Highlights Fantasy football was conceived way back in the 1960s, but it didn't truly become a national phenomenon until the explosion of the internet in the 2000s.

Unsurprisingly, as the NFL became a more and more high-scoring and offensive-focused league, we saw a lot more potent offensive production, leading to some legendary fantasy performances during the 21st century.

Our list includes dominant early 2000s running backs like Priest Holmes and Marshall Faulk as well as dual-threat quarterbacks from more recent years like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

In 1962, part owner of the Oakland Raiders, Bill Winkenbach, gathered with his friends and cohorts in a New York City hotel room. It was there that the first-ever fantasy football league was created. Since then, fantasy football has taken on a life of its own. While it was first introduced to the Internet in 1985, it would not become as commonplace as today until the turn of the century.

Since then, fantasy football fever has seen an infinite rise in popularity on a yearly basis. With ESPN and every other sports broadcasting network now covering the game, let's revisit some of the greatest fantasy seasons of all time. As noted, since fantasy football did not really catch on until the 2000s, some requirements for this list will be made.

First and foremost, the player must have competed in at least 10 games. This means that Dak Prescott will not be featured for having averaged 27.93 fantasy points in 5 games during his 2020 campaign. Sample size matters. Secondly, we'll only be looking at players who competed in the year 2000 thousand and up. This is for the sake of relevancy. Lastly, we'll be basing these rankings on the PPR (Point Per Reception) scoring format, as this is the most common format across fantasy football today.

The QB position has not always been a priority for fantasy owners when drafting their teams. However, Patrick Mahomes' 2018 season ensured that he'd be no later than a second-round draft pick for the remainder of his fantasy career.

With over 5,000 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions on the season, Mahomes would earn the NFL's MVP award in addition to winning a multitude of games for fantasy owners. The potent combination of Mahomes and then-Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill ensured one of the most successful sophomore years of any QB in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers has been good at football for a very long time now. Despite having four MVP award-winning seasons, his first MVP campaign, in 2011, is the one that rewarded fantasy owners the most. Rodgers totaled 4,463 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns with only 6 interceptions that year.

His passer rating of 122.5 remains the highest single-season mark in NFL history, and while he led the Green Bay Packers and fantasy managers to enormous regular season success, a 15-1 campaign was ended prematurely in Green Bay's first playoff game that year.

Returning to the modern era of football, Lamar Jackson's MVP-winning season for the Baltimore Ravens was a cheat code for fantasy owners. Most are more than content with a running back giving them 1,000 yards on the season, but what about a quarterback?

Jackson broke the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards by a QB in a season by producing 1,206 in 2019. Additionally, he threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. This basically gave owners the ability to feature an additional RB on their team who could also throw for touchdowns. It was a game-breaking season, to say the least.

Often touted as one of the greatest running backs to ever grace the gridiron, LaDainian Tomlinson was absolutely electric for the San Diego Chargers. Despite a young Drew Brees missing five games that season, in addition to the team only mustering up a 4-12 record, Tomlinson never faltered.

On 313 carries, L.T. compiled 1,645 rushing yards alongside 13 rushing touchdowns and four receiving. He never missed a game that season and averaged 102.8 rushing yards a game. While the Chargers failed to succeed that year, fantasy managers across America were piling up the wins thanks to the Texas native.

2003 was a great year to own running backs. If you weren't able to secure L.T., you were more than happy with selecting Chiefs running back, Priest Holmes. Much like Tomlinson, Holmes is responsible for not one, but two of the greatest fantasy seasons ever recorded.

In a performance that earned him a Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro honors, Holmes rushed for 1,420 yards on 320 carries. He scored 27 touchdowns that year. While this wasn't quite as impressive as his showing from the previous year, he definitely rewarded those who spent a high first-round draft pick to get him.

The current king of fantasy football himself, Christian McCaffrey, has both burned and crowned numerous fantasy owners over the years. While injuries have been a problem for him, the 2019 season was indeed his golden year.

In what would end up being one of the greatest fantasy football seasons ever produced, McCaffrey became only the third player in NFL history to record over 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards. Finishing with a total of 2,392 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns, McCaffrey guaranteed a spot atop draft boards for the foreseeable future as he had just produced the second-highest-scoring fantasy season of all time.

Former St. Louis Rams RB and Hall of Famer, Marshall Faulk, is undoubtedly the greatest RB in the history of fantasy football. Providing not one but two top three seasons, the 2001 campaign came on the back of an earth-shattering season the year prior.

With just 260 carries and 14 games played, the legend produced 1,382 rushing yards, 765 receiving yards, and a total of 21 touchdowns. Fantasy managers who drafted him first overall with expectations of him repeating what he did the year prior were rewarded with one of the most efficient seasons in the history of the NFL.

For many years, Tomlinson was one of the most consistent entities in all of fantasy football. However, those who bet on him to keep producing in 2006 would win big. After averaging 1,472.2 yards a season through his first five years in the league, he would somehow have a "breakout" season.

On 348 carries, Tomlinson managed a whopping 1,815 rushing yards with a total of 31 touchdowns. His total yards, touchdowns, and YPG average all set career highs for him. This season would ultimately result in his fourth Pro Bowl selection, his first-ever Offensive Player of the Year award, and his first-ever MVP award. To this day, it is the highest-scoring season in the history of fantasy football with a total of 481.1 points.

Prior to his aforementioned 2003 season, Priest Holmes was even more sensational, which may be hard to believe. While those who drafted him in 2003 got exactly what they paid for, those who were sharp enough to roster him in 2002 were treated to an absolutely historical season.

Through 14 games, Priest obtained 1,615 yards on 313 carries. He averaged 115.4 rushing yards per game and scored 24 touchdowns. Overall, he totaled an astounding 2,287 yards that season and rewarded fantasy owners with a lump sum of 442.7 points. Apart from Tomlinson, Holmes is the only player in fantasy history to have multiple seasons with more than 440 fantasy points.

The man to average the most fantasy points per game under these requirements is none other than Marshall Faulk. At the turn of the century, Faulk treated owners to the most efficient fantasy season ever and the third-highest single-season fantasy point total.

His 2,207 total yards, including 1,359 rushing and 830 receiving, coupled with 26 total touchdowns, allowed him to average a remarkable 157.6 YPG and 1.8 touchdowns per game. Under the traditional PPR format, he averaged a breathtaking 32.85 fantasy points per game. Until the next phenom actually does it, it is hard to imagine that anyone will be breaking this record anytime soon.

