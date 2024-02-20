Highlights The Falcons' QB issues impact their potential and team ceiling.

Finishing the 2023 regular season with a combined overall record of 27-41, the NFC South was far and away the worst division in the NFL last year, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did help the group's reputation with a playoff win.

With both the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons deciding to fire their head coaches, in addition to the underwhelming performance of the New Orleans Saints, there is a litany of changes that need to be made within the division.

While there is more than enough time left before we kick off the next season, each of these four teams will have to make the most of the offseason if they hope to revitalize the division. From head-coach hirings to tackling the dreaded salary cap, there is a glaring issue that needs to be addressed in every front office down south.

Everybody has at least something to improve upon, but these are the main questions that NFC South teams need to address this offseason.

Atlanta Falcons: Who will be starting under center next year?

Falcons lack of identity at QB cost them a divisional championship bid

Credit- Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 14 of the 2022 regular season, rookie QB Desmond Ridder would make the first start of his NFL career. Through the final four weeks of the season, he amassed 708 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 63.5 completion percentage. Because the Falcons couldn't find a better QB and they hadn't gotten a real look at Ridder yet, they decided to give the key to their franchise to the fourth-round draft pick.

What followed was nothing short of an absolute disaster. In his second year, Ridder only managed to amass 1,701 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions prior to his benching at the start of November.

However, thanks to a hamstring injury to back up QB Taylor Heinicke, he was able to recapture his starting job for four more weeks prior to his return to the pine. He managed to start over the hindered Heinicke in Week 18, but only due to his teammates' lingering health issues. Ridder finished with a somber 2,836 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 64.2% completion percentage.

On a lighter note, the Falcons have absolutely poached the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Rams, stealing a total of five different coaches from L.A. Former Rams defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, is now the head coach in Atlanta, and he brought two of his assistants with him. Additionally, the Rams' offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, now resides in Atlanta as well.

With the Falcons completely revamping their coaching staff, changes under center are expected to follow. However, Robinson, in his first week on the job, has already stated that no decisions have been made yet:

The guys that are here, we're evaluating everybody... Taylor [Heinicke] and Desmond [Ridder], we're looking at those guys—all options are on the table.

It may not be the most encouraging news to come out of Atlanta, but it shows that the Falcons are prepared to give everyone a fair and honest assessment before making their next move. It's still unlikely that the Falcons will name an in-house talent as their 2024 starter, but at this point, further speculation is best reserved for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Given the sheer amount of talent that resides in his offensive weapons cache, specifically rookie running back Bijan Robinson and tight end phenom Kyle Pitts, hope remains for the future of the Falcons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: What's next for Mike Evans?

Evans' historic run in Tampa Bay could be coming to an end

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Having finished the final leg of his five-year, $82.5 million extension with the Buccaneers, star wide receiver Mike Evans has an incredibly uncertain future. Evans will certainly have no shortage of potential suitors this offseason, as he just recorded a historic tenth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The consistency of Evans has been an integral part of the Buccaneers game plan for years now. He has supported the likes of Jameis Winston and Mike Glennon, while also playing a vital role in the revival of Baker Mayfield's career. With over 11,000 receiving yards and 94 touchdowns throughout his career, his talent and sure hands cannot be overestimated.

Mike Evans' Career Numbers Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2014 68 1,051 12 2015 74 1,206 3 2016 96 1,321 12 2017 71 1,001 5 2018 86 1,524 8 2019 67 1,157 8 2020 70 1,006 13 2021 74 1,035 14 2022 77 1,124 6 2023 79 1,255 13

However, Evans has haggled with the Buccaneers over an extension for two years now, and they have ultimately failed to come to an agreement. Evans has also restructured his contracts with Tampa Bay a total of four times over the years.

Due to injuries consistently hindering fellow WR Chris Godwin in 2023, Evans averaged eight targets per game en route to 1,255 receiving yards, the second most of his career, and 13 touchdowns, tying his career best. In total, he was responsible for over 30% of Mayfield's passing yards last season. Baker has clearly taken a step forward as a signal-caller, but removing his main weapon could prove to be a misstep, given the clear chemistry that has developed between the two.

Should Evans make it to March and become an unrestricted free agent, the Buccaneers will be forced into a bidding war. If they are going to re-sign him, it is imperative that they do so sooner rather than later. A month in the NFL is a year in regular time, so there's no need for Buccaneers fans to abandon ship just yet, though they may need to get ready for what is on the horizon.

Should the team secure Evans' return, there's no reason as to why they don't have a shot at winning their fourth consecutive division title. However, should disaster strike and Evans departs, Tampa Bay should have some backup plans in the works, whether it be through free agency or the draft.

Carolina Panthers: How can they help Bryce Young?

