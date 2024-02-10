EURO 2024 is fast approaching, as Germany prepares to host the showpiece event which will stage 24 nations across six groups. The tournament hosts face Scotland on the 14th of June to kick off a month of drama-filled action, which will be viewed globally, not just in Europe. Reigning champions Italy are considered outsiders to retain the trophy by the bookmakers whilst England and France are joint favourites. The final will be played on the 14th of July at the 74,000-seater Olympiastadion Berlin but before that, 36 games will take place across the group stages.

GIVEMESPORT has picked out and previewed 10 group stage games to watch at EURO 2024. It's important to note, each match will be selected based on one or both of the following factors:

Star players

Previous meetings

Significance of the game and added context

Top 10 games to watch at EURO 2024 # Fixture Date Venue 1 Netherlands vs France 21st June 2024 Red Bull Arena Leipzig 2 Spain vs Italy 20th June 2024 Veltins-Arena 3 Switzerland vs Germany 23rd June 2024 Deutsche Bank Park 4 Spain vs Croatia 15th June 2024 Olympiastadion Berlin 5 Turkey vs Portugal 22nd June 2024 Signal Iduna Park 6 Croatia vs Italy 24th June 2024 Red Bull Arena Leipzig 7 England vs Denmark 20th June 2024 Deutsche Bank Park 8 Germany vs Scotland 14th June 2024 Allianz Arena 9 Serbia vs England 16th June 2024 Veltins-Arena 10 Belgium vs Slovakia 17th June 2024 Deutsche Bank Park

10 Belgium vs Slovakia, 17th June 2024, Deutsche Bank Park

Players to watch: Romelu Lukaku and Robert Bozenik

Belgium topped the table in qualifying and went through the eight-game campaign unbeaten, winning six and drawing two. The top scorer in EURO qualifying, Romelu Lukaku, fired home a whopping 14 goals, including four in one game during a 5-0 victory against Azerbaijan. The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker has been in fine form at club level, too, netting 15 times across 27 appearances for Roma throughout the 2023/24 season.

Slovakia's Robert Bozenik could pose a threat to the EURO 2020 quarter-finalists after a productive showing in Portugal's top-flight. The towering centre-forward has struck seven times whilst laying on two assists for Boavista and was on the score-sheet twice for Slovakia during qualifying.

Last three meetings Scoreline Date Competition Belgium 2-1 Slovakia 6th February 2013 International Friendly Slovakia 1-1 Belgium 20th May 2006 International Friendly Belgium 1-1 Slovakia 17th April 2002 International Friendly Data sourced from 11vs11

9 Serbia vs England, 16th June 2024, Veltins-Arena

Players to watch: Dusan Vlahovic and Bukayo Saka

Serbia take on England on the first matchday of Group C. Rather surprisingly, the two sides have only met once and that came back in a friendly match in 2003, with England coming away 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole. So other than that, there's little data to go off heading into this affair.

Serbia have a number of players that pose a huge threat to Gareth Southgate's side. Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a danger as is veteran forward Dusan Tadic, but we've selected Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic as the player to watch. The 24-year-old completed a £66m move to the Turin-based club from Fiorentina in January 2022 and has gone on to net 35 times in 86 appearances as of the beginning of February 2024.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is a player to watch for the Three Lions after starring for Arsenal during the 2023/24 campaign. The skillful wide player has impressed on the international stage, too, having scored a hat-trick against North Macedonia in qualifying.

Last meeting Scoreline Date Competition England 2-1 Serbia 4th June 2003 International Friendly Data sourced from worldfootball.net and BBC Sport

8 Germany vs Scotland, 14th June 2024, Allianz Arena

Players to watch: Jamal Musiala and Scott McTominay

Tournament hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening match at EURO 2024, and after disappointing performances at the World Cup in Qatar and the previous EUROs, Julian Nagelsmann's side will be eager to right the wrongs and deliver a joyous summer on home soil for their supporters, so it could be a pretty tricky affair for Scotland. Though, they did enjoy a strong qualifying campaign, finishing second in Group A to Spain. Pivotal to that was Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who scored seven goals, including a brace against the aforementioned table-toppers.

So if Steve Clarke's team are to have any joy at the 75,000-seater Allianz Arena, their top scorer in qualifying, McTominay, may well be the difference maker. Germany's 20-year-old play-maker Jamal Musiala could also be a player to watch after his marvellous performances for Bayern Munich over the last few seasons.

