Highlights A strong defensive performance will be crucial in Euro 2024, as proven by Italy and Portugal in past tournaments.

Full-backs in the modern game impact teams offensively as much as defensively by providing width, crossing and passing.

Top defenders heading to Euro 2024 include Premier League stars Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba.

It will not be long before all eyes turn to Germany as Euro 2024 fast approaches and teams start to gear up their preparations for the tournament. 24 European national sides will battle it out to be crowned champions of the continent.

Sir Alex Ferguson once declared that: "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles." Once more this could prove to be the case, with a solid backline likely to be essential to progress to the latter stages of the tournament. Current holders Italy conceded just four goals on their way to glory at Euro 2020, whilst Portugal before them only conceded five before lifting the trophy for the first time.

These examples highlight the importance of a strong defence, but in the modern game, defenders more often than not have a significant influence on their side's attacking capabilities. Full-backs and wing-backs provide width and attacking impetus, as well as providing service for the forwards, whilst centre-backs are tasked with playing out from the back under pressure and must have the ability to find composed, precise passes into midfield. That said, below is a list of the 10 best defenders heading to Euro 202 with the following factors taken into consideration.

Ranking Factors

Performances for their club in the 2023/24 season

Experience

Statistical data (Clean sheets, assists, goals etc.)

Importance to their national side

Likelihood of playing at Euro 2024

10 Best Defenders Going to Euro 2024 Rank Player Club Nation 1 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Germany 2 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands 3 William Saliba Arsenal France 4 Ruben Dias Manchester City Portugal 5 Theo Hernandez AC Milan France 6 Kyle Walker Manchester City England 7 Alejandro Garnacho Bayer Leverkusen Spain 8 Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen Germany 9 Federico Dimarco Inter Milan Italy 10 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan Italy

10 Alessandro Bastoni

Italy / Inter Milan

Euro 2020 champions Italy will go into this tournament with a drastically different squad to the one that defeated England at Wembley in the final three years ago. Bastoni is very much a part of this new-look Italian side. The retirements of Italian legends Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have left a massive hole at the heart of the defence, which the Inter Milan ace will be looking to fill.

The defender has enjoyed an excellent domestic season, winning the Scudetto with Inter Milan and reaching the Champions League round of 16. Bastoni combines the traditional Italian defensive instincts of his predecessors with composure in possession, and the 6'3 central defender has also proven to be physically more than capable. At 25 years of age and with a lot of first-team experience behind him, Italy manager Luciano Spalletti will be pinning his hopes on Bastoni to ensure his side's defensive security as they look to defend their crown.

Alessandro Bastoni - Italy Statistics Position Centre Back Debut 11th November 2020 Appearances 22 Win % 68% Goals 1 Assists 0

9 Federico Dimarco

Italy / Inter Milan

Since making his international debut in June 2022, Federico Dimarco hasn't looked back, playing 16 of the next 19 possible games for his country. Alongside Bastoni, Dimarco has enjoyed a stellar season with Inter Milan on their way to becoming Italian champions. The full-back scored six goals and registered eight assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Italian giants, for whom he primarily operated as a left wing-back.

Dimarco has enjoyed the attacking freedom that the wing-back role grants him and takes full advantage of any opportunity to get forward. Although the 26-year-old possesses clear technical skills on the ball that make him a threat, his energy and work rate down the left flank make him a valuable asset for any team.

Federico Dimarco - Italy Statistics Position Left Back Debut 4th June 2022 Appearances 17 Win % 53% Goals 2 Assists 2

8 Jonathan Tah

Germany / Bayer Leverkusen

Jonathan Tah is likely to partner Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the German defence as they seek to lift the trophy in their home nation. The 6'5 giant central defender has enjoyed a magnificent season at the back for Bayer Leverkusen. Tah made his Germany debut in 2016 as a youngster, but drops in form, tough competition for places and some injuries have meant that he has only amassed 23 international caps in the last eight years.

Now, the towering defensive unit has staked his claim for a starting spot for his country at this summer's Euros. The 28-year-old is not only a huge physical threat, but he has also developed the possession side of his game and leads the Bundesliga statistics with a better pass success rate than any other player this season.

Jonathan Tah - Germany Statistics Position Centre Back Debut 26th March 2016 Appearances 23 Win % 57% Goals 0 Assists 0

7 Alejandro Grimaldo

Spain / Bayer Leverkusen

Alejandro Grimaldo is the least experienced International player on this list, having made just two senior appearances for Spain, but coming off the back of an outstanding season for Bayer Leverkusen, the defender could be one to watch at this summer's Euros. Grimaldo primarily operated as a left wing-back for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who enjoyed a historical season that saw them win the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal.

The 28-year-old's performances and output in terms of numbers have allowed him to force his way into Spain manager Luis de la Fuente's plans, and now he has broken into the squad he will be keen to make his mark for his country whilst he is in such a rich vein of form. Spain often seek to dominate possession and, if selected, Grimaldo will hope that this possession would allow him a similar amount of attacking freedom that he has with Leverkusen, albeit from a left-back rather than wing-back role.