Rookie QB Bryce Young struggled immensely in his debut season

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With an overall record of 2-14, the Panthers were easily the worst team in the NFL last season. Their 236 points scored ranked dead last and their 416 points allowed were the fourth-most in the league. They are absolutely broken on both sides of the ball right now. As a result, a long list of firings ensued.

The Panthers fired their head coach, Frank Reich, after a 1-10 start to the season. On January 8, they fired their general manager of three years, Scott Fitterer. They have also fired two assistant coaches since the start of the 2023 regular season.

With Carolina recently announcing the hiring of former Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Dave Canales, the team will now have its seventh head coach in David Tepper's six-year span as owner.

Selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young was hopeful to revive a faltering franchise. Unfortunately, for both Young and the Panthers, reality came crashing down. Young endured a whopping 62 sacks, limiting him to a meager 2,877 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Despite the clear lack of help compared to successful rookie campaigns elsewhere, Canales sees the potential in Young and is excited to work with him.

Obviously, the Panthers' most glaring needs come from the OL and WR rooms. Adam Thielen, despite being able to turn back the clock as a 33-year-old in 2023, will not be enough to provide sustainable success on offense, as we just saw.

Fellow receivers Laviska Shenault Jr. and D.J. Chark could be on the chopping block as well. As far as the offensive line goes, any and all help will be needed if the Panthers want to ensure that their QB of the future stays upright and healthy.

Bryce Young's Rookie Stats Stat Young NFL Rank Passing Yards 2,877 20th Passing TDs 11 28th INT % 1.9% 16th Completion % 59.8% 31st Success Rate 36.5% 32nd Sack % 10.5% 30th

With the coaching changes out of the way, the Panthers now have plenty of time to make the necessary cuts and signings in order to improve the odds of Young's success.

Trading away the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft will sting for years to come, but the Panthers made their bed, and now they have to lie in it. This team is still likely to be years away from title contention, but they can at least return themselves to a level of respectability by addressing the obvious concerns.

New Orleans Saints: How do they beat the salary cap, again?

The Saints are more than $80 million over the league salary cap

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

While the current state of the Saints' salary cap may come as a shock to many, it isn't that surprising for those who have paid attention to the franchise in recent years. In fact, the entire problem, and solution, is perfectly encapsulated in one of the Saints' most recent offseason moves.

In early January, New Orleans restructured the base salary of their star cornerback Marshon Lattimore. By converting $13.8 million into an option bonus for Lattimore, the Saints alleviated about $11 million worth of cap space. Essentially, the option bonus acts like a signing bonus, the money just becomes guaranteed later as opposed to having to be paid up front. For lack of a better phrase, they are simply kicking the can down the road in regard to player salaries.

New Orleans has been doing this for years, and we're just now seeing the latest wave. In 2023, the Saints restructured their deals with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Cam Jordan, arguably their three biggest stars.

Recently, backup QB Jameis Winston also had his contract restructured. The Saints have been incredibly creative in their ability to prolong the inevitable, but the bill will have to come due eventually. It's more than likely to kick in later rather than sooner, but it is something that's beginning to loom large in the New Orleans front office.

The aforementioned restructuring of Lattimore's deal bodes well for the team's immediate future in dealing with this problem. However, there is still work to be done. The biggest question mark heading into the 2024 season is the status of Kamara. He is the second-highest paid RB in the league, behind only Christian McCaffrey.

Given Kamara's off-field issues prior to the 2023 season, the large share of money that he commands, and his age (27), the Saints may be highly inclined to move on from the star rusher. The potential decision may cause some heartbreak in New Orleans, but it may be what's best for both parties, as the Saints once again failed to deliver on their expectations in 2023.

Saints Biggest 2024 Cap Hits Player Cap Hit Derek Carr, QB $35.7 million Ryan Ramczyk, RT $27 million Cameron Jordan, DE $23.3 million Alvin Kamara, RB $18.9 million Demario Davis, LB $18.2 million

The Saints scored 402 points this season, good for ninth-most in the league. The defense, on the other hand, allowed only 327 points, the eighth fewest in the league. Statistically speaking, they are a top 10 team on both sides of the ball, but the mediocrity, especially on offense, persists.

Derek Carr and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will need all the help that they can get this season should they hope to reignite the passing attack in NOLA. Unfortunately, the franchise may not be able to afford it. Given that New Orleans is still trying to find its identity in a post-Drew Brees world, this is not an ideal time for the Saints to have these kinds of issues. But then again, they did it to themselves.

Mickey Loomis has been the general manager in New Orleans for 20 years and counting now, and he's been nothing short of phenomenal with regard to handling the team's cap issues whenever they arise. For now, the New Orleans faithful can continue to put their trust in Loomis and the rest of his front office, but this is no small task.

The Saints will be an intriguing team to watch this offseason, but it will also be painful given the amount of cuts and changes that are implied with this lack of cap space. For the time being, all we can do is sit back and watch Magic Mickey do his job. Rest assured, there are better days ahead in the bayou.

