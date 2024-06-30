Highlights Brazil have been blessed with some iconic defenders throughout the years.

Cafu, Roberto Carlos and Carlos Alberto represent some fo the great full-backs in history.

Many defenders on the lists have helped Brazil to a record six World Cup titles.

Joga Bonito. The Beautiful Game. Futbol-arte. Whatever you choose to call it, Brazil have proven themselves through the decades of the sport's history, that they possess some of the most technically sound and naturally gifted players of all time. However, while flourishing moves of positional brilliance and cohesion have hogged the limelight time and time again, a section of countless high-flying teams is easily over-looked. The defence.

While the likes of Roberto Carlos and Carlos Alberto have joined in with the attacking flamboyance the Selecao possess, there are a host of remarkable defenders that have laid the foundation blocks for Brazilian sides throughout the years and are a key reason why the nation has more World Cup titles than any other. Looking at their impact on the international stage, trophies won and footballing legacy, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 greatest defenders to play for Brazil.

10 Domingos da Guia

Career Span: 1929-1948

Starting off this list is 'O Divino' Domingos da Guia, a centre-back who earned several great nicknames in his career. Regarded as one of the best Brazilian defenders of all time, he was a lynchpin in Brazil's defence during the 1938 World Cup, as he helped his nation finish third in France. He was also twice a runner-up in the Copa America, although won several other peripheral international competitions in his career.

His club career reflects a great will to win. He began his career at Bangu and then Vasco da Gama in the 1930s, before a veritable tour took him to Nacional in Uruguay and Boca Juniors in Argentina. He won fans and a league title with each, before finding real success with Flamengo as he picked up three titles in the late 30s and 40s before he retired with two titles at Corinthians. In Brazil, he was also known as Moca Bonita (Pretty Girl), while the Uruguayans simply labelled him 'el divino mestre' (the divine master).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Domingos da Guia is the father of the great Palmeiras icon, Ademir da Guia. Also nicknamed 'the Divine', he holds the record for the most appearances for the club and is the third-best goalscorer ever.

Domingos da Guia's Career Statistics Club Appearances 417 Club Honours 11 Brazil Caps 30 International Honours 3

9 Hilderaldo Bellini

Career Span: 1952-1969

Hilderaldo Bellini was another solid central defender from Brazil's early greatness. Arriving in the generation after Domingos da Guia, he played for Vasco da Gama, Sao Paulo and Atletico Paranaense. Most notably, he was the first Brazilian to lift the World Cup in 1958 as the South Americans beat France in the showpiece final. His displays were particularly key in the tournament as he captained the side to global acclaim and immense national jubilation.

Quite amazingly, Bellini won another World Cup with 1962's final victory against Czechoslovakia. Of course, that tournament was particularly special, as it was only the second successful defence of the World Cup in the history of the competition (after Italy in 1938). Furthermore, Brazil won in spite of the absence of one of their star players of 1958, Pele, who was ruled out of action after being injured in just the second match of the tournament. Bellini also participated in the 1966 FIFA World Cup, captaining the team one final time.

Hilderaldo Bellini's Career Statistics Club Appearances 635 Club Honours 5 Brazil Caps 51 International Honours 2

8 Mauro Ramos

Career Span: 1947-1968

Mauro Ramos or simply Mauro, was another excellent centre-back in that World Cup-laden era of Brazilian football. Although an unused member of the Brazil squads of 1954 and 1958, Mauro was given his chance to impress at the 1962 edition and skippered his country to glory as they saw off Czechoslovakia in the final.

After early spells with Caldense and Sanjoanense, the renowned sweeper thrived at both Sao Paulo and Santos. He represented the Tricolor club in 489 matches and earned his team five trophies. At Santos, his seven years and 17 trophies reflect a dominant and successful period as he fit seamlessly into one of the great teams of football history: 'Os Santasticos'.

Such was Mauro's innate footballing ability, in which he was praised throughout his career for his aerial ability and tackling, onlookers were left in bewilderment. The Tardes de Pacaembu blog reflected a regular sentiment from the stands:

"The press, teammates and fans asked in amazement: How does Mauro get on and off the field without getting dirty, always so impeccable? Mauro Ramos de Oliveira had a polite and elegant style!"

