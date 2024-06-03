Highlights Midfield strength will be crucial at Euro 2024 for teams with their eyes firmly locked on the prestigious trophy.

The top 10 central midfielders heading to Germany have been ranked based on international caps, trophies won and other metrics.

Young talents like Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala will be aiming to make their mark in the competition alongside experienced stars like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Euro 2024 is set to showcase some of the best talent the continent has to offer, as 24 teams will travel to Germany for an opportunity to create history. With the likes of England, France and Spain all competing, there are bound to be some heavyweight clashes as the tournament progresses.

With that possibility in mind, it's a well-known saying that games are won and lost in midfield and those who boast the most strength in depth in the engine room may be the ones who stand the best chance at getting their hands on some silverware come July.

With so many stacked players occupying this position on the pitch this summer, they have been whittled down to the 10 best. This ranking is only for central players, meaning the likes of Phil Foden, who is expected to operate on the left for England, won't be included. That said, the following factors have been considered when ranking the extremely talented crop of players.

Ranking Factors

International Caps

Trophies Won

2023/24 Season Statistics

Overall Impact For Country

10 Best Midfielders at Euro 2024 Rank Player Country 1 Rodri Spain 2 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 3 Jude Bellingham England 4 Toni Kroos Germany 5 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 6 Jamal Musiala Germany 7 Declan Rice England 8 Luka Modric Croatia 9 Florian Wirtz Germany 10 Ilkay Gundogan Germany

10 Ilkay Gundogan

Germany

Manchester City fans will not be in a hurry to forget just how brilliant Ilkay Gundogan was at times during his tenure at the Etihad. The German popped up in multiple big games, scoring in FA Cup finals and propelling City to a memorable comeback to win the Premier League title in 2022.

Now at Barcelona, Gundogan will look to bring experience to a German midfield. Die Mannschaft's midfield is filled with plenty of exciting young talent who will need a cool head such as the 33-year-old to help them navigate their way through the pressure of playing a major tournament in front of their own fans.

9 Florian Wirtz

Germany

Speaking of young midfield talent from Deutschland. Some might argue that Wirtz is the most in-form German international on the planet at this moment in time. The 21-year-old has flourished under the mentorship of Xabi Alonso this season, getting his hands on the Bundesliga and German Cup in the process.

That winning feeling is bound to be handy for Wirtz as he enters the first international tournament of his budding career. He will be hoping that he can carry his 38-goal contribution form of the last 12 months into proceedings.

8 Luka Modric

Croatia

The only Ballon d'Or winner on this list, this could be the last time we see Luka Modric compete in an international tournament for Croatia. The 38-year-old is at the stage where most footballers would be putting their feet up, but the midfield magician is still hungry to compete at the highest level - hence why he is keen to extend his deal at Real Madrid for one more year.

Having come agonisingly close to the World Cup back in 2018, the chances of the Croats lifting the trophy this time aren't high. However, Modric can still put on dazzling displays that defy a man of his years.

7 Declan Rice

England

He may have missed out on the first Premier League title of his career by a couple of points, but rest assured, Declan Rice will be extra motivated to lead the Three Lions to their first trophy since 1966.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice has started in all but four of his 50 England caps so far.

The former West Ham skipper has evolved into one of the most well-rounded defensive midfielders in world football in recent years. The criticism that was levied at him for his technical ability has been well and truly put to rest, and he retains his ability to sniff out danger and protect his back four. He will be a crucial part of Gareth Southgate's plans, with no one else in the squad possessing the ability to play what will now be referred to as the 'Declan Rice role.'

6 Jamal Musiala

Germany

When a certain Toni Kroos retires at the end of Euro 2024, this will be the young man tasked with leading Germany forward for at least the next decade. On so many occasions Jamal Musiala has already put Bayern Munich on his back at the tender age of 21. After registering 16 goal contributions in 24 Bundesliga games, had the midfielder been fit more often, perhaps Thomas Tuchel's future would be different.

The youngster is currently dealing with a knee issue, so expectations should be tempered slightly, much like with Wayne Rooney in 2006. But if he can get himself fully fit, it's not inconceivable to believe Musiala could run the show in Germany.

5 Bruno Fernandes

Portugal

Another man who could be looking at his final chance to win another international honour is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon has one European Championship to his name and will be looking to lead the line and his country to their second eight years on.

To do so, CR7 will need support from some of the creative forces behind him, namely, Bruno Fernandes. The Manchester United captain has rediscovered his best form of late and his assist for Kobbie Mainoo in the FA Cup final was pure genius. He will need to bring all of his skills to the table if Portugal want to get the most out of their talented group this summer.

4 Toni Kroos

Germany

The perfect stage for one of the best midfielders - or best footballers - of this generation to take his bow. The consensus is that Toni Kroos' retirement will go down as an unpopular one, with many believing the German is following in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane and George Best in stepping away from the game too soon.

Nevertheless, there is one thing that this talented maestro has yet to get his hands on in his glittering career, the European Championship. As a former World Cup winner, Kroos will be looking to add this missing piece to his trophy cabinet before riding off into the sunset.

3 Jude Bellingham

England

Right now, there might not be a better player in the world than the boy from Birmingham. A heavy favourite to be crowned the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Jude Bellingham will only strengthen his case if he finishes the football season with both the Champions League and Euro 2024 to his name.

If Musiala is the man to take Kroos' role for Germany, it will be the Englishman's job to do the same for Los Blancos. Whilst it is only a matter of time before Bellingham cements himself in that top spot, the fact is that two others have managed more silverware in their career and have been just as important to their teams in doing so.

2 Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

It takes some doing to be considered as being a better midfielder than Kevin De Bruyne. Perhaps from an overall perspective, the 32-year-old superstar is the man deserving of being top of the tree. However, his injury setbacks this season, coupled with the importance the man at number one has for club and country, means that KDB unfortunately slips to runner-up.

Make no mistake though, De Bruyne remains one of the most dangerous players at this tournament. His ability to see a pass from anywhere means that Belgium will always remain a dark horse to win any competition so long as this magician is around.

1 Rodri

Spain

It is safe to say that the current squad of Spanish talent don't have the same excitement surrounding them as the team who dominated international football from 2008-2012. Truthfully, none of the current crop would come close to making that team, apart from one.

In Rodri, La Roja possess someone who has all the capabilities of a prime Sergio Busquets, and perhaps even more mobility and goalscoring threat. The 27-year-old's unbeaten run at Manchester City is proof of how vital he is to any team he plays for. If Spain have any chance of upsetting the apple cart this summer, it will be because Rodri has put on a masterclass.

