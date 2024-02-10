Quick Links

EURO 2024 is fast approaching, as Germany prepares to host the showpiece event which will stage 24 nations across six groups. The tournament hosts face Scotland on the 14th of June to kick off a month of drama-filled action, which will be viewed globally, not just in Europe. Reigning champions Italy are considered outsiders to retain the trophy by the bookmakers whilst England and France are joint favourites. The final will be played on the 14th of July at the 74,000-seater Olympiastadion Berlin but before that, 36 games will take place across the group stages.

GIVEMESPORT has picked out and previewed 10 group stage games to watch at EURO 2024. It's important to note, each match will be selected based on one or both of the following factors:

  • Star players
  • Previous meetings
  • Significance of the game and added context

Top 10 games to watch at EURO 2024

#

Fixture

Date

Venue

1

Netherlands

vs

France

21st June 2024

Red Bull Arena Leipzig

2

Spain

vs

Italy

20th June 2024

Veltins-Arena

3

Switzerland

vs

Germany

23rd June 2024

Deutsche Bank Park

4

Spain

vs

Croatia

15th June 2024

Olympiastadion Berlin

5

Turkey

vs

Portugal

22nd June 2024

Signal Iduna Park

6

Croatia

vs

Italy

24th June 2024

Red Bull Arena Leipzig

7

England

vs

Denmark

20th June 2024

Deutsche Bank Park

8

Germany

vs

Scotland

14th June 2024

Allianz Arena

9

Serbia

vs

England

16th June 2024

Veltins-Arena

10

Belgium

vs

Slovakia

17th June 2024

Deutsche Bank Park

10 Belgium vs Slovakia, 17th June 2024, Deutsche Bank Park

Players to watch: Romelu Lukaku and Robert Bozenik

romelu-lukaku-belgium

Belgium topped the table in qualifying and went through the eight-game campaign unbeaten, winning six and drawing two. The top scorer in EURO qualifying, Romelu Lukaku, fired home a whopping 14 goals, including four in one game during a 5-0 victory against Azerbaijan. The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker has been in fine form at club level, too, netting 15 times across 27 appearances for Roma throughout the 2023/24 season.

Slovakia's Robert Bozenik could pose a threat to the EURO 2020 quarter-finalists after a productive showing in Portugal's top-flight. The towering centre-forward has struck seven times whilst laying on two assists for Boavista and was on the score-sheet twice for Slovakia during qualifying.

Last three meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

Belgium

2-1

Slovakia

6th February 2013

International Friendly

Slovakia

1-1

Belgium

20th May 2006

International Friendly

Belgium

1-1

Slovakia

17th April 2002

International Friendly

Data sourced from 11vs11

9 Serbia vs England, 16th June 2024, Veltins-Arena

Players to watch: Dusan Vlahovic and Bukayo Saka

alexander-mitrovic-dusan-vlahovic-serbia

Serbia take on England on the first matchday of Group C. Rather surprisingly, the two sides have only met once and that came back in a friendly match in 2003, with England coming away 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole. So other than that, there's little data to go off heading into this affair.

Serbia have a number of players that pose a huge threat to Gareth Southgate's side. Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a danger as is veteran forward Dusan Tadic, but we've selected Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic as the player to watch. The 24-year-old completed a £66m move to the Turin-based club from Fiorentina in January 2022 and has gone on to net 35 times in 86 appearances as of the beginning of February 2024.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is a player to watch for the Three Lions after starring for Arsenal during the 2023/24 campaign. The skillful wide player has impressed on the international stage, too, having scored a hat-trick against North Macedonia in qualifying.

Last meeting

Scoreline

Date

Competition

England

2-1

Serbia

4th June 2003

International Friendly

Data sourced from worldfootball.net and BBC Sport

8 Germany vs Scotland, 14th June 2024, Allianz Arena

Players to watch: Jamal Musiala and Scott McTominay

jamal-musiala-germany

Tournament hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening match at EURO 2024, and after disappointing performances at the World Cup in Qatar and the previous EUROs, Julian Nagelsmann's side will be eager to right the wrongs and deliver a joyous summer on home soil for their supporters, so it could be a pretty tricky affair for Scotland. Though, they did enjoy a strong qualifying campaign, finishing second in Group A to Spain. Pivotal to that was Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who scored seven goals, including a brace against the aforementioned table-toppers.

So if Steve Clarke's team are to have any joy at the 75,000-seater Allianz Arena, their top scorer in qualifying, McTominay, may well be the difference maker. Germany's 20-year-old play-maker Jamal Musiala could also be a player to watch after his marvellous performances for Bayern Munich over the last few seasons.

