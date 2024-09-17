Key Takeaways Bundesliga is rich in talent with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala some of the youngest talents.

Harry Kane and Granit Xhaka have been successful imports from the Premier League.

Other talents include Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons.

The Bundesliga is one of the most cultured and exciting leagues in the world of football. Germany has delivered some of the best club teams in football history, incredible players, and rocking stadium crowds, too.

In 2023/24, the relentless dominance of Bayern Munich was overturned, with Bayer Leverkusen putting together one of the most astounding unbeaten runs to claim their first ever Bundesliga title. Like most leagues, the Bundesliga is primarily made up of natives plying their trade in their homeland, but the division has attracted world-class talent from around Europe. Many of the best young players in the world are now showcasing their skills in Germany, giving the league a rich and competitive dynamic.

From Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala to Granit Xhaka, here are the very best players in the Bundesliga at this moment in time.

Ranking Factors

How well they've started the 24/25 Bundesliga season

Performances since arriving in the German top flight

Importance to their respective sides

For forwards - goals and assists have been taken into account

Memorable performances from recent seasons

10 Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have a long history of employing some of the finest wingers in world football, and Leroy Sané is their main danger man when it comes to attacking via the channels these days. The 28-year-old is devastatingly effective when cutting inside, has brilliant ball control, and a thunderous long shot in his locker.

Despite Bayern's failure to secure a trophy last season, Sane was in top form once more, delivering ten goals and 13 assists across 42 appearances in all competitions. That's slightly less than the 2022/23 campaign, where the German racked up 14 goals and ten assists. He's yet to get going this season, but if Bayern Munich are to get back to winning ways, Sane will be a key factor in that push for success.

Leroy Sane's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 170 Goals 40 Assists 42 Titles 3

9 Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund

The Borussia Dortmund star has tonnes of potential and is one of the most exciting players to watch in the Bundesliga. Karim Adeyemi's tricky feet and rapid pace make him a nightmare for opponents to deal with, and he's also got a great awareness and vision that allow him to create goalscoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

His attacking returns haven't quite reached the levels we might expect, but Adeyemi is still only 22-years-old and has room to develop in this expansive Dortmund side. Don't be surprised to see this young talent making a move to one of the world's top clubs in the next couple of years — more than likely, he will be Leroy Sané's replacement at Bayern one day.

Karim Adeyemi's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 48 Goals 11 Assists 8 Titles 0

Related Aston Villa 'Monitoring' Borussia Dortmund Star Karim Adeyemi Karim Adeyemi has been linked with Aston Villa amidst Chelsea and Juventus interest

8 Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have an incredible knack for developing some of the top talents in the Bundesliga. Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Christopher Nkunku all went on to great things after shining for the German outfit, and Benjamin Sesko is the next star to rise up for Red Bull. The Slovenian forward is lethal in front of goal, and has a varied repertoire of finishing techniques; he's great in the air, calm in the box, and makes clever moves to create space for himself.

Sesko has been in Germany for just over a year now, and his debut campaign delivered 18 goals across all competitions. He's already got one goal and two assists this term, and at just 21-years-old, has potential to become the next striking sensation across Europe.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 34 Goals 14 Assists 3 Titles 0

Related Benjamin Sesko Reveals Why He Turned Down Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd The young striker extended his contract at RB Leipzig until 2029 despite interest from Premier League giants.

7 Alejandro Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen

Signed on a free transfer from Benfica last summer, Alejandro Grimaldo immediately became a key figure in Xabi Alonso's dominant Bayer Leverkusen side and was integral to the defensive strength for the Bundesliga champions in their astounding unbeaten season. The Spaniard may be a left-back, but it is in attacking areas that he is most impressive, registering a huge 20 assists and 12 goals last term. He's already got one goal and two assists this season, too.

It helps that Grimaldo is a menace from direct set-pieces and is great at delivering crosses, but the key to the 28-year-old's game is his athleticism and willingness to get forward, while also being capable of tracking back and protecting his own box. The Leverkusen star is right up there as one of the best left-backs in the world.

Alejando Grimaldo's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 36 Goals 11 Assists 16 Titles 1

Related 10 Most Valuable Spain Players Right Now [Ranked] Spain have an incredible number of talented players from Lamine Yamal to Rodri - both feature in the top 10 most valuable assets the nation can boast.

6 Xavi Simons

RB Leipzig

Xavi Simons may only be 21-years-old, but he's already a well travelled young player. Starting out in the Barcelona youth team before moving on to PSG's youth setup, the Dutchman joined PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, but the French side signed him back the following summer. He's still only played 11 games for PSG, though, having been loaned to RB Leipzig for the last two seasons.