Mauro Ramos' Career Statistics Clubs Caldense, Sanjoanense, Sao Paulo, Toluca Club Honours 23 Brazil Caps 28 International Honours 4

7 Nilton Santos

Career Span: 1948-1964

The first of this list's marauding wing-backs, and another two-time World Cup winner, Nilton Santos played at three different showpiece finals. Most notably, in the 1958 tournament, Santos scored a remarkable goal that saw him embark on a mazy run before lashing in from distance.

That goal could be the scrapbook image for the defender's whole career. Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Nilton Santos spent his whole career with Botafogo, and pioneered the wing-back position with a frenetic energy and drive to get forward, as much as chipping in at the back.

Quoted on his playing style, he once said after retirement:

"I have never envied today's players for the money, but the freedom they have to go forward."

Such was the depth of Nilton Santos' skill, knowledge, and impact on the game in Brazil, he became known affectionately as 'The Encyclopedia'.

Nilton Santos' Career Statistics Club Appearances 723 Club Honours 7 Brazil Caps 75 International Honours 14

6 Aldair

Career Span: 1985-2009

A World Cup winner in the USA, Aldair rightfully sits among the greats. The Bahia native started playing at Flamengo, where he won the State Championship Campeonato Carioca in 1986. He subsequently moved to Europe and Benfica in 1989, winning the Portuguese Supercup, and reaching the European Cup final during his only season with the team.

His next move was to Roma, where Aldair's club career would truly bloom. He developed as a regular with elegant and tactically versatile defensive displays against Italy and the continent's finest, and cemented his place in Brazil's selection in the 90s, featuring 81 times for his country. In addition to his defensive and technical skills, Aldair was also known for his leadership and sportsmanship throughout his career.

Aldair played a total of 436 matches with the Giallorossi, won one Serie A with two other domestic trophies. Due to his long career with Roma, he currently remains the most-capped foreign player in the Italian club's history. The club retired his number six jersey when he left in 2003, yet 2013 saw it given to Kevin Strootman with Aldair's approval.

GIVEMESPORT Fact: In 1998, Aldair was chosen to be Roma's captain but preferred to grant the armband to the then-22-year-old Francesco Totti.

Aldair's Career Statistics Club Appearances 529 Club Honours 8 Brazil Caps 81 International Honours 4

5 Lucio

Career Span: 1997-2020

An imposingly strong and tall defender, Lucio excelled in the air. However, there's was far more to the 2002 World Cup winners' game. Known for his long, galloping runs on the ball, he earned the nickname O Cavalo ('The Horse') and it's a fair estimation that Lucio's well-rounded nature in defence helped him capture the attention of so many top clubs, as well as a plethora of honours.

After three years with his first club, Internacional, Lucio joined Bayer Leverkusen and reached the 2001-02 Champions League final against Real Madrid. He scored a header in the final despite the 2-1 defeat, yet played well enough to earn a move to Bayern Munich in 2004. In Bavaria, he won three cups and three Bundesliga titles before playing for Inter Milan. There, he played a large part in the 2010 treble which included the Champions League.

For Brazil, the tenacious, physical man-marker more than left a mark on the international scene, winning the 2002 World Cup, and Confederations Cups of 2005 and 2009.

GIVEMESPORT Fact: After the retirement of Kaka, Lucio was the last active player of the 2002 winning team.

Lucio's Career Statistics Club Appearances 579 Club Honours 14 Brazil Caps 105 International Honours 3

4 Carlos Alberto

Career Span: 1963-1982

An acclaimed member of the World Cup-winning team of 1970, 'O Capitao' Carlos Alberto was a superb leader and wing-back. His crowning glory was ending a sweeping team move to score the final goal in the 4-1 drubbing over Italy that instantly made his iconic team a global phenomenon. That glorious moment reflects pertinently on a wonderful career that Europe was truly unfortunate not to experience.

