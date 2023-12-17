Highlights The first Game 7 in NBA Finals history took place in 1951, with the Rochester Royals coming back from a 3-0 deficit to win the championship against the New York Knicks.

In 1994, Hakeem Olajuwon led the Houston Rockets to victory against the New York Knicks and became the first player to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP in the same season.

The 2016 NBA Finals saw LeBron James complete the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback against the Golden State Warriors after being down 3-1 in the series.

In the grand theater of NBA history, few moments rival the intensity, drama, and sheer exhilaration of a Game 7 in the NBA Finals. When the championship hangs in the balance, the stakes are at their highest, and legacies are forever etched into the history books of the sport.

Over the decades, these thrilling winner-takes-all showdowns have provided some of the most iconic and heart-pounding moments in basketball history. The rankings are based on the competitiveness of the final game and the legendary performances that took place during the finales.

10 Rochester Royals vs New York Knicks

April 21, 1951 - Royals win 79-75

Not only was this the first Game 7 in NBA Finals history, but it was also the first series in which a team came back from a 3-0 deficit in the finals. The Rochester Royals started the NBA Finals with three quick and easy wins over the New York Knicks, but the latter bounced back, winning the next three to force the finale.

1951 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % Arnie Risen (ROC) 24 36.8 Bob Davies (ROC) 20 36.8 Vince Borvla (NYK) 16 46.2 Max Zaslofsky (NYK) 16 50.0

The game was tightly contested throughout. Entering the fourth quarter, the Knicks trailed by just two points with the score being 62-60. It set up a historic fourth quarter where the Royals survived the Knicks' comeback efforts to secure the 1951 NBA Championship. Arnie Risen took home the Finals MVP honors as he averaged 21.7 points and 14.3 rebounds per game in the series.

9 Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks

June 7, 1994 - Rockets won 90-84

After Michael Jordan took his break from basketball, Hakeem Olajuwon went on to dominate the NBA, winning back-to-back NBA Championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, an MVP award, and consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards. That 1994 championship, however, didn't come easy as the Rockets and Knicks were in a back-and-forth in the finals, leading to an unforgettable game seven.

1994 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % Hakeem Olajuwon (HOU) 25 40.0 Derek Harper (NYK) 23 50.0 Vernon Maxwell (HOU) 25 54.5 Patrick Ewing (NYK) 17 41.2

The game was tight the entire way, but Olajuwon, who played 46 minutes in the finale, and the Rockets escaped with a win in a scoring-heavy fourth quarter that saw them outscore the Knicks 27-24. It was truly a battle of the centers in that series as Ewing and Olajuwon dueled their way through the seven games, but the former simply could not overcome the legendary play of the Rockets' legend.

Olajuwon went on to become only the first player in NBA history to win the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP Defensive Player of the Year award, and Finals MVP in the same season.

8 Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

April 18, 1962 - Celtics won 110-107

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers rivalry features some of the best moments and games in NBA history. The NBA in the 1960s was defined by the two teams duking it out in the finals and one of the most intense series between the two teams came in 1962, when Boston edged out a win against the Lakers in the fiery finale.

1962 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % Elgin Baylor (LAL) 41 32.5 Jerry West (LAL) 35 46.7 Bill Russell 30 44.4 Sam Jones 27 38.7

Elgin Baylor, who averaged 40.6 points and 17.9 rebounds per game in the series, pulled out one last incredible performance to help propel the Lakers to overtime. He and Jerry West combined for 76 points and 28 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to take down the Celtics, who soared thanks to Bill Russell, Sam Jones, and Frank Ramsey's heroics. The former scored 30 points and grabbed 40 rebounds, setting the record for most in a game.

7 Boston Celtics vs St Louis Hawks

April 13, 1957 - Celtics won 125-123

Game 7 of the 1957 NBA Finals had the fans on their feet a little more than usual because it marked the first time that a finals game needed double-overtime to determine a winner. Although the St. Louis Hawks put up a good fight against the Celtics, the tenacious breakout of reigning Rookie of the Year Tom Heinsohn took them by storm. The then-22-year-old cruised to 37 points on 51.5 percent shooting by the game's end.

1957 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % Bob Petit (STL) 39 41.2 Tom Heinsohn (BOS) 37 51.5 Cliff Hagan (STL) 24 46.7 Slater Martin (STL) 23 37.5 Bill Russell (BOS) 19 41.2

The Hawks, on the other hand, relied on the offensive breakthroughs of Bob Petit, Slater Martin, and Cliff Hagan, but it wasn't enough to combat the well-rounded Celtics in the final few minutes.

6 New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers

May 8, 1970 - Knicks won 113-99

Although their rivalry may be dead in the water now, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers made for one of the greatest rivalries in the 1950s and 70s. Their first finals rematch in 17 years occurred in 1970, with the Knicks securing one of their two championships that year.

1970 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % Walt Frazier (NYK) 36 70.6 Jerry West (LAL) 28 47.4 Wilt Chamberlain (LAL) 21 62.5 Dick Barnett (NYK) 21 45.0 Elgin Baylor (LAL) 19 52.9

Although Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain were the talk of the town, Walt Frazier took exception to that and dropped 36 points while dishing out 19 assists to secure the victory. Assisting him along the way were Dick Barnett and Bill Bradley, who put up 21 and 17 points respectively.