Last five meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

Scotland

2-3

Germany

7th September 2015

European Championship qualifying

Germany

2-1

Scotland

7th September 2014

European Championship qualifying

Germany

2-1

Scotland

10th September 2003

European Championship qualifying

Scotland

1-1

Germany

7th June 2003

European Championship qualifying

Germany

0-1

Scotland

28th April 1999

European Championship qualifying

Data sourced from 11vs11

7 England vs Denmark, 20th June 2024, Deutsche Bank Park

Players to watch: Jude Bellingham and Rasmus Hojlund

rasmus-hojlund-denmark

England face EURO 2020 semi-finalists Denmark in a mouth-watering clash in the second match-week of Group C. Gareth Southgate's side defeated The Red and Whites 2-1 in the last four at the previous tournament, so they'll be hopeful of repeating that feat once more when they meet in Frankfurt. The Three Lions possess a number of players capable of being the match-winner but we've picked out Jude Bellingham as the player to watch.

The Stourbridge-born midfielder has been firing in the goals for Real Madrid since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 for a fee potentially rising to £115m. Bellingham has netted 18 goals in 27 appearances (as of February 8th 2024) for the La Liga giants and is expected to play a starring role for England in the summer.

On the other hand, England will have to keep Manchester United centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund quiet. The 20-year-old has a phenomenal record for his country, scoring seven goals in just 10 outings, so he may be one to keep an eye on in this group-stage clash.

Last five meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

England

2-1

Scotland

7th July 2021

European Championships

England

0-1

Scotland

14th October 2020

UEFA Nations League

Denmark

0-0

England

8th September 2020

UEFA Nations League

England

1-0

Denmark

5th March 2014

International Friendly

Denmark

1-2

England

9th February 2011

International Friendly

Data sourced from 11vs11

6 Croatia vs Italy, 24th June 2024, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Players to watch: Josko Gvardiol and Federico Chiesa

federico-chiesa-italy

Croatia meet Italy on the third match-day of Group B in what could be a highly entertaining game. The two nations possess great quality and depending on other results, there may well be a lot riding on it. Josko Gvardiol, whom Manchester City fans will be very familiar with, is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Europe and is a colossus for Zlatko Dalic's team. The left-footed centre-back is Croatia's most valuable player according to Transfermarkt with a market value of €80m (£68.3m).

Italy, meanwhile, will be hoping to retain their crown as European champions after claiming victory at the 2020 edition, beating England on penalties in the final. Federico Chiesa starred at the tournament and is certainly a player to watch in this fixture. The Juventus forward has scored six goals during the 2023/24 season and scored a brace in qualifying against North Macedonia.

Last five meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

Croatia

1-1

Italy

12th June 2015

European Championship qualifying

Italy

1-1

Croatia

16th November 2014

European Championship qualifying

Italy

1-1

Croatia

14th June 2012

European Championship qualifying

Italy

0-2

Croatia

16th August 2006

International Friendly

Italy

1-2

Croatia

8th June 2002

World Cup

Data sourced from 11vs11

5 Turkey vs Portugal, 22nd June 2024, Signal Iduna Park

Players to watch: Kenan Yildiz and Cristiano Ronaldo

cristiano-ronaldo-portugal-ozan-kabak-turkey

Turkey face Portugal in the second matchday of Group F and it promises to be a cracking watch, with a plethora of elite players taking to the field. Roberto Martinez's side will be among the favourites to win the tournament and are spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished second top-scorer in EURO qualifying with ten behind only Belgium's Lukaku. Meanwhile, Turkey's teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz could be a player to watch after his sparkling performances for Serie A giants Juventus.

The 18-year-old forward became Juventus' youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted in a 2-1 victory against Frosinone in December 2023. Yildiz made his senior international debut a couple of months prior and scored on his second appearance during a 3-2 victory against Germany. It could very well be a breakout tournament for the 2005-born attacker.

Last five meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

Portugal

3-1

Turkey

24th March 2022

World Cup qualifying

Portugal

1-3

Turkey

2nd June 2012

International Friendly

Portugal

2-0

Turkey

7th June 2008

European Championship

Portugal

2-0

Turkey

24th June 2000

European Championship

Portugal

1-0

Turkey

14th June 1996

European Championship

Data sourced from 11vs11

4 Spain vs Croatia, 15th June 2024, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Players to watch: Nico Williams and Luka Modric

croatia-luka-modric-rodri-spain

The last time Spain and Croatia met it produced a goalless draw before the former won on penalties to win the Nations League. Prior to that, they squared off at EURO 2020 and it was perhaps one of the best games of the tournament. La Roja secured a 5-3 victory in extra-time to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition, so neutrals will be hoping for a repeat of that eight-goal thriller. The aforementioned Morata, who netted in the 5-3 win, is a player to watch as is the fleet-footed and tricky winger Nico Williams.

