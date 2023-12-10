Highlights The 1980s saw a shift towards more explosive offenses and higher passing numbers in the NFL.

Several Hall of Fame wideouts contributed to the offensive boom during the decade.

Jerry Rice, in particular, had an unprecedented impact in the 1980s.

In the early 1980s, NFL teams were still very focused on running the football and playing tight defense to win games. Back then, rules were much different as they pertained to the passing game, as safeties and cornerbacks were allowed to get quite handsy with wide receivers, and throwing into coverage could be very dangerous.

However, as the decade progressed, several teams began implementing more pass-heavy offenses. Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino turned the league on its head in 1984 by throwing for a then-record 5,084 yards.

John Elway of the Denver Broncos, Jim Everett of the Los Angeles Rams, and, of course, Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers ran some high-octane offenses as well.

Naturally, as QB numbers inflated, so did those of the league's best wide receivers. The Seattle Seahawks' Steve Largent averaged the most receiving yards per game during the 1970s with 63.6. Nine wideouts would better that number in the 1980s.

Let's take a look at the 10 best wide receivers of the decade based on their overall impact on the game.

10 Al Toon

1980s: New York Jets (1985-1989)

USA Today Sports

Al Toon is arguably one of the biggest what-ifs in New York Jets history. Taken with the 10th overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft, the Wisconsin product was an immediate contributor, catching 46 balls for 662 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

And over the next three seasons, Toon established himself as one of the biggest weapons in the league, making the Pro Bowl all three years.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Al Toon 69 355 4,574 23

He was also named a First-Team All-Pro in 1986 after catching 85 passes for 1,176 yards and eight TDs. Toon earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 1988, catching a league-high 90 passes for 1,067 yards and five scores.

Sadly, the Virginia native was forced to retire early in 1992 at the age of 29 after suffering several concussions during his eight-year career.

9 Stanley Morgan

1980s: New England Patriots (1980-1989)

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Stanley Morgan was drafted 25th overall by the New England Patriots in 1977 and enjoyed a solid 14-year NFL career.

While one of his best seasons came in 1979, which hurts him just a touch on this particular list, the Tennessee alum did plenty of damage in the 1980s. After making his first Pro Bowl following the '79 season, Morgan made three more trips following the 1980, 1986, and 1987 campaigns.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Stanley Morgan 134 435 8,087 47

Morgan's best overall season came in 1986 when he set career-highs in receptions (84) and yardage (1,491) and found the end zone 10 times. In addition to his four Pro Bowl selections, he was a two-time All-Pro selection and was later inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

8 Roy Green

1980s: St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals (1980-1989)

A fourth-round pick of the then-St. Louis Cardinals in 1979, Roy Green was actually a defensive back in college and began his NFL career on defense while also being used as a kick returner.

The Cardinals began using him as a part-time wideout in 1981, which yielded incredible results as he amassed 708 yards on just 33 receptions, prompting the team to make him a full-time receiver the following season. And it worked out quite well for everyone.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Roy Green 121 (as WR) 468 7,684 62

Green was a First-Team All-Pro in 1983, catching 78 balls for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors yet again in 1984 after nabbing 78 passes for 1,555 yards and 12 TDs. The Henderson State alum recorded a third 1,000-yard season in 1988, the franchise's first year in Arizona.

7 Wes Chandler

1980s: New Orleans Saints (1980-1981), San Diego Chargers (1981-1987), San Francisco 49ers (1988)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints selected Wes Chandler with the third overall pick of the 1978 NFL Draft, and it didn't take long for him to become a star as he notched his first 1,000-yard season in 1979.

The Saints dealt Chandler to the San Diego Chargers in 1981, and the success continued for the former Florida Gator as he made the Pro Bowl following the 1982, 1983, and 1985 seasons.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Wes Chandler 118 459 7,425 48

Chandler was having his best year during the strike-shortened 1982 season, recording a ridiculous 1,032 yards and nine touchdowns in only eight games, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and a fourth-place finish in the Offensive Player of the Year vote.