Widely regarded as one of the best defenders of all time, he was another character in Brazilian history that stood out for his leadership. Starting with Fluminense at the age of 19, he made a name for himself in his first term, not only for his tackling and reading of the game, but also his outstanding ball control, dribbling and playmaking abilities, which were quite rare at the time for a defender. These fundamentals saw great success with Santos and Fluminense's two stints before an American adventure saw him move to the New York Cosmos, winning four championships alongside Pele.

Carlos Alberto's Career Statistics Club Appearances 743 Club Honours 16 Brazil Caps 53 International Honours 2

3 Roberto Carlos

Career Span: 1991-2016

Described as the 'most offensive-minded left-back in the history of the game', and one of the greatest full-backs in history, Roberto Carlos kicks off this list's top three. Carlos' early years saw him go from Uniao Sao Joao, to Atletico Mineiro and then Palmeiras, before being snatched up by Inter Milan. After signing in 1995, he only played one season for the Nerazzurri but did score a 30-yard free-kick on his debut against Vicenza.

Seizing a poor Inter collective moment, Real Madrid pounced and signed the left-back in 1996. There, he embarked on a superb journey to the pinnacle of the elite game, playing 584 matches in all competitions and scoring 71 goals while winning four LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues.

After deputising in 1992, Roberto Carlos played in three World Cups and helped Brazil reach the final at France '98, before winning the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan. With 125 caps he has made the fourth-most appearances for Brazil and is especially remembered for his bending 40-yard free-kick against France in the inaugural match of Tournoi de France 1997.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto Carlos is one of the few players to have made over 1,100 professional career appearances at club and international level.

Roberto Carlos' Career Statistics Club Appearances 764 Club Honours 19 Brazil Caps 127 International Honours 4

2 Djalma Santos

Career Span: 1948-1970

Djalma Santos appeared at four separate World Cup finals, winning the competition twice alongside earlier mentioned stars, Mauro Ramos and Nilton Santos. Not only held in high regard as a defender, Santos is considered to be one of the greatest right-backs of all time. Just like numerous wing-backs present on this list, Santos paired defensive guile with a longing to get forward.

Such is Djalma Santos' pedigree, he sits in good company with both Franz Beckenbauer and Philipp Lahm, as one of only three players to be included into three FIFA World Cup All Star teams (in 1954, 1958 and 1962). Djalma Santos made a massive impact for the three big clubs he played for. At Portuguesa, where he emerged in professional football, he played a whopping 510 games before becoming an idol at Palmeiras. There, he played 498 games in nine years and won seven titles. Atletico Paranaense saw a brief spell, yet still spoke to his longevity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: An exemplary player, Djalma Santos was never sent-off. Also, his final World Cup appearance came in 1966 at the age of 37.

Djalma Santos' Career Statistics Clubs Portuguesa, Palmeiras, Atletico Paranaense Club Honours 12 Brazil Caps 98 International Honours 11

1 Cafu

Career Span: 1989-2008

Cafu enters the top of this list as the only player to feature in three consecutive World Cup final matches, winning two of them in 1994 and 2002. Known for his pace and tireless energy along the right flank, he is also the most-capped player for the Selecao with 142 appearances.

Cafu had an excellently storied 19-year career. Initially a midfielder, Sao Paulo beginnings saw him go to right-back and instantly thrive - as the Tricolor saw back-to-back Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup success in 1992 and 1993. In 1994, he was named the South American Footballer of the Year. After this, Cafu joined Spanish side Real Zaragoza, winning the 1995 Cup Winners' Cup with them before brief stints with Juventude and Palmeira back home, until Italy called.

During his tenure at Roma, Cafu earned the nickname Il Pendolino ('The Express Train' or 'The Commuter'). Despite making the Coppa Italia final in 2003 with Roma, he moved to AC Milan to add to his sole Scudetto from 2001. Playing for Milan from 2003–2008, Cafu did add another league title, as well as a Champions League winner's medal in 2007.

The Brazil icon represented his nation in four FIFA World Cups between 1994 and 2006, as well as four editions of the Copa America, winning the title twice, in 1997 and 1999.

Cafu's Career Statistics Club Appearances 734 Club Honours 19 Brazil Appearances 142 International Honours 5

