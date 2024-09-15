Key Takeaways European giants Real Madrid and Barcelona naturally dominate the list of the best players in La Liga right now.

New signings to the league like Dani Olmo, Julian Alvarez, and Kylian Mbappe are featured in the ranking, bringing world-class quality to the league.

Lamine Yamal is already one of the best players in La Liga, despite being just 17-years-old.

Of all the top leagues in the world, there's a genuine argument to be made that La Liga is the most prestigious of them all. Between Real Madrid and Barcelona alone, the Spanish division has housed some of the greatest footballers of all time.

But, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now a fading memory for La Liga fans, there is an open goal for any elite players looking to be the best player in the Spanish top flight. With this in mind, here's a look at the 10 best players in La Liga in 2024.

Ranking Factors

How well they've started the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Their performances since arriving in the Spanish top flight.

Importance to their respective sides.

For forwards - goals and assists have been taken into account.

Memorable performances from recent seasons.

10 Unai Simon

Athletic Bilbao

La Liga has given us some amazing goalkeepers over the years — Iker Casillas and Victor Valdes were truly world class — but the best shot stopper in the league right now is Unai Simon. The Spaniard came through the Athletic Bilbao academy and is now approaching 200 appearances for the first-team. He's also Spain's number one keeper, and after his success at Euro 2024, has 46 caps to his name at international level.

Simon has great reflexes, is composed in possession, and is able to kick-start attacks with his impeccable distribution. The problem is, he's currently out with a wrist injury, so we won't be able to see him in action until December. Last season, he conceded just 33 goals in 36 games, keeping 18 clean sheets, which shows just how valuable he is to Bilbao.

Unai Simon's La Liga Statistics Appearances 179 Clean Sheets 61 Titles 0

9 Dani Olmo

Barcelona

Dani Olmo has brought his career full circle after moving to Barcelona this summer, the club he started out with as a youth prospect. The Spaniard left the Catalan club in 2014 for Dinamo Zagreb on a free transfer, but it is with RB Leipzig, whom he joined in 2020, where his stock truly started to rise. A highly creative, skilful, silky footballer, Olmo impressed with his influential displays in the Bundesliga.

Euro 2024 was an incredibly fruitful tournament for the 26-year-old. He started as an impact substitute for Spain, but eventually ended up becoming a key figure as his nation went all the way in Germany - Olmo finished the competition with three goals and two assists. A big money move to Barcelona in the summer made sense, and Olmo has scored two goals in the first two games of the campaign, suggesting he could be in for a big season.

Dani Olmo's La Liga Statistics Appearances 2 Goals 2 Shots Per 90 3.44 Passes Attempted Per 90 40.99

8 Ronald Araujo

Barcelona

Barcelona have a real eye for snapping up top talent from South America, and Ronald Araujo has proven to be a real bargain for the La Liga giants. Signed for just £3.5 million in 2018, the Uruguay defender worked hard to develop through the Barcelona B team before joining up with the senior squad in 2020, and is now regarded as one of the best centre-halves in the world.

Cool and composed with terrific awareness, Araujo is a brilliant ball-playing defender. But, he's also great in the air and has a real physicality to his game, making him just as effective at good, old-fashioned, combative defensive work as he is at the more progressive side of the modern game.

Ronald Araujo's La Liga Statistics Appearances 107 Goals 7 Assists 5 Titles 1

7 Federico Valverde

Real Madrid

Speaking of clubs spotting top talent in Uruguay, Real Madrid hit the jackpot when they signed Federico Valverde from Penarol, and his transfer fee of just over £4 million is just ludicrous when you consider his value right now. Real have an embarrassment of riches in the middle of the park — as they have pretty much every year for the last 30 years — but Valverde is finally standing out as the driving force in their midfield.

With Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric nearing the end of his career, Valverde has stepped up and shown his quality. He missed just one game last season as Real Madrid won the La Liga and Champions League double, and his vision, technique, and workrate make him one of the most important players in the Los Blancos squad.

Fede Valverde's La Liga Statistics Appearances 203 Goals 15 Assists 19 Titles 3

6 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

As far as breakthrough years go, the 2023/24 season for Lamine Yamal will go down in history as one of the most explosive of them all. Not only did the teenage talent make 50 appearances for Barcelona, delivering 16 goal contributions along the way, but he also went and won the European Championships with Spain in the summer, too. Honestly, it's scary to think that Yamal is still only 17-years-old.

