The 2023-24 NFL season has concluded, and it's time to look ahead to the offseason and what lies ahead for teams around the league.

For all 32 teams, even the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, the 2024 season is already underway, and teams are beginning their preparations for the likes of free agency and the NFL Draft as the league enters an exciting time.

The NFC North division boasted its share of wins throughout last season, from the rise of Josh Dobbs in Minnesota to Detroit's most successful season in decades and everything in between.

Heading into the 2024 season, questions surround each NFC North team regardless of last season's success.

Each team is looking to improve and take the next step towards hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. With the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings looking to make 2024 playoff pushes and the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers looking to advance to the Big Game next year, what is each NFC North team's biggest question heading into the 2024 NFL season?

Will the Chicago Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams?

The better fit could be right in front of the Bears

Following a third straight season without a playoff berth, one could argue it's time for Chicago to look in a new direction for quarterback leadership in 2024. Or is it?

Despite yet another losing campaign from the Bears, the Justin Fields-Matt Eberflus pairing proved it could work in Chicago with some time.

Following Chicago's 2-7 start to the 2023 season, the switch appeared to flip for the Bears offense and Fields. Down the stretch of the season, Chicago won five of their last eight games, finishing with a record of 7-10, with Fields seemingly earning the trust of the Bears faithful.

Heading into the offseason, all eyes are on the front office for Bears fans. The debate is alive for the preference of Caleb Williams or Justin Fields.

Williams is the presumed top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft class and brings an exciting playmaking skillset and impressive accuracy to the table. The USC standout has been considered by most as the top signal-caller in the 2024 draft for some time, dating back to his 2022 Heisman campaign.

While Williams is a beyond-exciting prospect, the argument could point in Fields' favor due to his upper hand in terms of athleticism and experience. The Bears' future lies solely in their control, as they could elect to stick with their No. 1 overall pick and pick Williams or trade the pick for the right deal and stick with their 2021 first-round pick in Fields.

Can the Detroit Lions carry momentum into 2024?

The answer could be more than Dan Campbell sending out a field goal unit

The 2023 NFL season was one to remember for the Detroit Lions, who managed their most successful season in decades before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Despite the success 2023 held, the Lions have some holes to fill to get back to that point in 2024, if not further.

It's no secret that some coaching decisions could have altered Detroit's destiny in 2023, but hindsight is 20/20 for Dan Campbell and his coaching staff. One of Detroit's biggest needs heading into the offseason will be addressing their front line on the defensive side of the football outside of rising star Aidan Hutchinson.

Upgrading the pass rush could prove to be an easy fix for the Lions when you look at this year's free-agent class. With names like Josh Allen, Brian Burns, and Danielle Hunter hitting the market and Detroit's favorable cap-space situation, the Lions will look to be in the running for some of the top pass-rushers in the 2024 free-agent class.

The Lions have been linked to Hunter and have been predicted by many to land the four-time Pro Bowler. Hunter is fresh off a career year with Minnesota, racking up a career-high 16.5 sacks.

Adding a top pass-rusher would bring a new element to an already stifling Lions defense. A high-end edge rusher could also free up Hutchinson by forcing offensive line units to shift their focus to the opposite side of the defensive line. Expect Detroit to be in the running for some of the top defenders on the market this offseason.

Will the Green Bay Packers bring in some defensive reinforcements after Jeff Hafley hire?

Green Bay could be in the running for some top free-agent names to bolster defensive unit

Jordan Love and Green Bay's core of young receivers turned heads in 2023, pulling off an unexpected run to the postseason and becoming the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game since the field expanded to 14 teams in 2020.

Despite the team's accelerated success on offense, the Packers' defensive unit was a big problem in 2023. Green Bay's run defense was one of the worst units in the NFL, ranking 28th. The Packers were able to manage a bright spot defensively in the form of their pass defense, a unit that ranked ninth in passing yards allowed.

Fortunately for Green Bay, incoming defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley should shore up a shaky Packers defense in a hurry. As free agency approaches, the Packers will look to pick up some key acquisitions on that side of the ball.

The Packers could use depth at all three positions but will likely target the secondary and could aim for someone like Patrick Queen to add a quality starter to Green Bay's linebacker core. The Packers have been linked to the likes of Washington's Kamren Curl in terms of safety help, and other options like Jordan Whitehead or Jordan Fuller could be available to Green Bay. Fuller also played under Hafley at Ohio State in 2019.

Green Bay has made it known they will be buyers on the defensive side of the ball in free agency and could add additional defensive depth in the NFL Draft.

Should the Minnesota Vikings move on from Kirk Cousins in free agency?

Minnesota could elect to retool without Cousins heading into 2024

Heading into free agency, all eyes are on Kirk Cousins and where he will land in 2024. Cousins, who is coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury, could decide on a change of scenery in free agency as he fields offers.

Theoretically, Minnesota could retain Cousins on a new deal before March 15 to void the $28 million cap hit that came with last year's restructuring but could be unable to re-sign star receiver Justin Jefferson due to Cousins' likely $35 million-plus annual salary. If the Vikings don't sign Cousins to a new deal by then, they will likely let him walk in free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been heavily rumored to Cousins early in the offseason and could make a move on the quarterback to add competition for Kenny Pickett.

As mentioned, Danielle Hunter is set to hit free agency and could move on from Minnesota if he decides there are better situations elsewhere. Letting Cousins walk could allow the Vikings to retain Hunter as well as Jefferson on the offensive side of the ball.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.