5 Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

June 17, 2010 - Lakers won 83-79

This century, the age-old rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers was reignited, with both teams winning a chip against each other in 2008 and 2010. After losing out in 2008, Kobe Bryant made sure that wouldn't happen again. Their 2010 Finals rematch was defined by exemplary defense, but Game 7 marked the 23rd lowest-scoring affair in NBA Finals history.

2010 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % Kobe Bryant (LAL) 23 25.0 Metta World Peace (LAL) 20 38.9 Pau Gasol (LAL) 19 37.5 Paul Pierce (BOS) 18 33.3 Kevin Garnett (BOS) 17 61.5

Bryant led all scorers with 23 points but did it with a meager 25.0 percent efficiency. This game certainly illustrated just how gritty the NBA was a decade ago, and showed how much defense played a part in high-stakes matches. Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace played their parts, but they weren't particularly efficient either. For what it's worth, the Celtics were even worse, as the team ended the game sinking 40.8 percent of their shots.

4 Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons

June 21, 1988 - Lakers won 108-105

By the 1980s, it seemed like the Los Angeles Lakers had rivalries with nearly every team everyone. They had faced both the Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers in their finals appearances that decade and found a new opponent in the Detroit Pistons, who had been donned the "Bad Boys" of the Eastern Conference. In a series that saw Isiah Thomas drop a 43-point bomb in Game 6, the Lakers knew they would need all hands on deck if they wanted to win their fifth championship in nine years.

1988 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % James Worthy (LAL) 36 68.2 Joe Dumars (DET) 25 50.0 Byron Scott (LAL) 21 58.3 Magic Johnson 19 66.7 Adrian Dantley 16 45.5

Uninterested in losing to the Pistons who, at the time, were searching for their first NBA championship, James Worthy took matters into his own hands, dropping 36 points on highly efficient shooting, adding 16 rebounds and 10 assists along the way. Magic Johnson and Byron Scott added to the scoring, with the former dishing out 14 assists, leaving little room for Joe Dumars, Adrien Dantley, and an injured Thomas to climb back.

The fourth quarter saw the Pistons make one last attempt at securing the victory, outscoring the Lakers 32-25, but they could not complete the comeback, falling by just three points to end the series.

3 Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

June 20, 2013 - Heat won 95-88

After both teams battled through the first six games of the NBA Finals, LeBron James decided it was his title to win. Throughout the series, the Miami Heat had to tough out the rigid defense of the San Antonio Spurs, who boasted a late-career Tim Duncan and a younger Kawhi Leonard, who was known to shut his opponents down.

2013 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % LeBron James (MIA) 37 52.2 Tim Duncan (SAS) 24 44.4 Dwyane Wade (MIA) 23 52.4 Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 19 47.1 Manu Ginobili (SAS) 18 50.0

In Game 7, James dominated the second half, tallying 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in the second half, which helped secure the victory for the Miami Heat. He also took home the Finals MVP honors as he averaged 25.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7 assists in the series. Their 2013 finals win completed their back-to-back run and helped prove that James' signing with the Heat would work in favor of his legacy. For the second year in a row, James won regular season and Finals MVP awards.

2 Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

May 5, 1969 - Celtics won 108-106

At this point, it's pretty obvious that the Lakers have been involved in several heated Game 7s in the NBA Finals. 1969 was no different and it led to yet another ring for the Celtics who dominated the decade. Despite Jerry West's absurd 42 points, the Lakers fell to the Celtics in the series finale as John Havlicek, Em Bryant, and Sam Jones all scored over 20 to help lead them to the title.

1969 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % Jerry West (LAL) 42 48.3 John Havlicek (BOS) 26 57.9 Sam Jones (BOS) 24 62.5 Em Bryant (BOS) 20 42.9 Elgin Baylor (20) 20 45.5

While Boston proved year over year that their complete roster was the reason they won so many titles, the Lakers had to rely on West, Baylor, and an aging Wilt Chamberlain to help defeat their rivals. West, who averaged 37.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.4 assists will likely be the only player to ever lose the NBA Finals and win the Finals MVP award.

1 Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

June 19, 2016 - Cavaliers won 93-89

After falling behind 3-1 in the 2015 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James found themselves at a crossroads. They would either need to be flawless in their next three games and complete the comeback or allow the Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back titles.

2016 NBA Finals - Game 7 leading scorers Points Field goal % Draymond Green (GSW) 32 73.3 LeBron James (CLE) 27 37.5 Stephen Curry (GSW) 17 31.6 Klay Thompson (GSW) 14 35.3

Luckily for James, he didn't have to carry the team on his own. Kyrie Irving leaped to the occasion and became the co-star James so desperately needed. In Game 7, James and Irving scored 27 and 26 points respectively to ensure their scoring was never in jeopardy.

Their scoring aside, the moment that truly showed James was not planning on losing the game was his iconic block against Andre Iguodala. That one instance may have changed the course of the NBA since Kevin Durant joined the Warriors the year after to help take down James who was on the hunt for more titles.