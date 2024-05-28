Highlights Spain's Euro 2024 squad showcases a focus on young talent, leaving experienced players like Cesar Azpilicueta out.

Injuries to rising stars like Yeremy Pino and Gavi mean top talents will miss out on the tournament, adjusting the team's dynamics.

Notable absences like Marco Asensio and Pedro Porro highlight the blend of youth and experience in Spain's football landscape.

They may be a world away from their golden generation of the early 2010s, but make no mistake about it, Spain still possess a competitive team heading into this summer's European Championships.

With young stars such as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubrasi being included in Luis de la Fuente's provisional squad, there is a clear emphasis on promoting the exciting youth that is coming through the ranks of La Roja. This means that some of the more experienced names have found themselves on the sidelines.

That, combined with injuries to other young starlets has meant that there are a number of top talent from España who will miss out on Euro 2024, many of whom would've been expected to be included at the start of the year.

10 Best Spanish Players Missing Euro 2024 Player Position Club Gavi Midfielder Barcelona Lucas Vazquez Defender/Midfielder Real Madrid Pedro Porro Defender Tottenham Hotspur Miguel Gutierrez Defender Girona Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper Real Madrid Pau Torres Defender Aston Villa Marco Asensio Attacker Paris Saint-Germain Yeremy Pino Attacker Villarreal Cesar Azpilicueta Defender Atletico Madrid

Related Best 11 of Players Who Will Miss Euro 2024 Euro 2024 will showcase some incredible talent, but some wonderful players will be absent throughout the international tournament.

Gavi

Barcelona

If not for suffering a cruciate ligament injury all the way back in November, there is no chance that Gavi would've been missing this tournament as he is one of Spain's best players. Since making his international debut aged just 17, the teenager sensation has already gone on to make 27 appearances for his country.

It was always a race against time for Gavi to be fit in time for the Euros, and whilst there is a possibility that he would've healed from his injury in time to participate, throwing him in at the deep end after such a long lay-off would be beyond dangerous. For someone who has plenty of time to impact his country, short-term pain is better for long-term gain.

Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid

Lucas Vazquez is often someone who is used to being on the periphery of both his national team and his club side. Yet, his versatility makes him a useful option to have in your squad, particularly in tournament football.

Sadly, the 32-year-old won't be joining teammates Nacho and Dani Carvajal on their trip to Germany this summer. With nine-caps to his name, the winger-turned-full-back seemingly responded to his omission from the squad with a cryptic message on social media. Perhaps Vazquez is right to feel frustrated about missing out on his third straight tournament.

Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur

Another right-back who might be shocked to find himself out of the reckoning is Tottenham's Pedro Porro. Though he has only managed to gain three caps for his country, the 24-year-old has impressed under Ange Postecoglu and has been one of the signings of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only James Maddison, Heung-Min Son and Brennan Johnson provided more Premier League assists for Tottenham during the 23/24 season than Pedro Porro.

This was not enough, however, for the former Sporting Lisbon man to break into the team. With many years left, finding his way back into tournament football is not out of the realm of possibility for Porro. On this occasion though, the Spaniard will have to watch from home and begin preparations for the next campaign.

Related 10 Best Players Left Out of Portugal's Euro 2024 Squad There are some seriously impressive names left out of Portugal's squad for the European Championships.

Miguel Gutierrez

Girona

Moving over to the left side of defence now, and a young man who has come to prominence with some star-making displays over the last 12 months. Having come through the Real Madrid academy, Miguel Gutierrez found himself being shipped off to Girona with very little fanfare in 2022.

What wasn't predicted was the incredible run the small Catalan side would go on as they finished third in the 23/24 La Liga table. Gutierrez was a massive part of this, with the 22-year-old showcasing all the abilities a modern full-back requires. This was not enough for him to receive a first call-up, but keep an eye out for this name in the future.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid (On loan from Chelsea)

Reuters

Thibaut Courtois' injury presented Kepa Arrizabalaga with the most opportune chance to reignite his career at one of the biggest clubs in the world. It had been a topsy-turvy spell for the 'keeper after arriving at Chelsea for a world record fee. Back in his home country, perhaps the 29-year-old would find his feet once more.

In reality, Kepa found himself being demoted to effective third-choice, with Ukranian Andriy Lunin being preferred by Carlo Ancelotti. This would've done Arrizabalga's confidence no good, nor his chances at being called him to represent his country this summer.

Robert Sanchez

Chelsea

Another Chelsea goalkeeper who has struggled to fit the billing. There must be something in the water in West London.

Robert Sanchez's move to join Mauricio Pochettino was a strange one on the surface. The shot-stopper had already been replaced at Brighton by Jason Steele by the time his £25m transfer came to be. Having already been capped by his country, perhaps the 26-year-old could find the form that heralded praise not long before.

Instead, history repeated itself. After a few months, Sanchez found himself warming the bench with Djordje Petrovic being preferred. That all but ended the Spaniard's hopes of being one of the three goalkeepers in this summer's squad.

Pau Torres

Aston Villa

From 2019-2022, Pau Torres was a regular feature in the Spanish national team. Often linked with a move to Manchester United, it was Aston Villa who ended up managing to secure his services from Villarreal last summer.

It took a moment for the 27-year-old to find his feet, but he put in a respectable performance over the course of the season, ranking highly in key areas such as blocks and clearances for the club. This was not enough to earn him a recall though, with Aymeric Laporte being one notable name to be included instead despite his exploits in Saudi Arabia.

Related 10 Best Players Left Out of England's Euro 2024 Squad From Marcus Rashford to Reece James, there are a litany of top English stars that have been snubbed by Gareth Southgate and his entourage.

Marco Asensio

Paris Saint-Germain

It's somewhat remarkable to think that Marco Asensio is now in the prime years of his career having previously been one of the most talked about wonderkids of his generation. Sadly, he's gone from scoring in the Champions League final as a youngster for Real Madrid, to being let go as a free agent and struggling to make his mark at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old featured in just 36% of the possible minutes available to him in his debut Ligue 1 season. This, combined with the likes of Lamine Yamal bursting onto the scene, has meant that Asensio may forever find himself on the outside looking in for the rest of his international career.

Yeremy Pino

Villarreal

What was written about Gavi is just as applicable when it comes to the tale of Yeremy Pino. At just 21 years old, it is clear that Pino has the potential to be a star for La Roja in years to come. With 12 caps to his name already, he likely would've been adding to that this summer if it wasn't for tragic circumstances.

Just like Gavi, the Villarreal superstar suffered a cruciate ligament injury, ironically at a very similar time to the Barcelona wonderkid. Recovery has been arduous and whilst a full one might be made in time for the tournament, building up match fitness is a whole other ball game. That sees Pino miss out for now.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Atletico Madrid

For all the exciting young talent that will be available for De La Fuente this summer, there is something to be said for leadership and experience. These two qualities are something that Cesar Azpilicueta has in abundance.

There is not much that the Chelsea legend hasn't done in his storied career. He is a Champions League, Europa League and Premier League winner and knows exactly the sort of pressure that comes with competing in major tournaments. He may not be a spring chicken at 34 years old, but his knowledge and professionalism could've been welcome in helping some of the next crop of talent settle in what will be a testing environment.

Related Lineker, Shearer & Richards Rank 10 Best Spanish Stars in Premier League History The Match of the Day trio chose the likes of Fernando Torres, Cesc Fabregas, and David Silva in their top 10.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored - accurate as of 28/05/2024