Croatia's talisman Luka Modric could be the difference maker for his team. The 38-year-old could be playing in his final major tournament for his country and will be desperate to bow out on a high if it is indeed his last. Modric captained his nation to a second-place finish in qualifying, one point adrift of Turkey at the summit of the table.

Last five meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

Croatia

0-0

Spain (5-4 win on penalties)

18th June 2023

Nations League

Croatia

3-5

Spain

28th June 2021

European Championship

Croatia

3-2

Spain

15th November 2018

Nations League

Spain

6-0

Croatia

11th September 2018

Nations League

Croatia

2-1

Spain

21st June 2016

European Championship

Data sourced from 11vs11

3 Switzerland vs Germany, 23rd June 2024, Deutsche Bank Park

Players to watch: Zeki Amdouni and Leroy Sane

switzerland-germany-nations-league

The hosts face Switzerland on the final match-day of Group A in what could be a decisive game. The pair last met in October 2020 in the Nations League and it produced a six-goal thriller, ending 3-3 on the night. Neutrals will be hopeful of a similar scoreline this time around.

Burnley striker Zeki Amdouni is a player to watch for Switzerland after scoring six goals during qualifying. The 23-year-old has struggled to hit top stride with the Clarets since arriving in the summer of 2023 but has displayed moments of magic. Germany's Leroy Sane is also a player to keep an eye on. The former Manchester City wide player has been tearing it up for Bayern Munich having scored nine goals whilst laying on 12 assists during the 2023/24 campaign.

Last five meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

Germany

3-3

Switzerland

13th October 2020

Nations League

Switzerland

1-1

Germany

6th September 2020

Nations League

Switzerland

5-3

Germany

26th May 2012

International Friendly

Switzerland

0-4

Germany

26th March 2008

International Friendly

Germany

3-1

Switzerland

7th February 2007

International Friendly

Data sourced from 11vs11

2 Spain vs Italy, 20th June 2024, Veltins-Arena

Players to watch: Alvaro Morata and Nicolo Barella

joselu-spain

Spain and Italy last met in the 2023 Nations League semi-final, and it was La Roja who came out on top, sealing a 2-1 win. Former Stoke City and Newcastle United forward Joselu came on as a late substitute and netted an 88th-minute winner to send his country through to the final of the competition - which they went on to win against Croatia. They also faced off in the semi-finals of EURO 2020, which saw Italy come away winners after a penalty shootout.

Nicolo Barella is a player to watch for Gli Azzurri. The 26-year-old midfielder was a key part of his nation's qualifying campaign, turning provider on four occasions. Meanwhile, Spain's Alvaro Morata could pose a real threat to Luciano Spalletti's team. The towering front-man has scored 19 goals in 30 appearances for Atletico Madrid during the 2023/24 season and is the joint-top scorer in the Champions League.

Last five meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

Spain

2-1

Italy

15th June 2023

UEFA Nations League

Italy

1-2

Spain

6th October 2021

UEFA Nations League

Italy

1-1

Spain

6th July 2021

European Championships

Spain

3-0

Italy

2nd September 2017

FIFA World Cup qualifying

Italy

1-1

Spain

6th October 2016

FIFA World Cup qualifying

Data sourced from 11vs11

1 Netherlands vs France, 21st June 2024, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Players to watch: Kylian Mbappe and Denzel Dumfries

kylian-mbappe-denzel-dumfries

Netherlands take on 2016 finalists France in Group D in what could be a goal-flooded affair. The last time these two teams met, Les Blues secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace, so Ronald Koeman will no doubt be constructing a plan to keep the Paris Saint-Germain forward quiet this time around. On the other hand, France will need to be wary of Denzel Dumfries' threat down the right.

The Inter defender has been operating at right midfield for his country and laid on five assists during the qualifying campaign, with only two players - Mbappe and Bruno Fernandes - recording more.

Last five meetings

Scoreline

Date

Competition

Netherlands

1-2

France

13th October 2023

European Championship qualifying

France

4-0

Netherlands

24th March 2023

European Championship qualifying

Netherlands

2-0

France

16th November 2018

UEFA Nations League

France

2-1

Netherlands

9th September 2018

UEFA Nations League

France

4-0

Netherlands

31st August 2017

FIFA World Cup qualifying

Data sourced from 11vs11