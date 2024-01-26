Everybody loves a fight where one athlete is on the brink of defeat, but finds some way to get their hand raised. Every good fight movie has some sort of comeback in it. Usually we find our protagonist getting beat up for the majority of the fight and then instantly flipping the script, but when it happens in real life, particularly in the UFC, it’s that much sweeter.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM we love our fights, especially our comeback fights. So, with careful consideration, these fights are ranked by significance of result and how close the winner was to losing.

10 Darren Elkins v Mirsad Bektic

UFC 209: Elkins wins via third-round knockout

Darren “The Damage” Elkins is one of the few fighters whose nickname perfectly suits his style of fighting. At UFC 209, Elkins received a crazy amount of damage from – at the time – rising prospect Mirsad Bektic. On the feet, on the floor, in the clinch, Bektic, a training partner of Terence Crawford, was dominating the fight in all facets.

Elkins was barely keeping Bektic at bay, as the young Bosnian was relentless in his forward pressure. Bektic’s comfortability and over-confident mindset led to a huge opening for Elkins to make one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history. When Bektic was far and ahead in the striking department, he mistakenly initiated clinch after clinch. It was on one of these exchanges that Elkins landed a flush head kick to seal the win.

9 Matt Schnell v Su Mudaerji

UFC on ABC: Schnell wins via second-round submission

Matt Schnell facing Su Mudaerji was looking like a beatdown of epic proportions in favor of the Chinese fighter. This was up until Schnell dug deep to find another gear to shift to. Mudaerji was perfect with his striking attack. Repeatedly, he was landing scathing elbows to the side of Schnell’s head to make him lose his balance.

After taking an immense amount of damage for eight minutes of the fight, the Mississippi native finally had enough, and dove in for a double-leg takedown. Schnell found success right away on the canvas as he slipped into mount position and started raining down punches from the top. The heavy ground-and-pound led to Mudaerji exposing himself to a triangle choke. It was a wild fight and an even better comeback that had the commentators screaming.

8 Yushin Okami vs. Tim Boetsch

UFC 144: Boetsh wins via third-round knockout

Yushin Okami and Tim Boetsch were two highly-ranked middleweights in their prime and when they finally squared off against each other at UFC 144. It was a clash of heavy-handed hitters. Okami looked like he was going to be on the side of one of his best performances of his career. His strikes were clean and accurate, landing flush on Boetsch’s chin repeatedly. At one point during the scrap, Okami was in full mount position and in complete control.

Eventually, Boetsch was tired of being bullied around the cage and found his timing when he landed a counter cross that suddenly turned the tides. Okami started to backpedal the moment he felt Boetsch’s power. Now on the offensive, the Maine native cut off the octagon and pinned Okami with a series of stinging uppercuts that dropped the Japanese fighter. This victory was the third of a four-fight winning streak for Boetsch, the longest in his UFC career.

7 Pat Barry v Cheick Kongo

UFC on Versus: Kongo wins via first-round knockout

A fight that swung back and forth like a pendulum was Pat Barry versus Cheick Kongo back in 2011. Two heavyweight behemoths were launching missiles at each other's head until the lights went out for this classic comeback fight that was also featured on our greatest UFC fights of all-time list.

It started when Barry, a former high-level kickboxer, landed a big haymaker that made Kongo fold to the ground and quickly go into survival mode. Once Barry saw he hurt Kongo he rushed in to finish the job, but was caught on the way in by a miraculous punch that completely swung momentum in Congo’s favor. Kongo was able to have just enough wherewithal to find his equilibrium in that time to deliver a huge counter shot that completed this memorable clash.

6 Conor McGregor v Nate Diaz 1

UFC 196: Diaz wins via second-round submission

Prior to the UFC 196 main event, Conor McGregor was at emperor status in the UFC. Anything he demanded or predicted came to fruition. It was when he ran into his first adversity in the UFC against Nate Diaz that put his hype train to a halt. Like most McGregor fights, he came out of the gate like a sports car; pedal to the medal. However, he did not calculate the chin of Diaz correctly.

After much damage to the face of the resilient Diaz, who looked like a horror movie, McGregor had the look of ‘what more can I throw at this man’. Diaz, covered in a pool of his own blood, turned the tables on the Irishman in the second round, when he started to find his punching range and timing. After a few combos to the UFC poster boy’s dome, Diaz started finger-pointing like he often does when he’s gaining momentum.

McGregor’s facial expressions from the start of the first round to the start of the second were polar opposites. McGregor was drowning and Diaz was just getting started. After a bunch of strikes landed, McGregor hit the eject button and went for a takedown. That was the beginning of the end. Diaz, a jiu-jitsu black belt, reversed the position and sunk in a choke that put McGregor’s meteoric rise on hold and gave Diaz his due. The second fight was much closer and fans can only hope to get a third fight in 2024.

