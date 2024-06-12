Highlights The full-back role has evolved massively over the last few years, and many of the players at Euro 2024 exemplify what is expected of a modern left-back.

Some countries, like Italy and France, have not one, but two incredible left-backs to choose from.

The best left-back at the tournament, Theo Hernandez, got his big break for France after replacing his injured brother at the 2022 World Cup.

The latest edition of the European Championship is just around the corner, and football fans will be treated to seeing some of the greatest players in the world strutting their stuff out in Germany for the next month. Among them, some of the very best defenders in the game will take to the field for their respective countries.

With the way the game has evolved in recent years, many will be expecting attacking returns not only from strikers and wingers, but from full-backs, too. So, GIVEMESPORT has earmarked these 10 brilliant left-backs who are set to tear it up at Euro 2024.

Ranking factors

Football ability

International pedigree

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etcetera)

Individual awards

The 10 best left-backs going to Euro 2024 Rank Country Player 10 Italy Andrea Cambiaso 9 Germany David Raum 8 England Luke Shaw 7 Portugal Nuno Mendes 6 France Ferland Mendy 5 Italy Federico DiMarco 4 Scotland Andrew Robertson 3 Spain Alex Grimaldo 2 Croatia Josko Gvardiol 1 France Theo Hernandez

10 Andrea Cambiaso

Italy

The Juventus man is just at the beginning of his international career, but has a very bright future ahead of him. Cambiaso can play on the left or the right, is solid defensively, and has fantastic vision and execution when it comes to passing, too, so can be very dangerous going forward.

He's coming off the back of a successful season with Juventus, where he registered nine goals in 39 games for the Old Lady. Unfortunately, he will likely be a squad player for Italy, as Federico DiMarco has the left-back birth nailed down for the Azzurri (more on him a little later).

Andrea Cambiaso - Italy stats Appearances 3 Goals 0 Assists 1

9 David Raum

Germany

David Raum racked up a whopping 13 assists for RB Leipzig this season, as well as scoring three goals, and really appears to have added a new level of creativity and attacking adventurousness to his game of late. Expect to see him bursting forward into advanced areas for Germany this summer.

It's not just attacking that Raum excels at, though. He's a no-nonsense defender, who's big and strong, but quick, too, and he will be very difficult to get past — attackers, be warned.

David Raum - Germany stats Appearances 20 Goals 0 Assists 4

8 Luke Shaw

England

Luke Shaw isn't going into the tournament with any form whatsoever, given he has been sidelined for Manchester United through injury since February. However, if and when he is passed fit, there is no doubt he will jump straight into Gareth Southgate's starting line-up for England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw's goal in the Euro 2020 final against Italy is the quickest goal in a European Championship final ever. His goal gave England the lead after just 1 minute and 57 seconds.

Were it not for recurring injury issues over the years, Shaw would arguably be regarded as one of the best in the world in his position. Still, he has a Europa League win, two Carabao Cups, and an FA Cup under his belt, and has even scored in a European Championship final before.

Luke Shaw - England stats Appearances 31 Goals 3 Assists 9

7 Nuno Mendes

Portugal

At just 21 years of age, Nuno Mendes has already hit the big time, having sealed a huge move from boyhood club Sporting Lisbon to PSG in the summer of 2022. He's not had the best of seasons this term, admittedly, but the Portuguese star has bags of talent, pace, and skill, and is rightly regarded as one of the most exciting modern full-backs today.

Portugal could be a real dark horse this summer. They have a strong squad, with a brilliant blend of youth and experience, and players like Nuno Mendes will certainly be ready to show what they can do on the biggest stage.

Nuno Mendes - Portugal stats Appearances 21 Goals 0 Assists 1

6 Ferland Mendy

France

Given France also have Theo Hernandez at their disposal, it is very likely Ferland Mendy may find himself firmly rooted to the subs bench for Euro 2024. Still, the Real Madrid man is right up there as one of the best in his position right now, as evidenced by his sterling performances in the Spanish side's run to the Champions League title this year.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign for Madrid, and will be desperate to nudge his way into Didier Deschamps' starting line-up for the tournament. Incredibly strong, agile, and possessing a great reading of the game, there are few full-backs more solid than Mendy, though he does lack a cutting edge when it comes to pushing forward.

Ferland Mendy - France stats Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 0

5 Federico DiMarco

Italy

This is a player who is truly flourishing in his peak years, as DiMarco has finally established himself as a key player for Inter Milan after spending the last few seasons out on loan. The 26-year-old played almost every game for his club this season, and produced an impressive return of six goals and eight assists from left-back.

DiMarco is very much a blend of the old school defender we've come to expect from Italy, while also possessing the engine and awareness to be a threat going forward, too. The holders will be desperate to make up for their absence at the 2022 World Cup, and DiMarco could well explode at Euro 2024 if the Azzurri can find their form.

Federico DiMarco - Italy stats Appearances 18 Goals 2 Assists 2

4 Andrew Robertson

Scotland

At club level, there are few full-backs that have performed more consistently over the last few years than Andrew Robertson. His influence and importance to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side cannot be overestimated, with the Scot providing ample creative opportunities for his teammates, while also being one of the most adept defenders in Europe.

Sadly, Scotland are unlikely to set the world alight this summer, and the odds are that Robertson will play three group games then be heading home. Still, Scotland surprised a few people in qualifying, and might fancy themselves to sneak into second place ahead of Switzerland and Hungary.

Andrew Robertson - Scotland stats Appearances 69 Goals 3 Assists 8

3 Alex Grimaldo

Spain

The incredible story of Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run this season has been dominated by attacking players like Florian Wirtz, but the German side's success has most certainly been built on a strong defensive foundation. 28-year-old Alex Grimaldo joined the Bundesliga champions last summer on a free transfer, and he has been a revelation at left-back, scoring 12 goals and adding 19 assists to be one of the team's most productive players.

He may only have two caps for Spain so far, but he could and should be the starting left-back for Luis de la Fuente's side this summer. If so, and if he can replicate his Leverkusen form at international level, Spain could end up being a real problem at this tournament.

Alex Grimaldo - Spain stats Appearances 2 Goals 0 Assists 0

2 Josko Gvardiol

Croatia

Gvardiol may have started his career as a centre-half, earning plaudits from across the game for his performances there for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup, but he has been transformed into an elite full-back since joining Manchester City. The 22-year-old has incredible physical attributes, is a highly intelligent player, and, as he showed in the latter stages of this season, can pop up with key goals, too.

Pep Guardiola loves the young defender, and had this to say about the Croatian star (via The Guardian):

"His focus is football. He wants to be better and better, and when that happens you have something special."

Josko Gvardiol - Croatia stats Appearances 29 Goals 2 Assists 0

1 Theo Hernandez

France

France could well be the best team at Euro 2024, and, like many players in Les Bleus' squad, Theo Hernandez is the best in his position at the tournament, too. Though he began his career in Spain and forged a strong reputation for himself there, things never really worked out at Real Madrid, but a move to AC Milan in 2019 has seen Hernandez take his game to the next level.

On the international stage, Theo's big breakthrough for France will have been bittersweet — he replaced his brother, Lucas, who was seriously injured in the World Cup game against Australia. He picked up an assist in that game, and in the following game against Denmark, too, and has not looked back since. Hernandez is now unequivocally France's number one left-back, and with his strength, attacking prowess, and tough tackling, he has all the attributes needed to be the very best full-back in the world.

Theo Hernandez - France stats Appearances 25 Goals 2 Assists 8

