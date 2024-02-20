Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs face a tough decision on whether to give Chris Jones a massive contract extension.

The Las Vegas Raiders should consider upgrading at quarterback to compete with Patrick Mahomes in the division.

The Los Angeles Chargers need to shed contracts and improve their roster to get under the salary cap and become competitive.

The AFC West has quickly gone from a battleground to a one-team division. Since Patrick Mahomes' arrival, the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team to win the division. In fact, no other team has won the crown since 2015. While the Chiefs have been busy stacking Lombardis, the rest of the division has sputtered.

It’s been over five years since one of the other three has even won a postseason game, and the gap between Kansas City and everyone else only seems to be getting larger by the year. With that said, everything is subject to change in the NFL. All four teams, including the reigning Super Bowl Champions, face serious questions this offseason.

Should the Kansas City Chiefs break the bank for Chris Jones?

Jones hits free agency with his value at an all-time high

For most teams, the answer to this question would be a resounding yes. Players of Jones’ caliber are hard to come by, and the First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle was paramount to the defense’s regular and postseason success.

However, the Chiefs aren’t just any team; they are a dynasty with several other players reaching the end of their contracts. The decision to trade Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason wasn’t what the organization wanted. Rather, it was a necessary evil of the team’s cap situation. Hill wanted an amount of money the Chiefs couldn’t justify giving him—though the greatness of Patrick Mahomes limited the impact of Hill's departure.

They don't have a Mahomes-like player on the defensive side, though, and at 29, Jones is in the prime of his prime. However, the Chiefs aren’t just a win-now team; they are a win-now, win in the future, and win some more team. It’s important not to overlook the ramifications of giving Jones a massive multi-year deal that takes him into his mid-30s.

Chris Jones 2023 DT Ranks Category Jones Rank Tackles For Loss 13 T-3rd Sacks 10.5 2nd QB Pressures 39 1st QB Knockdowns 17 1st

Surprisingly, the Chiefs find themselves with the 17th most available cap space, making a Jones extension feasible. The question at hand is whether Kansas City would rather retain its strengths from this past season or address its weaknesses.

Giving Jones an extension would make addressing the wide receiver position and retaining some of their depth pieces much more difficult.

There isn’t necessarily a right or wrong answer here. Jones is phenomenal, but the Chiefs could also reallocate the resources used on him to other positions. Their offseason will be evaluated by how much effort they put into keeping Jones in red and white, whether with a big extension or another franchise tag.

Should the Las Vegas Raiders be in the quarterback market?

Raiders can pull the trigger on a new, quality quarterback this offseason

With Patrick Mahomes in the division, any deficiency at quarterback is amplified. The Raiders' venture with Jimmy Garoppolo was short-lived, as Josh McDaniels was fired midseason and the Raiders went with rookie Aidan O’Connell for the remainder of the campaign.

The results weren’t overly encouraging, but some think O’Connell did enough to earn another go in 2024. Finishing last season 8-9, the Raiders find themselves in no man’s land. They’re far too good to be considered a rebuilding team, yet they lack the oomph to be serious contenders.

This makes an upgrade at quarterback compelling but not entirely necessary. Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, and Ryan Tannehill headline this year’s QB free agent class, but given how last year’s attempt at finding a bridge quarterback went, Las Vegas would be more likely to pull the trigger in the draft.

Barring any dramatic change, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will be long gone come the Raiders' selection. This leaves them with the option of taking someone like Bo Nix or J.J. McCarthy or waiting until Day 2 or 3 to take a flier on someone, similar to what they did with O’Connell last year.

Finally, there is the distinct possibility that the Raiders trade up to take a premier prospect. Las Vegas has a solid roster, but the biggest piece of the puzzle remains a mystery.

How will the Los Angeles Chargers get under the cap?

Chargers need to pull some strings to get back in the green

Jim Harbaugh is the perfect man for the Chargers job. He’s a spark plug with a penchant for reclamation projections. Still, a head coaching change doesn’t fix everything. Outside of Justin Herbert, the Chargers' roster offers little promise.

There is a blatant lack of impact players, and many of the ones on the roster, such as Khalil Mack and Keenan Allen, are on the wrong side of 30. Additionally, they are over $33 million over the cap for next season, which ranks them 29th in the NFL.

To say the Chargers need to get better, while true, is an incomplete description. They need to improve the talent on the roster while also getting younger and cheaper. This is an unenviable task for a new general manager.

The start of this operation is shedding contracts. It’s a certainty the Chargers will have to trade or cut players under contract; it’s just a matter of which ones. Unfortunately, the moves that would save the Chargers the most cap involve moving their best players. Releasing or trading Allen would save the Chargers $23.1 million, while moving on from Mack would save $23.2 million.

Letting go of Joey Bosa and Mike Williams involves similar savings. New general manager Joe Hortiz has the opportunity to wipe the slate clean. The question is, which players are worth severing ties with, and which ones should be a part of the team’s future.

What do the Denver Broncos do with Russell Wilson?

Broncos need to address their quarterback situation

The Broncos' 2022 acquisition of Russell Wilson is looking like one of the worst trades of all time. Denver gave up multiple first-round picks and, in return, got an overpaid quarterback who was benched before the end of 2023. Sean Payton’s decision to finish the season with Jarrett Stidham would seem to indicate the end of the Wilson experiment.

However, logistical factors make that easier said than done. He’s guaranteed $39 million next season and $37 million in 2025. This isn’t a player who can just be cut: his dead cap hit would be a whopping $85 million if they were to go that route.

Denver could theoretically seek a trade partner for Wilson to take on some of his contract, but it’s hard to imagine teams are champing at the bit to get their hands on a 35 year old, rapidly declining, and insanely overpriced player.

The Broncos need to make a decision in the coming weeks regarding their plan with Wilson, as they can’t enter free agency or the pre-draft process unsure of his fate. It also can’t be a simple keep him or trade him decision; they need to have a clear plan in place for how they will go about moving him or constructing the offense around him in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information is courtesy of Spotrac.