He finished his career with the San Francisco 49ers, and upon his retirement, Chandler ranked 13th in all-time receptions and 12th in all-time receiving yards.

6 Mike Quick

1980s: Philadelphia Eagles (1982-1989)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY

Mike Quick didn't have an overly lengthy career for the Philadelphia Eagles. Taken with the 20th overall pick in 1982, he played just nine total seasons. And over his final three years, the NC State product appeared in just 18 games due to severe patella tendinitis.

But from 1983 through 1987, Quick was as good as any other receiver in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in each of those five seasons and twice earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Mike Quick 97 354 6,329 60

Quick's best season came in 1983 when he caught 69 passes for a league-best 1,409 yards with 13 TDs. During that five-year stretch, the Philly wideout averaged 62 catches for 1,087 yards and 11 touchdowns, later earning him a place in the Eagles Hall of Fame.

5 James Lofton

1980s: Green Bay Packers (1980-1986), Los Angeles Raiders (1987-1988), Buffalo Bills (1989)

Via USA Today Sports

Of the 14,004 career receiving yards of Hall of Famer James Lofton, which were once the most in NFL history, nearly two-thirds were recorded during the 1980s.

Most of that work was done for the Green Bay Packers, who took the Stanford product with the sixth overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft. Lofton also spent a pair of seasons with the then-Los Angeles Raiders and closed out the decade as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs James Lofton 144 507 9,465 47

Lofton earned six of his eight trips to the Pro Bowl in the '80s, earned all four of his All-Pro selections during the decade, and was named a member of the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.

4 Art Monk

1980s: Washington Commanders (1980-1989)

USA Today Sports

Taken with the 18th overall pick in the 1980 draft, Art Monk played the entire decade and then some for a strong Washington Commanders franchise before ending his Hall of Fame career with one-year stints with the Jets and Eagles.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Art Monk 141 662 9,165 47

A three-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection, Monk helped Washington to a pair of Super Bowl victories in the '80s and added a third ring in the early '90s. His best overall season came in 1984 when he caught a career-best and league-high 106 passes for 1,372 yards with seven touchdowns.

3 Mark Clayton

1980s: Miami Dolphins (1983-1989)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

In the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Dan Marino, who, as mentioned, became the league's all-time single-season passing yards leader in just his second season.

What many tend to forget is that in the eighth round of that same draft, the team selected Louisville wide receiver Mark Clayton, who would be on the receiving end of plenty of those passes from No. 13.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Mark Clayton 103 405 6,565 63

Clayton, who was named to the Dolphins Ring of Honor in 2003, twice led the NFL in receiving touchdowns and was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection.

2 Steve Largent

1980s: Seattle Seahawks (1980-1989)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Largent, one of the best wide receivers of all time, did a tremendous amount of damage in the 1980s, catching 595 passes for 9,336 yards for the Seattle Seahawks. In addition, his 69 touchdown catches during the decade were the most in the league.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Steve Largent 141 595 9,336 69

The highly decorated Largent, who retired in 1989, earned five of his seven trips to the Pro Bowl during the decade and also earned a pair of All-Pro selections. He was named a member of the 1980s All-Decade Team and was also included on the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

1 Jerry Rice

1980s: San Francisco 49ers (1985-1989

Jerry Rice only played five seasons in the 1980s for the San Francisco 49ers. Those five seasons, however, were unlike anything the NFL had ever seen. He led the league in receiving touchdowns three times in the 1980s and led all receivers in yardage twice.

Rice also helped the Niners win back-to-back Super Bowls to close out the decade, earning Super Bowl 23 MVP honors with 11 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown in a 20-16 win over the Bengals.

1980s stats Games Receptions Yards TDs Jerry Rice 76 346 6,364 66

In his five seasons in the '80s, he made the Pro Bowl four times and was also a four-time First-Team All-Pro. Rice, of course, went on to break just about every single major record for wide receivers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