Last five meetings Scoreline Date Competition Scotland 2-3 Germany 7th September 2015 European Championship qualifying Germany 2-1 Scotland 7th September 2014 European Championship qualifying Germany 2-1 Scotland 10th September 2003 European Championship qualifying Scotland 1-1 Germany 7th June 2003 European Championship qualifying Germany 0-1 Scotland 28th April 1999 European Championship qualifying Data sourced from 11vs11

7 England vs Denmark, 20th June 2024, Deutsche Bank Park

Players to watch: Jude Bellingham and Rasmus Hojlund

England face EURO 2020 semi-finalists Denmark in a mouth-watering clash in the second match-week of Group C. Gareth Southgate's side defeated The Red and Whites 2-1 in the last four at the previous tournament, so they'll be hopeful of repeating that feat once more when they meet in Frankfurt. The Three Lions possess a number of players capable of being the match-winner but we've picked out Jude Bellingham as the player to watch.

The Stourbridge-born midfielder has been firing in the goals for Real Madrid since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 for a fee potentially rising to £115m. Bellingham has netted 18 goals in 27 appearances (as of February 8th 2024) for the La Liga giants and is expected to play a starring role for England in the summer.

On the other hand, England will have to keep Manchester United centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund quiet. The 20-year-old has a phenomenal record for his country, scoring seven goals in just 10 outings, so he may be one to keep an eye on in this group-stage clash.

Last five meetings Scoreline Date Competition England 2-1 Scotland 7th July 2021 European Championships England 0-1 Scotland 14th October 2020 UEFA Nations League Denmark 0-0 England 8th September 2020 UEFA Nations League England 1-0 Denmark 5th March 2014 International Friendly Denmark 1-2 England 9th February 2011 International Friendly Data sourced from 11vs11

6 Croatia vs Italy, 24th June 2024, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Players to watch: Josko Gvardiol and Federico Chiesa

Croatia meet Italy on the third match-day of Group B in what could be a highly entertaining game. The two nations possess great quality and depending on other results, there may well be a lot riding on it. Josko Gvardiol, whom Manchester City fans will be very familiar with, is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Europe and is a colossus for Zlatko Dalic's team. The left-footed centre-back is Croatia's most valuable player according to Transfermarkt with a market value of €80m (£68.3m).

Italy, meanwhile, will be hoping to retain their crown as European champions after claiming victory at the 2020 edition, beating England on penalties in the final. Federico Chiesa starred at the tournament and is certainly a player to watch in this fixture. The Juventus forward has scored six goals during the 2023/24 season and scored a brace in qualifying against North Macedonia.

Last five meetings Scoreline Date Competition Croatia 1-1 Italy 12th June 2015 European Championship qualifying Italy 1-1 Croatia 16th November 2014 European Championship qualifying Italy 1-1 Croatia 14th June 2012 European Championship qualifying Italy 0-2 Croatia 16th August 2006 International Friendly Italy 1-2 Croatia 8th June 2002 World Cup Data sourced from 11vs11

5 Turkey vs Portugal, 22nd June 2024, Signal Iduna Park

Players to watch: Kenan Yildiz and Cristiano Ronaldo

Turkey face Portugal in the second matchday of Group F and it promises to be a cracking watch, with a plethora of elite players taking to the field. Roberto Martinez's side will be among the favourites to win the tournament and are spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished second top-scorer in EURO qualifying with ten behind only Belgium's Lukaku. Meanwhile, Turkey's teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz could be a player to watch after his sparkling performances for Serie A giants Juventus.

The 18-year-old forward became Juventus' youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted in a 2-1 victory against Frosinone in December 2023. Yildiz made his senior international debut a couple of months prior and scored on his second appearance during a 3-2 victory against Germany. It could very well be a breakout tournament for the 2005-born attacker.