There is no doubt that Simons is one of the most tantalising playmakers in world football, and his return of 25 goal contributions last season is testament to his ability. A neat dribbler capable of making a killer pass, Simons is incredibly dangerous if you give him an inch of space.

Xavi Simons' Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 13 Titles 0

Related RB Leipzig 'Confident' of Signing Man Utd Target Xavi Simons Manchester United look set to miss out on the signing of Xavi Simons this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

5 Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen

When he was at Arsenal, Granit Xhaka was a solid if unremarkable player, who was arguably better known for his poor discipline than anything else. He joined Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen revolution last summer, and proved to be a revelation for the unlikely Bundesliga champions. Xhaka's combative spirit, exceptional work ethic, and ability to help his side transition from defence to attack made him the perfect foil for Leverkusen's more dynamic flair players.

A year ago, Xhaka would not have been anywhere near this list, but he is proof that, in the right environment, a player can flourish. His time with Leverkusen has been transformative for the Swiss midfielder, and he has to be regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the world now.

Granit Xhaka's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 144 Goals 10 Assists 4 Titles 1

4 Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich

Technically, Joshua Kimmich is another product of that impressive production line at RB Leipzig, though his career only truly took off after he made the move to Bayern Munich. Originally a highly-productive defensive midfielder, Kimmich has gradually made the transition to becoming a right-back in recent years, and somehow, he's just as brilliant in both roles.

As one of Bayern's most experienced players, Kimmich utilises his strong technical ability, footballing brain, and range of passing to dictate the play from wherever he is on the field. He also regularly registers assists, delivering double digits in that area every year since the 2017/18 campaign. The industrious midfielder-cum-defender is one of the best all-round footballers in Europe, and yet he is still somehow underrated.

Joshua Kimmich's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 265 Goals 26 Assists 73 Titles 8

Related 20 Highest-Paid Bundesliga Players [Ranked] Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Dani Olmo all appear inside the top 20.

3 Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz exploded onto the scene last season as the star man in Bayer Leverkusen's extraordinary title-winning campaign. The 21-year-old is one of the most in-form number 10s in world football, and has already picked up where he left off last term (when he scored 18 goals and registered 20 assists), by bagging two goals in the first two league games of the new season. Put simply, when Wirtz is firing on all cylinders, Leverkusen are almost unplayable.

The youngster is so good at finding those pockets of space around the edge of the box, and he's a clinical finisher, too. Wirtz loves to be involved in neat interplay in the attacking third, using his range of dribbling, passing, and shooting to find a route to goal.

Florian Wirtz's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 112 Goals 28 Assists 35 Titles 1

2 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

Letting Jamal Musiala escape their grasp as a youngster may end up being one of the biggest regrets Chelsea will ever have. The playmaker joined Bayern Munich for less than £200,000 back in 2019, and would now be deemed invaluable to the German outfit. At just 21-years-old, Musiala appears to have just about every asset you could want in a number 10: He's fast, surprisingly physical, smart, creative, and has supreme technical ability.

The youngster is more than capable of chipping in when it comes to goals — he bagged 12 last season across all competitions — and he has clearly relished having someone like Harry Kane to feed off in attack. It is terrifying to think that Musiala will get even better in the next few years.

Jamal Musiala's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 117 Goals 35 Assists 26 Titles 4

Related Why Jamal Musiala Decided Not to Represent England at Senior Level He is undeniably one of the brightest young players in world football, but Jamal Musiala chose to represent Germany over England - here's why.

1 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

What can we say about Harry Kane that hasn't already been said? The England captain is arguably the best striker in the game right now, and is inarguably the most clinical finisher in football today. After acting as the talisman for Tottenham Hotspur for so many years and establishing himself as the Premier League's top marksman, Kane made the big move to Bayern Munich last summer in search of silverware.

His debut campaign with the Bavarian outfit didn't end in team glory, but on a personal level, Kane has to be happy with his own contributions: He scored 44 goals in 45 games for Bayern in all competitions, adding 12 assists to that tally, and broke just about every record going in the Bundesliga.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane became the fastest player to reach 20 goals in a Bundesliga campaign last term, hitting the landmark in just 15 games. The record was previously held by Hamburg's Uwe Seeler, who needed 21 games to hit 20 goals back in 1963/64.

Harry Kane's Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 35 Goals 40 Assists 11 Titles 0

Statistics sourced via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16.09.24