He's started the new season in style, too, providing four assists and bagging one goal already. Yamal is a phenomenon, possessing magnificent dribbling and ball control, exceptional agility, and the ability to score outstanding goals. At times, he's unplayable, and he is destined to be the very best player in the world one day.

Lamine Yamal's La Liga Statistics Appearances 42 Goals 6 Assists 11 Titles 1

5 Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid

After playing backup to Erling Haaland at Manchester City for a couple of years, Julian Alvarez made the switch to Spain this summer to join Atletico Madrid in a bumper deal. In England, the Argentina international managed 36 goals in 103 appearances, which is pretty impressive considering he only played an average of 58 minutes per game. Rightly so, he wanted to get out of the shadow of Haaland, and big things are expected of him now he's plying his trade in La Liga.

Alvarez hasn't managed to get his first goal for his new club yet, but with his explosive pace and surprising strength, plus the ability to finish from long range or within the box, the 24-year-old has the potential to be one of the top strikers in the league.

Julian Alvarez's La Liga Statistics Appearances 4 Pass Completion Per 90 81.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.57

4 Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao

Another Bilbao academy product, Nico Williams is one of the most sought-after wingers in world football, and despite having his pick of a number of top clubs this summer, he committed his future to his boyhood club. The 22-year-old registered 22 assists and nine goals last season, and then went to Euro 2024 and set the world alight for eventual champions Spain.

It is no exaggeration to say that Williams is up there as one of the best dribblers in the game, and he's so dangerous when he gets running with the ball. The Bilbao man loves to take on his man and deliver a killer ball into the box, but he's just as deadly when he cuts inside and tries a shot for himself.

Nico Williams' La Liga Statistics Appearances 107 Goals 11 Assists 19 Titles 0

3 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

It says a lot about the quality of La Liga that Vinicius Junior, a player that scored 24 goals and contributed 11 assists last season, can only make it to third place on this ranking. The Brazilian attacker is strong, lightning quick, and, like many of his compatriots, has a penchant for flair and skills. He's absolutely unplayable most of the time, and is able to work himself space and shooting opportunities that very few players can.

Vinicius already has one goal and three assists to his name this season. The only problem is, he has one Kylian Mbappe to compete with for goalscoring opportunities this term.

Vinicius Jr's La Liga Statistics Appearances 180 Goals 50 Assists 40 Titles 3

2 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

It's safe to say Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid has already been a resounding success. The 21-year-old made the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Los Blancos last summer, and hit the ground running immediately. He ended the campaign with an incredible 23 goals and 13 assists, as well as a La Liga and Champions League winner's medal. The rise and rise of this talismanic talent has been a joy to watch, and at just 21-years-old, there's surely more to come.

Bellingham has the athleticism, physicality, ball control, and technical skills to be a world beater in the 6, 8, or 10 role; so much so that he often becomes a blur of the three. It may be a little premature to call him the complete midfielder, but it's close.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham became only the second ever Real Madrid player to score in all of his first three Champions League matches for the club (Christian Karembeu in 1998 was the first).

Jude Bellingham's La Liga Statistics Appearances 29 Goals 19 Assists 6 Titles 1

1 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

The much-anticipated move of Kylian Mbappe to Madrid naturally came with a certain degree of pressure, but the Frenchman doesn't seem to be feeling that weight at all. He's already scored three goals in his first five games for the Spanish giants, and as the new focal point of Carlo Ancelotti's side, there's a very good chance he will end up with ridiculous numbers this season.

It was always hard to truly judge Mbappe's levels when he was at PSG — the French league isn't exactly the most competitive in Europe — but early signs at Madrid show that the France captain is without a doubt a top tier player. His electric pace, clinical finishing, and genius-level footballing brain make Mbappe not just the best player in La Liga, but quite possibly the best player in the world now.

Kylian Mbappe's La Liga Statistics Appearances 4 Goals 2 Assists 0 xGoals Per Game 3.55

Statistics sourced via Transfermarkt and FBREF. Correct as of 13.09.24.