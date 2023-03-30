Highlights There are a number of incredible central defenders in world football right now, with the majority plying their trade in the Premier League.

Virgil van DIjk, Ruben Dias and William Saliba rank among the top 10 centre-backs on the planet.

David Alaba of Real Madrid is unfortunate to miss out on the list due to a serious injury sustained earlier in the 2023/24 season.

In the world of football, the role of centre-back stands as one of the crucial components of any team's spine. Pillars in any line-up, they're the ones who hold the line, thwart opponents' attacks, and build up their own.

It was Sir Alex Ferguson who said 'Attack wins games, defence wins titles,' and there are some defenders who are the epitome of that statement. With that in mind, we have decided to try and rank the top 10 central defenders in the world today.

Our rankings will depend on a variety of different factors, including:

Performances in the 2023/24 season

Performances in the three previous seasons

Trophies won

Overall impact on the current team and national team

From Champions League to World Cup winners, it was a difficult list to decide on, but we are confident with our standings.

Top 10 Centre-Backs in World Football Rank Player Club 1. Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool 2. Ruben Dias Manchester City 3. John Stones Manchester City 4. Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 5. William Saliba Arsenal 6. Kim Min-Jae Bayern Munich 7. Ronald Araujo Barcelona 8. Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan 9. Gabriel Arsenal 10. Cristian Romero Tottenham

10 Cristian Romero

Tottenham

The fact that a World Cup winner is in at number 10 is a testament to the talent that is to follow. Cristian Romero has consistently been one of the first names on the teamsheet since he arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Whilst he is still partial to a rash moment on occasion - such as his red card against Chelsea in 2023 - Spurs fans will take that in exchange for his otherwise flawless displays.

His partnership with Micky van de Ven is the cornerstone of Ange Postecoglu's team, and that's unlikely to change in the coming years. When they were both fit at the start of the 2023/24 season, the north London club were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League. Coincidence? Perhaps not.

9 Gabriel

Arsenal

It seemed as though Jurrien Timber was brought in by Mikel Arteta in 2023 to transition Gabriel into a rotational role. The Gunners started the season with their new arrival on the right and Ben White partnering William Saliba in the middle. Unfortunately, a long-term injury to the Dutchman has meant that Arsenal have reverted to the partnership that worked for them last season, and it's doing the trick again.

In 2024, Arsenal have conceded just four Premier League goals. Their centre-back pairing has been vital towards those efforts. Whilst many hand Saliba the majority of the plaudits, Gabriel is more than deserving of his place in this top 10.

8 Alessandro Bastoni

Inter Milan

Transitioning away from long-standing stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci was always going to be a challenge for the defending European champions. Thankfully, Alessandro Bastoni was the ready-made leader to lead the Italian backline.

The 24-year-old was integral to Inter Milan's run to the Champions League final in the 2022/23 season and has continued to play a similar role as they push to reclaim the Serie A title they last won in 2021. Having not entered the prime of his career yet, there is plenty of time for Bastoni to improve further. He could be the talisman for a period of domestic domination of the Nerazzurri that they haven't had for years.

7 Ronald Araujo

Barcelona

Barcelona may not be in the era of dominating world football with Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol anchoring the defence, but they are fortunate enough to have one of the brightest stars sticking it out in their back four.

Over the last four years, Ronald Araujo has been able to become more comfortable in Catalonia and the Uruguayan has been a crucial part of Xavi's team. The only thing that is seemingly preventing him from moving higher in the ranks and improving as a player, is injuries. The 25-year-old has picked up 12 knocks that have sidelined him during his time in Spain. His clean bill of health since September 2023 has allowed the versatile defender to prove just how good he is and how important he will be as Barca undergo a transition under a new manager.

6 Kim Min-Jae

Bayern Munich

In 2022, Napoli parted ways with €18m to secure the services of Korean colossus Kim Min-Jae. A year later, Bayern Munich were paying almost triple that amount after the 6'3" giant established himself as one of the best defenders in European football.

A unique blend of physical prowess and composed ball player, Kim has ousted the likes of Matthijs de Ligt as he forced his way straight into Bayern's strongest XI. It may not have been the best season for the Bavarian side, who look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in 11 years, but they do at least have a man mountain at the back that they will likely rely on for many more years.

5 William Saliba

Arsenal

We've already touched upon the brilliant defensive record Arsenal have mustered since the start of the year. While one-half of the duo in the middle may not have been the manager's first choice at the start of the season, there can be no doubt about how highly William Saliba is thought of at the club.

It is incredible to think that the Frenchman has been a feature of the club for less than two years. The fact he has been a mainstay throughout makes it feel as though he has been there for over a decade. Primed to lead the French defence at Euro 2024, Saliba has all the qualities to replicate the talent of Raphael Varane before him.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: William Saliba is the only outfield player to play every possible minute in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign.

4 Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

There should be more than one Real Madrid centre-back on this list, with David Alaba unlucky to miss out due to the ACL injury he sustained in 2023. That has left German star Antonio Rudiger with an even bigger job, one that he has done admirably.

A former Champions League winner with Chelsea, the 31-year-old will be hoping to win the first league title of his career as Los Blancos look to defend their eight-point advantage at the top of La Liga at the time of writing. Rudiger has been an integral part of that title chase, featuring in all but four of the 29 games so far, leading in blocks and clearances per game. Remarkably, Rudiger ranks among the fastest players in the world in 2024.

3 John Stones

Manchester City

It has been a long road for John Stones at Manchester City, but last season's historic treble was the crowning achievement for a player who has had a roller-coaster journey in the North West. The Englishman has had spells where he has been unfavoured by Pep Guardiola and left out of the team.

However, he has continued to strive to improve. In a new role where the central defender steps into midfield with the ball, Stones has become the master. Alongside another defensive monster, Stones has transformed into one of the best in his position and will be crucial to England's chances of winning their first major trophy since 1966.

2 Ruben Dias

Manchester City

Alongside Stones is a man who had the rare privilege of being immediately integrated into Pep Guardiola's starting XI from the moment he arrived. And with good reason. Ruben Dias was already one of the hottest prospects in the position during his time at Benfica.

It was only a matter of time before one of Europe's elite snapped him up. Since he arrived at the Etihad in 2020, the likes of Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte have been and gone, but the Portuguese has remained a constant. He was very close to being named number one, but there is another Premier League ace who has had an even bigger impact at their club.

1 Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool

If you had to pick one signing that transformed Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, Virgil Van Dijk would have to be that player. During Liverpool's title-winning run in 2020, the Dutchman was unbeatable. He even went 50 games without being dribbled past.

An injury in the 2020/21 campaign seemed to have rocked the 32-year-old. The Dutchman no longer seemed to be the domineering presence as the Reds began to falter. However, Van Dijk returned to his very best during the 2023/24 season, epitomised by leading a youthful Liverpool side to a Carabao Cup victory against Chelsea by scoring a late stoppage-time goal.

He isn't getting any younger and this might be the best he'll ever be, but no one can hold a candle to Liverpool's number four. Being handed the captain's armband appears to have given the former Celtic and Southampton star a new lease of life at the heart of the Merseysiders' backline.

All statistics in this article are via Transfermarkt and the Premier League.