Last five meetings Scoreline Date Competition Portugal 3-1 Turkey 24th March 2022 World Cup qualifying Portugal 1-3 Turkey 2nd June 2012 International Friendly Portugal 2-0 Turkey 7th June 2008 European Championship Portugal 2-0 Turkey 24th June 2000 European Championship Portugal 1-0 Turkey 14th June 1996 European Championship Data sourced from 11vs11

4 Spain vs Croatia, 15th June 2024, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Players to watch: Nico Williams and Luka Modric

The last time Spain and Croatia met it produced a goalless draw before the former won on penalties to win the Nations League. Prior to that, they squared off at EURO 2020 and it was perhaps one of the best games of the tournament. La Roja secured a 5-3 victory in extra-time to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition, so neutrals will be hoping for a repeat of that eight-goal thriller. The aforementioned Morata, who netted in the 5-3 win, is a player to watch as is the fleet-footed and tricky winger Nico Williams.

Croatia's talisman Luka Modric could be the difference maker for his team. The 38-year-old could be playing in his final major tournament for his country and will be desperate to bow out on a high if it is indeed his last. Modric captained his nation to a second-place finish in qualifying, one point adrift of Turkey at the summit of the table.

Last five meetings Scoreline Date Competition Croatia 0-0 Spain (5-4 win on penalties) 18th June 2023 Nations League Croatia 3-5 Spain 28th June 2021 European Championship Croatia 3-2 Spain 15th November 2018 Nations League Spain 6-0 Croatia 11th September 2018 Nations League Croatia 2-1 Spain 21st June 2016 European Championship Data sourced from 11vs11

3 Switzerland vs Germany, 23rd June 2024, Deutsche Bank Park

Players to watch: Zeki Amdouni and Leroy Sane

The hosts face Switzerland on the final match-day of Group A in what could be a decisive game. The pair last met in October 2020 in the Nations League and it produced a six-goal thriller, ending 3-3 on the night. Neutrals will be hopeful of a similar scoreline this time around.

Burnley striker Zeki Amdouni is a player to watch for Switzerland after scoring six goals during qualifying. The 23-year-old has struggled to hit top stride with the Clarets since arriving in the summer of 2023 but has displayed moments of magic. Germany's Leroy Sane is also a player to keep an eye on. The former Manchester City wide player has been tearing it up for Bayern Munich having scored nine goals whilst laying on 12 assists during the 2023/24 campaign.

Last five meetings Scoreline Date Competition Germany 3-3 Switzerland 13th October 2020 Nations League Switzerland 1-1 Germany 6th September 2020 Nations League Switzerland 5-3 Germany 26th May 2012 International Friendly Switzerland 0-4 Germany 26th March 2008 International Friendly Germany 3-1 Switzerland 7th February 2007 International Friendly Data sourced from 11vs11

2 Spain vs Italy, 20th June 2024, Veltins-Arena

Players to watch: Alvaro Morata and Nicolo Barella

Spain and Italy last met in the 2023 Nations League semi-final, and it was La Roja who came out on top, sealing a 2-1 win. Former Stoke City and Newcastle United forward Joselu came on as a late substitute and netted an 88th-minute winner to send his country through to the final of the competition - which they went on to win against Croatia. They also faced off in the semi-finals of EURO 2020, which saw Italy come away winners after a penalty shootout.

Nicolo Barella is a player to watch for Gli Azzurri. The 26-year-old midfielder was a key part of his nation's qualifying campaign, turning provider on four occasions. Meanwhile, Spain's Alvaro Morata could pose a real threat to Luciano Spalletti's team. The towering front-man has scored 19 goals in 30 appearances for Atletico Madrid during the 2023/24 season and is the joint-top scorer in the Champions League.

Last five meetings Scoreline Date Competition Spain 2-1 Italy 15th June 2023 UEFA Nations League Italy 1-2 Spain 6th October 2021 UEFA Nations League Italy 1-1 Spain 6th July 2021 European Championships Spain 3-0 Italy 2nd September 2017 FIFA World Cup qualifying Italy 1-1 Spain 6th October 2016 FIFA World Cup qualifying Data sourced from 11vs11

1 Netherlands vs France, 21st June 2024, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Players to watch: Kylian Mbappe and Denzel Dumfries

Netherlands take on 2016 finalists France in Group D in what could be a goal-flooded affair. The last time these two teams met, Les Blues secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace, so Ronald Koeman will no doubt be constructing a plan to keep the Paris Saint-Germain forward quiet this time around. On the other hand, France will need to be wary of Denzel Dumfries' threat down the right.

The Inter defender has been operating at right midfield for his country and laid on five assists during the qualifying campaign, with only two players - Mbappe and Bruno Fernandes - recording more.