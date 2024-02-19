Highlights The Baltimore Ravens must focus on maintaining their elite offensive line for Lamar Jackson in 2024.

The AFC North has four powerhouse teams that often take part in some of the biggest divisional matchups of every NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, however, each have their own flaws. In 2023, three of the four AFC North teams made it to the postseason, with the Bengals serving as the odd team out.

The Ravens won the division this past year, also earning the No. 1 seed in the conference. But despite an incredible regular season, they fell just short of a trip to the Super Bowl.

Each team in the division now has work to do ahead of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's a look at one question each AFC North team must answer this offseason.

Can the Ravens maintain their offensive line?

Baltimore's unit up front was one of the best in the NFL last season

The Ravens were 13-4 last season and were one of the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl, only to lose the AFC title game to the eventual champion Chiefs.

Baltimore's offense and defense were both well-equipped last season, but there is one aspect of the offense that needs to be addressed: who will protect Lamar Jackson in 2024?

The 27-year-old quarterback signed a lucrative, five-year extension worth $260 million last May, and keeping him healthy and protected is vital to the team's success.

Offensive guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler are both set to become free agents. Zeitler, 34, is a vital veteran presence on the offensive line, but the Ravens may use their money to retain linebacker Patrick Queen or pass rusher Justin Madubuike instead. Doing so could leave the Ravens looking for an offensive line solution in the draft. It's a move that must be made one way or another.

A big, elite-level offensive line that allows Jackson time in the pocket and space to run if need be is dire for this team's offensive scheme. This becomes even more pertinent when considering the AFC North is a defensive-minded division featuring studs like T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.

How will the Bengals utilize their franchise tag?

Tee Higgins could be lost to free agency if a franchise tag deal isn't made

The Bengals didn't live up to the high expectations set for them in 2023, but that's primarily due to starting quarterback Joe Burrow's season-ending right wrist injury.

With a healthy Burrow in 2024, the Bengals will likely return to their prior success. Still, before then, they must make a decision about a key offensive player, that being whether or not to use their franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The 2023 NFL season was the final year of Higgins' rookie contract, which leaves the Bengals with two options: sign him to a one-year franchise tag and guarantee at least another season, or allow him to go elsewhere in free agency. Higgins has had two seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving and is a crucial piece for the Cincinnati offense.

The Bengals must look towards the future, though, with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set to play his final season of his rookie deal. Chase's situation is rather different from Higgins as a lucrative contract extension is looming for the LSU product.

A franchise tag worth an estimated $20 million for wide receivers next season could be the short-term answer for the Bengals in 2024. Higgins has also expressed his desire to play for the Tennessee Titans, which would be closer to his hometown. If the wide receiver does become a free agent, the Titans may be high on the list for him to sign with.

Who will the Browns add to help Deshaun Watson?

Cleveland is an offensive weapon or two away from contending

The Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season with some bright spots. Despite quarterback Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury, the team made the playoffs with Joe Flacco running the offense.

Cleveland also has a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey, who previously coached Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. The issue for the Browns moving forward is how to obtain an offensive weapon for Watson next season. Amari Cooper is the top wide receiver, and the team is expected to pick up the option on his contract for 2024, but one man can't do it all.

Cooper had 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season and should thrive in Dorsey's offensive scheme, which will likely rely on explosive plays. The Browns have tended to utilize tight end David Njoku as an option in the passing game in the past as well, but depth at the wide receiver position is crucial for any team in the modern NFL.

The NFL draft has a lot of depth at the wide receiver position in 2024, which would allow the Browns to find another offensive weapon to complement Cooper. Although grabbing a rookie from the draft is always an option, Cleveland could also look for a veteran wide receiver through free agency. Overall, however they decide to do it, finding a weapon for Watson is critical this offseason.

Is Kenny Pickett QB1 for the Steelers?

The Steelers had three different starting QBs in 2023

Pittsburgh knew that when two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired, filling his shoes would be a tall task.

Not long after Roethlisberger hung up his cleats, the Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh. Pickett's two-year tenure with the organization has now left more questions than answers, leading to the Steelers' number one question this offseason: Is Pickett the starting quarterback moving forward, or does Pittsburgh look elsewhere?

Kenny Pickett Career Stats Year Pass Yards Pass TD Cmp% INT% Rating 2022 2,404 (24) 7 (33) 63.0% (43) 2.3% (20) 76.7 (56) 2023 2,070 (29) 6 (37) 62.0% (52) 1.2% (2) 81.4 (48) *NFL Rank among QBs in parentheses

Through the first half of the 2023 season, the Steelers' offense struggled to find consistent production. The running and passing games both had stale points, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired due to the seemingly never-ending issues.

As many fans wanted to blame individual offensive players, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph showed the squad's true potential when he took over the offense after Pickett suffered a knee injury.

The Steelers now have a decision to make. Do they give Pickett another chance in his third NFL season, or do they explore their options to find their next quarterback, whether in the draft or free agency? It's not a decision that a storied franchise like the Steelers typically has to make, but this is their reality heading into the 2024 season.

