Highlights Ahead of Euro 2024, Germany have named their 27-man provisional squad.

The pace of Serge Gnabry and the experience of Mats Hummels has been ignored by boss Julian Nagelsmann.

German icon Marco Reus has also been left out alongside Timo Werner and Julian Brandt.

As we near closer to this summer’s rendition of the European Championships, the first port of call for every competing nation is to name their squad – and luckily for managers, an increase from 23 to 26 players has given them much more wiggle room. And given its on home turf for the German national team, boss Julian Nagelsmann would have brainstormed on more than one occasions to ensure his 26-strong squad is as imperious as it physically can be.

As a whole, Die Nationalmannschaft have flattered to deceive in recent tournaments with a conveyor belt of managers, including Joachim Low and Hansi Flink, unable to bring home international honours since their 2014 World Cup win. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Toni Kroos will be looking to show the footballing world that Germany are still to be considered a leading nation moving forwards.

Though, there are some deserving players that failed to get the call-up. It’s every player’s dream to represent their respective nation at a prestigious international tournament – but, for some, that will not be the case at Euro 2024. With that said, here are the top 10 German players that have been snubbed.

Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund

Despite Mats Hummels playing a crucial part in Borussia Dortmund's run to the final of the Champions League this campaign, there’s no space for the wiry veteran in Nagelsmann’s plans. Admittedly, the 35-year-old is perhaps not as agile as he once was – but there’s little wrong with using a spot to add some much-needed experience.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mats Hummels won Man of the Match for both legs of Dortmund’s semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

And that’s not to say that Hummels, capped on 78 times, is past it. Still a very capable defender – as showcased this season – he’s been the centrepiece of his side’s back line throughout a memorable campaign. The fact that he managed to keep Kylian Mbappe, a potential foe in the summer, quiet during both semi-finals should be enough to warrant his inclusion – but not in the eyes of Nagelsmann.

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry’s sheer pace and power could be a useful trait to have when tired legs become a problem for opponents in the latter stages of games – but on the back of Nagelsmann’s team selection for Euro 2024, German fans will be relying on others to offer such a pace of directness.

The former Arsenal prospect, one of the players who have shone since leaving the Premier League, has scored a paltry three goals alongside a duo of assists in 10 Bundesliga outings in what has been a season rotten to the core by injuries. As one of Bayern Munich’s most devastating assets, Stuttgart-born Gnabry would’ve no doubt been considered if he enjoyed an injury-free campaign for his current employers.

Related Serge Gnabry's "Stirring Pot" Celebration Explained The German scored vs former club Arsenal and then pulled out his famous celebration.

Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund

A spot in the German squad would have been perfect for Karim Adeyemi’s development, though Nagelsmann decided to leave the young winger at home. Ferocious in an offensive sense and resolute from a defensive standpoint, which became a recent talking point after their European clash with PSG, the Borussia Dortmund talent has enjoyed a quietly brilliant term under Edin Terzic’s watchful eye.

Perhaps the inconsistency shown in the first half of the season has seen him fall down the Nagelsmann’s pecking order – but his upturn in performances since the turn of the year have been Euro 2024 worthy. It's, of course, worth noting that Adeyemi, 22, is yet to be capped by Germany – and perhaps their management believe it’s best to not take his experience into the summer.

Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur

Having lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, Tottenham Hotspur’s summer plans were flipped on their head. Formerly of Chelsea, Timo Werner was snared on loan from RB Leipzig – and the German is now ‘very happy’ to make the move a permanent one.

From an international perspective, the lightning-quick forward will be gutted not to have been chosen by Nagelsmann and his entourage given he’s looking to guide his somewhat derailed career back onto the tracks. The 57-cap, 24-goal German international has five goal involvements to his name thus far – but his Tottenham form was not enough to woo Germany’s management.

Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund

A footballer as loyal as they come, Borussia Dortmund’s 12-year servant, Marcos Reus, has also been snubbed by Nagelsmann and Co as they look to triumph on home soil. Having garnered six goals and seven assists during this season, Reus’ returning numbers have taken a hit – but his pedigree among the German squad would be imperative.

Related Ranking the 15 Best Footballers to Never Win a League Title A plethora of world-class players have never won a league title despite their quality on the pitch.

German’s squad is young and thriving and having the likes of Reus in the dressing room would be invaluable in their bid for gold, though it seems that is not the case for Nagelsmann and Co, who have forced him to watch from the stands. It seems a shame given Dortmund’s send-off for the 34-year-old showered him with plenty of admiration – but, perhaps, his international career is all but done.

Five Other Top Names Miss Out

Sule and Goretzka also snubbed

Close

The aforementioned quintet of star men are not the only players to have not ‘booked a spot’ on the plane this summer. Borussia Dortmund’s Niklas Sule, who has struggled for a sustained run of games this season, has been left out too. Sule’s teammates, Julian Brandt and Emre Can, will also not be representing Germany at Euro 2024 this summer.

It’s not just the die Schwarzgelben trio that are without action in the mid-season, however, as Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, capped on 57 different occasions, and Bernd Leno of Fulham, who is widely regarded as one of the top 10 goalkeepers in the Premier League, also missed out on a call-up.