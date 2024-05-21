Highlights England's Euro 2024 squad is bursting with young talent, leaving experienced players like Rashford and Sterling out in the cold.

Reece James' potential as one of the best right-backs worldwide is overshadowed by his injury struggles at Chelsea this season.

Solanke has been excluded from the squad despite his impressive goal-scoring form at Bournemouth.

England have the perfect opportunity to assert themselves as a leading European nation this summer at Euro 2024. After losing on penalties to Italy last time out, the tag of nearly-men needs shaking – and Gareth Southgate has named his provisional 33-man provisional squad ahead of an all-important summer.

The usual suspects, such as 2024 Ballon d'Or candidates Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham were, expectedly, the first names on the boss’ list as they prepare behind the scenes for an all-important summer of nationwide excitement - but given the ever-extending pool of English talent, there are still a plethora of big names that are not set to play for the Three Lions this summer.

The emergence of England youngsters, namely Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Gordon, means that some of the older and more experienced members of previous squads have been snubbed the opportunity to represent their country once again. As England fans and pundits alike come to terms with Southgate's 33-strong selection, here are 10 of the brightest stars that have missed out this time around.

6 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Close

After the shoddy Premier League season he has endured with Manchester United, there can be little qualms over Marcus Rashford’s exclusion from Southgate’s thinking. A fit and firing forward version of Rashford would, no doubt, be on the plane – but in the season just gone, the winger was a shadow of his former self. On the back of his 30-goal season in 2022/23, he became one of the most disappointing Premier League players in the season to follow.

Saying that, his sharp injection of pace and directness, which has also been proven on the international stage, would’ve been a valuable tool for Southgate and Co as they look to reign supreme in Germany. A 60-cap international, Rashford has scored 17 goals for his country and three of those came in the World Cup despite a lack of minutes.

5 Reece James

Chelsea

Close

When fit, Reece James makes a compelling case for being England's – and potentially world football’s – best right-back. Offensively sound and capable of fulfilling his defensive duties, the Englishman is the complete package. But, as they say, availability is the best ability. And James’ injury concerns have been led bare during his first season as Chelsea skipper.

Related 10 Best Premier League Right-Backs Ranked The Premier League is stacked with quality at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker & Kieran Trippier all quality players.

Having only appeared 10 times for his boyhood club, the right-back’s chances of booking a spot on the plane were tainted when he picked his first injury in August. A selection of games saw him performing at a substandard level before he underwent surgery in December. Capped a mere 16 times for his country, the one-time Champions League winner returned for the final three games of the season – but his early shower against Brighton meant he missed the concluding match day.

4 Ben Chilwell

Chelsea

Close

The 2023/24 Premier League season looked promising for Ben Chilwell. Not only was he named Chelsea's vice-captain, acting as deputy to skipper James, in the summer, but with this summer's rendition of the European Championships on the horizon, it was the perfect opportunity for the left-back to stake a claim as the standout choice for Southgate and Co.

Unfortunately for the Milton Keynes-born ace, game time has come all-too few and far between across the entirety the most recent campaign for him to be considered a serious option for the upcoming tournament. Having played a mere 13 games from start to finish, and notching just the solitary assist in that time, Southgate has decided to place his trust in different options.

3 Raheem Sterling

Chelsea

Close

Similarly to Rashford, Raheem Sterling’s international experience could be sorely missed. Of course, the Englishman’s domestic standards have not exactly been up to scratch of late – and he’d be the first to admit that his form is probably not worthy of a place at Euro 2024. The Jamaican-born wide man has not represented England since late 2022 – and thus, it’s clear that he no longer falls into Southgate’s plans.

Related 20 Highest-paid English Footballers in 2024 [Ranked] The highest-paid English footballers in the world have been listed, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

But, with tournament football being so critical, Sterling’s combination of talent and pedigree at major international tournaments would’ve made him a solid choice. In the 2023/24 Premier League season, Sterling took a step back as Cole Palmer, a name who is among Southgate’s selections, was firing on all cylinders with the man in question notching just 12 G/A (eight goals and four assists) in 31 outings.

2 Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth