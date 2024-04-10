Highlights Referees face immense pressure to make the right decisions without drawing attention to themselves.

Over the years, referees have come and gone, but only the very best are ever remembered.

The greatest officials have won the respect of players, managers and fans, with the likes of Howard Webb and the legendary Pierluigi Collina among the greatest of all time.

Football referees aren't supposed to be in the headlines. Their job is to lurk in the shadows and control the match without angering either team. It's no easy feat - and there is always pressure to make the right decisions, which makes the job of being a referee immensely challenging. No one goes through their entire career without making any mistakes.

However, as is always the case in every walk of life, some are better at their job than others. The best officials have been trusted to referee some of the biggest matches in world football, safe in the knowledge that they are unlikely to make themselves the centre of attention. The idea of being respected by players is a fantasy for most referees, but some have achieved this rare honour.

GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank the 10 greatest referees of all time. It feels appropriate to do so, given the scrutiny subjected to the decisions made by modern-day officials, particularly in the Premier League. Three Englishmen feature on this list, but none of them currently take to the pitch in a professional environment.

Ranking Factors

Ranking Factors

Matches refereed - The more matches they have taken charge of, the better they likely were.

Importance of matches refereed - The biggest games of the season invariably go to the best officials.

Respect from players - Players are programmed to work against referees but those rare officials who win the respect of their fellow professionals are some of the best.

Best Referees in Football History Rank Name Nationality 1. Pierluigi Collina Italy 2. Howard Webb England 3. Nicola Rizzoli Italy 4. Markus Merk Germany 5. Mark Clattenburg England 6. Kim Milton Nielsen Denmark 7. Mark Halsey England 8. Sandor Puhl Hungary 9. Viktor Kassai Slovakia 10. Pedro Proenca Portugal

10 Pedro Proenca

Portugal

Portuguese football referee Pedro Proenca started his officiating career in 1998 - and he became known as one of the best in modern times. Remarkably, he was the first referee to take charge of both the finals of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA European Championship in the same calendar year.

He was named the World's Best Referee by the IFFHS in 2012, while he also received the Best Referee of The Year award in 2007 and 2011 from the Portuguese Football Federation. That speaks volumes about the respect that people gave him, particularly after he featured at the 2014 World Cup as well.

Pedro Proenca's Refereeing Career Years 1998 - 2015 Domestic competition Primeira Liga Major international tournaments Euro 2012 Major finals 2012 Champions League, Euro 2012, 2014 World Cup

9 Viktor Kassai

Slovakia

Viktor Kassai started as a full-time international referee for FIFA in 2003 before hanging up his whistle 16 years later. Hailing from Slovakia, Kassai left an impressive mark on football officiating with his precise decision-making that saw him take charge of the 2011 UEFA Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester United, showcasing his ability to handle high-stakes encounters with composure.

Alongside this, he also took part in the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. At the 2016 Club World Cup, he became the first referee to award a penalty after viewing a video replay. It was an impressive career for the Slovakian.

Viktor Kassai's Refereeing Career Years 1990 - 2019 Domestic competition Slovak First Football League Major international tournaments 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012, Euro 2016 Major finals 2011 Champions League

8 Sandor Puhl

Hungary

Sandor Puhl became famous as the referee of the final of the 1994 FIFA World Cup - one of the best editions of the global tournament. Meanwhile, IFFHS named him the World’s Best Referee of the Year four times consecutively from 1994 to 1997.

Capable of speaking multiple languages, he was also selected to referee the 1997 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. But his career wasn't without controversy. Puhl is a highly criticised figure in Spain due to his negligence in the 1994 World Cup quarter-final between Italy and Spain, where Mauro Tassotti elbowed Luis Enrique in the face in the penalty box during injury time. Puhl chose not to give a penalty or a card.

Sandor Puhl's Refereeing Career Years 1988 - 2000 Domestic competition Nemzeti Bajnoksag Major international tournaments Euro 1992, 1994 World Cup, Euro 1996 Major finals 1993 UEFA Cup, 1994 World Cup, 1997 Champions League

7 Mark Halsey

England

Mark Halsey is the first English referee on this list and, although he rarely featured in European matches, he earned the respect of players. He primarily refereed in the Premier League from 1999 to 2013 and was on the division's list of Select Group Referees from its creation in 2001 until his retirement.

The Englishman officiated more than 300 matches in the country, including the 2008 League Cup final. He was able to make decisions quickly but calmly, which made him a stable figure at the top of the first division. Some English referees could only dream of having his respect.

Mark Halsey's Refereeing Career Years 1989 - 2013 Domestic competition Premier League Major international tournaments N/A Major finals 2008 League Cup

6 Kim Milton Nielsen

Denmark

Referees are not meant to dominate the picture, but that was always a struggle for Kim Milton Nielsen, considering his towering 6ft 6in frame. Quite literally, you could always see him on the pitch. He officiated 154 internationals and 53 UEFA Champions League matches during his career, being involved on the global stage from 1988 to 2005.

