Highlights The Washington Commanders may move up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Caleb Williams.

The Dallas Cowboys face challenges in retaining vital free agents due to cap constraints, particularly at the offensive line and cornerback positions.

The New York Giants need to acquire a top wide receiver to improve their passing game.

The 2023 NFL season ended in disappointment for every team in the NFC East.

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia Eagles had a strong team through the first two-thirds of the year but faded at the end of the season and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys also looked like a strong team for much of the year, with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb both having dominant seasons. But they also had a brutal end, taking one of the worst playoff losses in franchise history during Super Wild Card Weekend to the underdog Green Bay Packers.

The New York Giants had a terrific run in 2022, making the playoffs and winning their first postseason game in more than a decade, but fell back in a big way this past season. And the Washington Commanders are in complete rebuilding mode with a new owner, new GM, and new head coach.

Let's look at a burning question for each team in the NFC East.

Related Ranking the Dallas Cowboys' 5 worst playoff losses A look at the worst NFL playoff losses in Dallas Cowboys history.

Will the Washington Commanders move up to draft Caleb Williams?

New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury worked with the quarterback prospect at USC

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Things have changed dramatically for the Washington Commanders' franchise over the last year as Josh Harris, who also owns the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, purchased the team from Dan Snyder. Leadership was also overhauled, as Adam Peters is now the team's GM, while Dan Quinn will serve as the new head coach in 2024.

The team will be looking for a new quarterback in 2024. The Commanders have the second selection in the draft, and most mock drafts show them selecting Drake Maye from North Carolina or Jayden Daniels from LSU. There is also the possibility that they could trade up to the first overall selection and take USC's Caleb Williams.

The Commanders recently hired Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator, and the former Arizona Cardinals head coach has worked with Williams as the offensive coordinator at USC.

The Chicago Bears are reportedly willing to deal the first pick for a massive package. With five selections in the first three rounds, Washington is in a position to make a deal like that. A move up would be bold, but it would also be an accurate statement for a Commanders team looking to turn the page toward a new era.

How can the Dallas Cowboys retain vital free agents?

Currently sitting over the cap, Dallas could lose some crucial starters

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With one of the most talented rosters in the league, the Dallas Cowboys have expected to go deep into the playoffs the last few seasons, but that's been far from the case. It will be tough for Jerry Jones to keep his current team together, though, as the Cowboys are roughly $19 million over the cap, and several vital players face free agency this offseason.

Key Cowboys Free Agents Player Position Tyron Smith OT Stephon Gilmore CB Tony Pollard RB Dorance Armstrong EDGE Tyler Biadasz C

A big part of the Cowboys' regular season success has been the elite play of the offensive line. Tyron Smith, who is regularly injured but plays like a star when healthy, is likely to hit the open market. So is center Tyler Biadasz, who has been a decent starting center over the last two years.

Last year, the Cowboys turned their backfield over to Tony Pollard, who gained more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns in the 2023 campaign. Running backs are more replaceable than other positions, but effective two-way backs like Pollard are a bit harder to find.

Stephon Gilmore is now 33 years old but provided the defense with terrific performances at the cornerback position this year, and he'll certainly be of interest to other teams. Dorance Armstrong was a draft day hit for Dallas, who took him in the fourth round of the 2018 Draft, and he has provided strong play against the run and pass. The Cowboys may not be able to match what he'd get on the open market.

Overall, the 2024 Cowboys could have a new look entirely depending on how they pay their cards in free agency. Another question to ask is, should they stick with the core group that is yet to record a playoff win together? Or, have a massive overhaul and be aggressive in free agency while letting some current players go?

Can the Giants finally acquire a No. 1 wide receiver?

Since trading Odell Beckham Jr., the team has struggled to get production at WR

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, the biggest issue for the Giants right now is Daniel Jones and the fact that his salary doesn't match his production. The quarterback, however, counts against the cap next year, and the team cannot get out of the contract yet without taking a $47.1 million cap hit.

There is also the question whether the team will resign Saquon Barkley to a long-term deal. The running back is unlikely to find too many teams willing to pay him big money based on the current status of the market at his position. The most predictable scenario is Barkley and the Giants agreeing on a contract.

2023 Giants Wide Receiver Stats Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Catch Wan'Dale Robinson 60 525 1 8.8 Darius Slayton 50 770 4 15.4 Jalin Hyatt 23 373 0 16.2 Isaiah Hodgins 21 230 3 11.0

Big Blue, though, really needs to find a No. 1 wide receiver for Jones or whoever else is playing quarterback next year. No Giants receiver has finished a season with over 1,000 yards since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. Free-agent signings like Kenny Golladay and draft picks like Kadarius Toney have not worked out.

With that being said, the Giants should be able to secure a top-notch pass catcher before next season kicks off. They have the sixth overall selection in the draft, which could see standout college receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze all go in the first 10 picks.

They could also go the free agency route, as Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman Jr. could all hit the open market.

Where do the Eagles go from here?

Philadelphia still has a loaded roster and will be in the mix in 2024

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles made the Super Bowl following the 2022 season and brought back much of the same roster in 2023. The team dominated for the first 11 weeks of the year but faltered near the end, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of a disappointing playoff appearance.

After the season ended poorly, the Eagles made significant coaching staff changes. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson were fired after the season. Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore replaced them.

The team will return much of its talent in 2024, including Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. The vast majority of the team's best defensive players will also be back next season. Moore and Fangio bring an abundance of experience compared to their predecessors and will be expected to make the most of a wildly talented Eagles roster. If they fail to do so, coach Nick Sirianni could be the next one on the chopping block.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.