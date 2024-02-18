Highlights The NFC West features great coaching and quarterbacks, making it one of the toughest divisions in football.

The NFC West ranks among the best divisions in football thanks to great coaching and quarterbacks. Before Pete Carroll was fired, the division boasted three likely Hall of Fame coaches, the other two, of course, being Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

The division also boasts the overall best group of quarterbacks in the NFL in Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, Kyler Murray, and Matthew Stafford.

After reaching their fourth conference championship in five years, the San Francisco 49ers still reign supreme, but you never know how quickly things can change. Here’s one crucial question each NFC West team must answer in order to win one of the toughest divisions in football.

How do the Arizona Cardinals build around Kyler Murray?

The 2024 NFL Draft looms large for the Cardinals' future

Following two years of amassing a war chest of assets while Murray recovered from an ACL injury, the Arizona Cardinals look ready to make some noise in the NFC West. That’s assuming they can turn that embarrassment of potential riches into tangible on-the-field play. In the 2023 Draft, they traded back for offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who flashed cornerstone-level talent as a rookie.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon witnessed firsthand the devastation generated by the Eagles’ great O-line. This draft also projects especially strong at offensive tackle and wide receiver. Depending on how it plays out, they could potentially end up with highly rated prospects like Olu Fashanu and Rome Odunze in a perfect scenario.

It’s unlikely the Cardinals go buck wild for blue-chip prospects in a single draft, but with two first-rounders and three third-rounders, they’ve got the ammunition to make over their roster faster than you might expect. The Houston Texans laid a strong blueprint with their 2023 draft, albeit in a much weaker division.

The Rams counting on continuity on defense for 2024

During McVay’s tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, they enjoyed a defensive coordinator succession plan of Game of Thrones proportions, going from Wade Phillips to Brandon Staley to Raheem Morris. The latter two flourished so well that they parlayed their tenures into head coaching gigs.

Now, Shula, who worked under all three, takes over the DC job. The 38-year-old friend and college teammate of McVay took a piece from each of his predecessors:

“Sean always says about Wade, ‘the genius was in the simplicity.’” “With Brandon, when he got here, I just loved how innovative he was. I loved how he was always hungry to learn, he was always watching different stuff. “With Raheem, to me, it’s all about the relationships. I think everyone in this building has a special relationship with Raheem.”

We don’t expect a big stylish change from the Vic Fangio-esque system they’ve been running since Staley. Nevertheless, it’s always a concern when you lose a DC as good as Morris. Shula, the grandson of legendary coach Don Shula, stresses that any adjustments will be based on personnel:

“My defensive philosophy is, ‘it’s about the players.' To me, it’s a simple game. It’s relentless pursuit of the ball. It’s getting off blocks. It’s tackling. And it’s taking the ball away. Defense hasn’t changed on that over the course of time, and that’s what this defense is gonna be about.”

How does new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald fix Seattle’s busted defense?

Macdonald will be taking the Ravens’ success out of Baltimore

Carroll built the Legion of Boom, but last season, the Seattle Seahawks placed 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.6), 24th in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.8), and 26th in opponent completion percentage (66.6%).

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Defense Stat Seahawks NFL Rank Yards per carry allowed 4.6 27th Yards per pass attempted allowed 6.8 24th Opponent completion percentage 66.6% 26th

Those are brutal numbers considering the amount of resources the team has sunk into the defense since 2020:

Drafted Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick in 2023

Traded a 2025 second-round and fifth-round pick for Leonard Williams in 2023

Signed Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year/$51.53 million contract in 2023

Traded two first-round picks for Jamal Adams in 2020

Drafted DE Derick Hall 37th overall in 2023

Traded up for second-round pick DE Darrell Taylor

Drafted Boye Mafe 40th overall in 2022

Clearly, the Seahawks aren't without talent. However, they became very predictable due to Adams' inability to play in coverage at this point in his career. Opposing offenses knew on nearly every snap that he would be around the box while free safety Quandre Diggs (top 10 in salary at his position) would be deep. Those limitations made pre-snap reads far too easy.

New head coach Mike Macdonald thrived in Baltimore thanks to his back-to-front approach to defense, not unlike the Legion of Boom.

Of course, the Ravens' roster included some of the best coverage players in the game, allowing him to devise ever-shifting defenses to confound the opposition. Seattle will likely cut Adams and possibly even Diggs, who didn't play great either this past year, trusting Macdonald to improve their defense with a youth movement.

How can the San Francisco 49ers improve their top-heavy defense?

A new coordinator to help fill the gaps

Under John Lynch and Shanahan, their defensive philosophy revolves around maximum pressure. For 2024, they've got roughly $61 million tied up in their defensive line, approximately $16 million more than the next closest position group (wide receivers: $45 million).

Evidently, with so much success in the last five years, their ideology works. By expected points added (EPA), the Niners rated 10th overall, 26th against the run, and sixth against the pass. However, those numbers are skewed thanks to the Niners' unbelievably explosive offense. By taking so many double-digit leads, the 49ers forced their opponents into pass-heavy game scripts.

San Francisco 49ers 2023 Defense Defensive EPA NFL Rank EPA against the run 26th EPA against the pass 6th Overall EPA 10th

That plays right into the hands of their wrecking crew featuring Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Chase Young, Randy Gregory, and Javon Hargrave. With leads, those beasts up front could focus solely on ruining the bodily functions of sitting duck quarterbacks.

Unfortunately, against the best teams in the playoffs, their run defense and coverage abilities showed. Against the Packers, Lions, and Chiefs, San Francisco got gashed for 330, 442, and 455 yards, respectively. If opposing offenses could slow down that pass rush, it became too easy to matriculate the ball downfield.

Under DeMeco Ryans, the team expertly masked their average secondary with brilliant schemes and perfectly timed play calls. The Niners just fired DC Steve Wilks in part because the best offensive coordinators worked him like a speed bag in the playoffs. The Niners lived on forcing turnovers this postseason, which generally isn’t a recipe for consistent success.

Perhaps another great defensive coordinator could copy Ryans’ success, but there’s no question they need to plug some holes.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has not lived up to expectations since he was drafted 14th overall in 2020. San Francisco also desperately needs another cover corner they can rely on in man coverage opposite Charvarius Ward. If they can find a run-stopping tackle and a strong CB2 in the draft, they should be primed for another Super Bowl run.