5 Matt Hughes v Frank Trigg 2

UFC 58: Hughes wins via first-round submission

During Matt Hughes’ time as the UFC welterweight champion, he was part of several rivalries including spats with Georges St. Pierre and Frank Trigg. It was in the second fight with Trigg that we found one of the greatest comebacks of all-time.

In one of the biggest fights of his life, Hughes, the defending champion, was in early trouble. After a groin shot that was not addressed by the referee, Hughes was holding himself in agony as Trigg pounced on his compromised opponent. After landing several clean shots to the face, Trigg turned the fight into a grappling match that, at one point, had him on Hughes’ back trying to sink in a choke.

Hughes, who was clearing his head from the earlier groin shot, was now defending a choke attempt. Not only did the welterweight great slip out of the choke, but he turned the tables around in a big way by picking up and slamming Trigg to the ground. Hughes eventually weaved himself to the back of Trigg and choked out the challenger. This fight became an instant classic and is used in the UFC’s montage before every main card portion of an event.

4 Holly Holm v Miesha Tate

UFC 196: Tate wins via fifth-round submission

After coming off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at UFC 193, where Holly Holm defeated Ronda Rousey with a head kick that was heard ‘round the world, it was time for “The Preacher’s Daughter” to make her first title defense against bantamweight veteran Miesha Tate. For the first four rounds of action, Holm was the hammer and Tate was the nail.

When Holm burst onto the UFC scene in 2015, her pro-boxing experience was immediately useful in the cage as her footwork and ability to dodge danger helped her takedown defence. Holm would incorporate this same strategy against Tate, nullifying the ground game with a distance-based strategy. However, after countless attempts, Tate was finally able to bring the fight into her wheelhouse. With only 90 seconds left on the clock, Tate choked out Holm to win the UFC belt for the first time to etch her name in the history books.

3 Brock Lesnar v Shane Carwin

UFC 116: Lesnar wins via second-round submission

When Brock Lesnar and Shane Carwin, two of the biggest UFC heavyweights, got locked inside a cage back at UFC 116 we were treated to one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history. Going into the fight, it was well-noted that Carwin was a big challenge to Lesnar’s belt as he had lunch boxes for fists. The dangerous heavyweight was looking to put his mitts on the WWE star’s face early and often. Crazy enough, it actually happened.

After seeing Lesnar visibly damaged for the first time in his fighting career, especially from a massive man such as Carwin, it seemed all but over for the Minnesota native. But, staying composed, Lesnar was able to weather the storm and make it to the second round – the first for any Carwin opponent. Battered but not beaten, Lesnar, the former NCAA wrestling champ, took down the challenger and found a way to earn his first and only career submission. It was the crowning moment in Brock’s MMA career.

2 Frankie Edgar v Gray Maynard 2

UFC 125: fight ends in draw

Though there was no winner in this fight, the fact that Frankie Edgar was able to crawl all the way out of the deep hole that Gray Maynard put him in was amazing. Maynard was absolutely the much bigger man in this fight by at least 25 pounds. He rocked Edgar with several huge shots that nearly ended the fight, but somehow Edgar was able to wobble his way through the round and make it to his stool.

After the first round, it seemed like only a matter of time before the much bigger Maynard would close the show, but Edagr, after the 60-second break in-between rounds, recovered in a big way. After the one-way traffic first round, it was hard to believe that we’d actually see Edgar hoisting Maynard above his shoulders to slam him to the ground.

This fight was a wonderful display of heart. It had even shocked Maynard how resilient the smaller statured Edgar was in their second meeting. In the next fight, Edgar would make it less dramatic with a dominating performance, but nobody will ever forget their classic battle from UFC 125.

1 Anderson Silva v Chael Sonnen 1

UFC 117: Silva wins via fifth-round submission

Seeing Anderson Silva get taken down over and over by elite wrestler Chael Sonnen in their first fight was a sight that fight fans were not used to seeing. Silva had been dominating the division since his debut, but Sonnen would have none of it as he was teetering the line of promotional gold and disrespect in the lead up to the fight.

Early and often, Sonnen was grabbing hold of Silva’s legs to drive him to the mats and stay on top for the remainder of the round. The Brazilian champion was only able to mount little offense from off his back until the last round. With under two minutes left in the fight, Silva took advantage of Sonnen’s lackadaisical ground defense and tightened a triangle choke. Covered in blood and sweat, Silva was somehow able to lock up the choke and force a tap out.

It’s the greatest comeback in UFC history because of the stakes that were on the line. With Sonnen’s over-the-top trash talk in the lead up to this showdown, Silva’s comeback win was that much sweeter. They would agree to a rematch down the road where Silva improved his takedown defence while having his way with Sonnen on the feet. In retrospect, this was one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history.