this year. The quarterback excelled in the regular season but played poorly in a crucial Week 17 game against the Bills and the opening round of the playoffs.

Signing Tagovailoa will make it difficult for Miami to keep all its players eligible for free agency, including two starters from the offensive line. General manager Chris Grier will have difficulty improving the team with the tools at his disposal this offseason.

What will happen between the Bills and Stefon Diggs?

The superstar receiver could demand a trade after another lost season

The Bills 2023 season ended like many have during the Josh Allen era, with a loss against the Chiefs. Buffalo has remained one of the best teams in the NFL throughout Allen's tenure but can't seem to get over the hump against Kansas City.

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills in 2020 and has had tremendous success playing with Allen ever since. An array of regular season successes has yet to transfer into a Super Bowl run. The rumors that Diggs could ask to be traded are already firing up this year.

Even if the Bills do bring Diggs back, they will need to find more wide receivers for Allen to throw to. Gabe Davis is a free agent and might be too expensive for the team to sign back. The Bills have a very impressive young tight end in Dalton Kincaid, but they still need to add more weapons.

Davis isn't the only free agent the Bills are in danger of losing. Key players like Jordan Phillips, Micah Hyde, Leonard Floyd, Taylor Rapp, and A.J. Epenesa could also hit the open market this offseason.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.