Alejandro Grimaldo - Spain Statistics Position Left Back Debut 16th November 2023 Appearances 2 Win % 50% Goals 0 Assists 1

6 Kyle Walker

England / Manchester City

England dramatically fell at the last hurdle at the 2020 Euros as they lost the final on penalties to Italy at Wembley, and this time round they will be hoping to go one better and crown themselves European Champions. There is no doubt that the Three Lions certainly have the attacking quality to hurt teams, meaning the main question marks are over their defensive capabilities.

Kyle Walker will be a key defensive asset for his nation this summer, with the full-back boasting 13 years as a full England international. This experience is key when reading the game, but perhaps just as important is Walker's pace, which allows him to frequently bail his team out of trouble by getting around on the cover from right back. The Manchester City defender is physically a match for any winger in world football, and his 82 England caps mean he is able to sniff out danger and stop it at source.

Kyle Walker - England Statistics Position Right Back Debut 11th December 2011 Appearances 82 Win % 62% Goals 1 Assists 10

5 Theo Hernandez

France / AC Milan

Another electric full-back heading to Euro 2024 is France's Theo Hernandez. The AC Milan defender's ability to offer an incredible attacking threat whilst also possessing the pace to track back and cover. Hernandez was a regular for Milan as they finished runners-up to their city rivals Inter in Serie A.

The Frenchman has an impressive individual record for his country, with the national side winning 76% of the matches he has featured in, whilst he has contributed two goals and eight assists for Les Bleus. The 26-year-old played a key part in France's 2022 World Cup campaign that saw them narrowly lose to Argentina on penalties in the final. Hernandez is certainly one of the most exciting players on this list and will be an important cog in the nation's wheel.

Theo Hernandez - France Statistics Position Left Back Debut 9th July 2021 Appearances 25 Win % 76% Goals 2 Assists 8

4 Ruben Dias

Portugal / Manchester City

Ruben Dias has been a regular for Manchester City for four seasons now, and the Citizens have won the Premier League title in all four of those campaigns. The central defender holds a wealth of experience at international level and this will be his fourth major tournament in the Portugal squad.

The 27-year-old is a traditional defender who is strong, fast and does not shirk from a tackle. However, as with any player who plays under Pep Guardiola, he also has strong technical abilities which make him an impressive blend of old-fashioned defensive solidity and modern ball-playing technique.

Ruben Dias - Portugal Statistics Position Centre-Back Debut 28th May 2018 Appearances 54 Win % 69% Goals 2 Assists 0

3 William Saliba

France / Arsenal

William Saliba was an ever-present in the Premier League as Arsenal mounted an impressive title challenge against holders Manchester City before falling just short. He is one of the best centre-backs in the English top-flight and will hope to put that disappointment behind him by finding success with his national side. The 23-year-old played just 27 minutes of France's World Cup 2022 campaign, but this time round it is likely that he will feature much more prominently for his country.

Saliba has quickly become an Arsenal fan favourite and shows maturity beyond his years when in possession. The defender rarely panics and is calm under pressure, whilst his strong physical attributes make him a formidable centre-back. Having shown what he can do domestically in both France and England, the 6'4 Frenchman will be keen to make his mark on the international stage.

William Saliba - France Statistics Position Centre Back Debut 25th March 2022 Appearances 13 Win % 46% Goals 0 Assists 0

2 Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands / Liverpool

Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will be hoping to lead his country to glory this summer, and he will be pivotal as they seek to win their second-ever international major trophy. The imposing central defender will need to be a rock at the back for his team, and he is more than capable of being just that, as he possesses a vast amount of experience, and an excellent ability to read the game.

The Dutchman has honed his skills at Liverpool to become one of the world's best defenders and will go down as a legend at the Merseyside club, but he will also be seeking to become a legend for his country by taking them to European glory. The Netherlands could well be a dark horse for this year's competition and van Dijk will be key by bringing calmness to the back line.

Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands Statistics Position Centre-Back Debut 10th October 2015 Appearances 66 Win % 59% Goals 7 Assists 0

1 Antonio Rudiger

Germany / Real Madrid

First on the list of defenders who will be pivotal to their nation's tournament hopes is Real Madrid and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger. The 31-year-old centre-back's aggression in challenges and physical attributes, coupled with his passing range and composure on the ball make him one of the world's best defenders. The 6'3 German is a leader at the back for both club and country, whilst his commanding presence and turn of speed mean he is a formidable opponent.

Rudiger won an FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League whilst at Chelsea and has won the Copa del Rey, La Liga and another Champions League since joining Real Madrid, as well as being named in the La Liga Team of the Season 2023/24.

Antonio Rudiger - Germany Statistics Position Centre Back Debut 13th May 2014 Appearances 68 Win % 47% Goals 3 Assists 4