The Dane was at the helm of two matches at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France and refereed the semi-final between Brazil and Turkey at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea and Japan. Coupled with consistent performances throughout Europe's most prestigious competition, very few were as impressive - or imposing - as Nielsen.

Kim Milton Nielsen's Refereeing Career Years 1976 - 2006 Domestic competition Danish Superliga Major international tournaments Euro 1996, 1998 AFCON, 1998 World Cup, Euro 2000, 2002 World Cup Major finals 1994 UEFA Cup, 2004 Champions League

5 Mark Clattenburg

England

Close

Mark Clattenburg was a controversial figure. Some loved him, others hated him, but he was trusted by organisations to take control of the biggest matches. Remarkably, he admitted during the 2016 Battle of Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Tottenham - one of the craziest games in Premier League history - that he left the visitors to 'self-destruct' because he didn't want to be blamed for costing them the title. Clattenburg kept his red card in his pocket throughout a 2-2 draw which crowned Leicester City as champions.

The outspoken official also took control of the 2016 UEFA European Championship final between Portugal and France. Alongside more than 250 Premier League matches, the Englishman moved overseas at the twilight of his professional career, collecting large sums while overseeing contests in Saudi Arabia and China.

Mark Clattenburg's Refereeing Career Years 1990 - 2019 Domestic competition Premier League Major international tournaments Euro 2016 Major finals 2016 Champions League, Euro 2016

4 Nicola Rizzoli

Italy

The 2014 World Cup final is remembered for Mario Gotze and Germany breaking Lionel Messi's heart, as Argentina faltered at the final hurdle. However, the referee that day was Nicola Rizzoli, who was trusted on the biggest stage. Alongside this, he was involved at Euro 2016 while he won seven consecutive AIC Serie A Referee of the Year Awards from 2011 to 2017.

Taking charge of matches in Serie A across the best part of a decade, Rizzoli developed a reputation for his exceptional game management and calm authority. The Italian's expertise in handling high-stakes encounters earned him widespread recognition on the mainstream stage.

Nicola Rizzoli's Refereeing Career Years 2007 - 2017 Domestic competition Serie A Major international tournaments Euro 2012, 2014 World Cup Major finals 2010 Europa League, 2013 Champions League, 2014 World Cup

3 Howard Webb

England

Howard Webb announced his retirement from officiating in 2014 to serve as the Technical Director of the Professional Game Match Officials Board. But before then, he drew constant praise for his authoritative and respected approach from football bodies, pundits, colleagues, players and managers.

He was involved in countless high-stakes matches including in 2010, when he became the first referee to be in control of the Champions League and World Cup final in the same calendar year. It saw him named FIFA's Referee of the Year. The former police officer, who married the revered German referee Bibiana Steinhaus, also officiated in the finals of the FA Cup and League Cup.

Howard Webb's Refereeing Career Years 1989 - 2014 Domestic competition Premier League Major international tournaments Euro 2008, 2010 World Cup Major finals 2010 Champions League, 2010 World Cup

2 Markus Merk

Germany

Second on this list is German referee Markus Merk, who was at one point the record-holder for officiating the highest number of Bundesliga matches. A six-time winner of the German Referee of the Year Award, Merk's ability to control matches in Germany was impressive, particularly considering he was their youngest-ever referee in 1988 at the age of just 25.

However, you'd be mistaken if you thought the awards stopped there. The legendary official received FIFA’s Best Referee of the Year award three times. Winning that many honours epitomises his impressive career in Europe, which saw him involved in the first four major international tournaments of the 21st century.

Markus Merk's Refereeing Career Years 1985 - 2008 Domestic competition Bundesliga Major international tournaments Euro 2000, 2002 World Cup, Euro 2004, 2006 World Cup Major finals 1997 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, 2003 Champions League, Euro 2004

1 Pierluigi Collina

Italy

Close

Pierluigi Collina is always regarded as the greatest referee of all time. He epitomised the idea of respect from players in the most important matches, including the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany. Rarely did we ever see footballers shout and swear at the Italian on the pitch.

Those who did were dealt with quietly instead of causing an unnecessary situation. Referees are meant to stay under the radar, but - following his appearances at the World Cup in 2002, Konami launched their Pro Evolution Soccer 3 game with one major twist. Collina was selected as the face of the hugely popular video game, proving just how well-known and important he was. It is unlikely there will ever be a referee as impressive as him again.

Pierluigi Collina's Refereeing Career Years 1988 - 2006 Domestic competition Serie A Major international tournaments Euro 1996, 1998 World Cup, 2002 World Cup, Euro 2004 Major finals 1999 Champions League, 2002 World Cup

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 10 April 2024.