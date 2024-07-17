Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles boast the best NFL road record since 2000 at 112-81-1 with a .580 winning percentage.

The Colts and Packers follow as top-performing road warrior teams in the league over the past two decades.

The Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens, Seahawks, Titans, and Broncos make up the rest of the top 10 best road teams since 2000.

Winning on the road is no easy feat in football, especially in the NFL. There’s no place quite like home. Some teams thrive on playing in hostile territory, traveling to beat their opponents on their home turf.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns aren’t so great away from home, posting a record of 52-141 on the road since 2000. On the other end of the spectrum, a team like the Philadelphia Eagles thrives on being away from home, harnessing the villainous energy that comes with being an NFL team on the road, given by the home team’s fans.

Along with the Eagles, three other NFL teams have a winning road record since 2000, and a few others are just several wins away from a .500 road record.

Here are the 10 best road-warrior teams in the NFL since 2000. These teams know how to succeed in hostile environments.

Top 10 NFL Road Records Since 2000 Team Road Record PHI 112-81-1 IND 105-87-1 GB 101-93 KC 97-96 DAL 94-100 BAL 93-100 SEA 91-102-1 TEN 89-104 DEN 87-106 NYG 87-107

1 Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Road Record Since 2000: 112-81-1

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Statistically, no other team in the league has been better on the road than the Eagles since 2000.

With a record of 112-81-1, the Eagles have a winning percentage of .580. On average, Philly outscores their opponents 24.0-22.0 in that stretch, giving them the second-highest scoring offense on the road, just behind Green Bay at 24.2, and the third-highest scoring defense.

Philadelphia’s biggest wins on the road include a 44-6 win versus the Detroit Lions in 2021 and a 36-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in 2001.

2 Indianapolis Colts

NFL Road Record Since 2000: 105-87-1

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

One of the league’s best road teams, the Indianapolis Colts, was better on the road than at home in 2023, with a record of 5-3 on the road compared to just a 4-5 record at home.

The Colts are one of two teams with a positive road record since 2000 with a negative point differential, scoring 23.9 points per game but allowing 24.2 points per game. Indy’s scoring offense ranks third in the NFL on the road since 2000, but their defense has allowed the sixth-most points per game.

In 2020, the Colts posted a season-high 44 points when playing on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. The season prior, the Colts upset the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City.

3 Green Bay Packers

NFL Road Record Since 2000: 101-93

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the greatest road wins in league history have come from the Green Bay Packers, in large part due to the Hail Mary prowess of Aaron Rodgers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers has the most Hail Mary completions in NFL history (3).

With a road record of 101-93, the Packers have the highest-scoring offense on the road since 2000, averaging 24.2 points per game. Defensively, the Packers have had a middle-of-the-pack defense in that stretch, giving up 23.7 points per game, but the team has still managed a positive point differential, leading to their .521 winning percentage.

In 2015, the Packers posted one of the signature road wins in franchise history with the Motown Miracle. Aaron Rodgers completed a prayer to Richard Rodgers for the 27-23 win. The Motown Mircale has since been selected as one of the Top 100 plays in NFL history.

4 Kansas City Chiefs

Road Record Since 2000: 97-96

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

These days, it’s no surprise to see the Chiefs on any list involving winning games. The reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs have gotten the job done on the road since 2000 with a winning percentage of .503.

Over the last two decades and some change, Kansas City has posted a road record of 97-96 with the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NFL. In that span, the team averaged 23.6 points per game and allowed the seventh-least points, an average of 23.7 points per game.

With a record of 6-2 on the road in 2023, the Chiefs’ ability to win on the road led to yet another Super Bowl win last season, winning two playoff games on their path to hoisting the Lombardi.

5 Dallas Cowboys

Road Record Since 2000: 94-100

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Though their regular season success hasn’t translated to the postseason, the Cowboys have shown the ability to win big games, especially on the road.

Since 2000, the Cowboys have the fifth-best road record, going 94-100. Their offense has struggled at times in that stretch, being a middle-of-the-pack unit with 20.8 points per game. Their defense has been impressive, allowing just 21.7 points per game in that span.

The Cowboys have recorded three straight 12–5 seasons in their last three seasons, winning 15 of their 36 games on the road since 2021.

6 Baltimore Ravens

Road Record SInce 2000: 93-100

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With just one fewer win than Dallas since 2000, the Baltimore Ravens have been a top road team in the NFL over the last two decades.

In that span, Baltimore is the only team in the top 10 for wins to allow less than 20 points per game. The Ravens have also boasted the 13th-highest-scoring offense in that span with 20.7 points per game.

Baltimore’s defense is near the top of the NFL year in and year out, helping them to one of the best records on the road over the last 23 seasons. Their high-scoring offense, led by Lamar Jackson, could help them climb the list over the next several seasons.

7 Seattle Seahawks

Road Record Since 2000: 91-102-1

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Though their Super Bowl window has seemingly closed with the losses of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, the Seattle Seahawks have posted one of the best road records in the NFL since 2000.

Seattle saw great success in the mid-2000s through the 2010s, with much of their success coming on the road. With a record of 91-102-1, Seattle has had the seventh-highest-scoring offense on the road since 2000, scoring 21.1 points per game. The Seahawks have also allowed the fourth-least points per game, averaging 22.2.

Dating back to 2012, Seattle recorded over half their wins on the road, with a record of 55-42-1.

8 Tennessee Titans

Road Record Since 2000: 89-104

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Being one of just two teams on this list without a Super Bowl win since the 2000 cut-off, one may not expect the Tennessee Titans to be a top road performer in the NFL, but their record says otherwise.

Since 2000, the Titans have posted a record of 89-104 on the road despite ranking 15th in the NFL in per-game scoring, averaging 20.1, and 17th in points allowed, giving up 23.2 points per game.

Tennessee has recorded some of its signature wins on the road, including a 43-13 win over the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and two more road playoff wins that season versus the New England Patriots and the Ravens.

9 Denver Broncos

Road Record Since 2000: 87-106

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Despite missing the playoffs every season since their Super Bowl win in 2015, the Denver Broncos have been prone to upset teams on the road recently, with some key wins.

Since 2000, the Broncos have a record of 87-106 on the road despite allowing the 13th-most points per game, allowing 23.4 during that span. On the other hand, their offense has been successful on the road, averaging 21.7 points per game. That mark is sixth in the NFL since 2000.

One of Denver’s key road wins included a 31-24 upset over the Chiefs during the Broncos’ Super Bowl campaign in the 2015 season.​​​​​​​

10 New York Giants

Road Record Since 2000: 87-106

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

From 2005 to 2011, the New York Giants were one of the best teams in the NFC, recording a record of 35-21 on the road during that stretch.

Since the 2000 season, the Giants have a top-10 record on the road despite ranking 15th in points allowed, giving up an average of 23.3 points per game. Offensively, the Giants have been a top-10 unit in scoring, averaging 21.0 points per game on the road since 2000.

In the mid-2000s, the Giants recorded some notable road wins, including a 21-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008. The Steelers later went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.